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Pitlochry Festival Theatre will present a new production of the much-loved musical Annie in autumn 2027, marking 50 years since its Broadway debut in 1977.

Directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Deputy Artistic Director Sam Hardie (Gypsy, Pitlochry Festival Theatre), Annie will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 20 November to 31 December 2027.

Life at Miss Hannigan's orphanage is no picnic. The girls work hard, keep their heads down and try to stay out of trouble. Annie has other plans. When billionaire Oliver Warbucks invites her to spend Christmas in his mansion, she doesn't think twice. Suddenly, there's a whole new life on offer, and the gloriously wicked Miss Hannigan, played by children's television star and Scotland's Panto Princess Julie Wilson Nimmo, isn't about to let her go without a fight.

Expect mayhem, belly laughs and a score you already know by heart, from the rebellious It's the Hard-Knock Life to the unmistakable Tomorrow. It's a reminder that even on the darkest days, brighter ones are just around the corner.

Based on the popular comic strip by Harold Gray, Annie has become a world-wide phenomenon and was the winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical. The beloved book and score by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin features some of the greatest musical theatre hits ever written.

The musical premiered at the Goodspeed Opera House in 1976 before a pre-Broadway engagement at The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts in Washington, D.C. The show officially opened on Broadway at the Alvin Theatre (now the Neil Simon Theatre) on 21 April, 1977. It was nominated for 11 Tonys and won seven, including best musical, original score, book and actress for Dorothy Loudon as the cruel orphanage matron Miss Hannigan. The smash hit Broadway musical was subsequently adapted into several feature films — most notably the 1982 movie starring Carol Burnett, Tim Curry and Bernadette Peters.

Director Sam Hardie said, “I am absolutely delighted to be directing Annie next Christmas at Pitlochry Festival Theatre. I grew up watching the film with my sister and the story and songs continue to fill my heart. It's the Hard-Knock Life and Tomorrow are songs that still swirl in my head all these years later. The musical is set at Christmas time and is full of joy, hope and love. It asks what makes a family and what does that word mean to us all, I couldn't think of a better time for audiences to see this iconic musical.

After working with such wonderful young companies across our productions of The Sound of Music in 2024 and 2025, I'm excited to work with our Annies, orphans and the brilliant company that will tell this story. The sun will come out Tomorrow!”

Playing the role of Miss Hannigan will be Scottish actress Julie Wilson Nimmo who is best known as playing the role of Miss Hoolie in the CBBC series Balamory, DC Megan Squire in the hit BBC Scotland comedy Scot Squad and as the co-presenter of Jules and Gregs Wild Swim Series. Her onstage credits include Radiant Vermin and nine Pantos (Tron Theatre) and Tutti Frutti (National Theatre of Scotland). She is currently appearing in The Snaw Queen at the Tron Theatre in Glasgow.

Actress Julie Wilson Nimmo said, “At the age of 12 I played the role of the orphan July at the Kings Theatre Glasgow! I am absolutely thrilled that I am coming to Pitlochry Festival Theatre next year to play my dream-role as Miss Hannigan. Annie is my favourite musical, and I am beyond excited to be part of Sam Hardie's production! It is a Hard Knock Life, so this hopefully will pepper Christmas with some joy! "

Pitlochry Festival Theatre will be holding local auditions for the roles of Annie and the Orphans in late April 2027.

As already announced, Pitlochry Festival Theatre's Main House Season in 2027 will also feature productions of Alan Ayckbourn's dramatic comedy Absent Friends (12 March – 3 April), Dolly Parton's much-loved musical 9 to 5 (1-29 May) directed by Cora Bissett and the World Première of the spectacular new stage adaptation by Harry Macqueen of his beautiful, critically acclaimed 2020 film Supernova, which will star Ewan McGregor and Alan Cumming (24 July – 21 August).

Meanwhile in The Studio the 2027 season will see the world premières of Hannah Lavery's (Lament for Sheku Bayoh, National Theatre of Scotland and Jekyll and Hyde, Pitlochry Festival Theatre) new play Love Songs for Monsters (28 May – 19 June), supported by Aberfeldy Single Malt, and Eden McIntyre's debut professional stage play Jack Vettriano Can't Paint! (16 July - 7 August).

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