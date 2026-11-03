BENIDORM THE REUNION to Celebrate 20th Anniversary at Bradford Live with Derren Litten

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Celebrate the 20th anniversary of ITV comedy Benidorm at Bradford Live on Tuesday 9 March 2027. Hear songs from the show sung live, listen to captivating stories and behind-the-scenes gossip direct from the people who were there! Join in the biggest ever quiz to find the Brain of Benidorm and win incredible prizes including original costumes from the series! Join writer, creator and director of Benidorm, Derren Litten, as he hosts an unforgettable evening fans of the show will not want to miss.

Derren will be joined on stage by some of the show's best loved characters including Crissy Rock, Asa Elliott, Hannah Hobley and Oliver Stokes with more to be announced.

Derren Litten said: “Expect stories you have never heard before, listen to cast members discuss clips you know and love, sing along to your favourite songs from the show, ask the cast the questions YOU want answering, win prizes available nowhere else and prepare yourself for the ULTIMATE BENIDORM FAN EVENT!”

Benidorm was written and created by Derren Litten and ran for ten series from 2007 to 2018. Featuring the stories of the guests and staff at the fictional Solana Hotel, the show was an instant hit with viewers, opening with an audience of almost 6 million and reaching an audience of almost 8 million at its peak.

During its eleven year run the show won many accolades including Best Comedy Programme at the National Television Awards in 2008, Most Popular Comedy Programme at the 2011 National Television Awards, and Best Comedy Show at the TV Choice Awards in 2014 and 2015. It was also nominated for a BAFTA. The show was so popular in fact that it was reported that interest in holidaying in Benidorm itself had increased by 159% by the time of the fourth series.

Derren Litten was born on one of Europe's largest council estates, Bransholme, Kingston upon Hull, East Yorkshire. As a child his hobby was magic and worked as a professional magician before training for three years at The Central School of Speech and Drama. After graduating in 1993 he quickly became a regular face on numerous television shows and countless TV commercials. In 2002 Derren's best friend from drama school, Catherine Tate, asked him to write for her Edinburgh sketch show.

In 2005 Derren was nominated for a BAFTA Craft Award in the “New Writer” category. After two series and a Christmas Special pulling in record viewers, Derren decided it was time to concentrate on his own projects.

His first project was Benidorm which proved a huge hit with ITV audiences and went from strength to strength, switching from half hour to an hour long format in series 3. A stage version of the show, 'Benidorm Live!' toured the UK and Ireland in 2018/19. Derren's BBC comedy Scarborough ran in 2019 and he currently has projects in development with both ITV and BBC. Over the years Derren has written not only for Catherine Tate but for Harry Enfield, Barry Humphries, Lee Mack and John Sullivan.

Priority Live members can access an exclusive venue pre-sale from 12pm Thursday 5 November.

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