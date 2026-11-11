A LADDER TO THE STARS to Be Staged at Traverse Theatre This Holiday Season

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Traverse Theatre in association with Visible Fictions will welcome this festive season acclaimed magical puppetry production A LADDER TO THE STARS, adapted for the stage and directed by Visible Fictions Artistic Director Dougie Irvine from a children's book of the same name by Simon Puttock.

Gentle, imaginative and made for a young audience aged 3 – 7 years and their parents and carers, this beautiful tale combines themes of wishes, gift-giving and magic, with explorations of earthly weather elements and the solar system.

Meet Olive. Olive has a wish. Way up in the deep blue night sky, a twinkling star hears a little girl's birthday wish… she wishes she could dance with the stars.

The star's plan to grant her wish takes a lifetime to come true but on her 107th birthday the little girl, now an old woman, realises her dream and finally dances with the stars.

Brought to the stage through a magical mix of music, light and imagination, A Ladder to the Stars is a heartfelt and humorous story of what can happen when the universe hears your dreams.

The sky's the limit for young dreamers this season with this captivating production, originally produced by Visible Fictions and Aberdeen Performing Arts in 2015. Since then, it has gone on to be performed for audiences as part of Theatre in Schools Scotland primary schools touring, Puppet Animation Festival touring, a full 4-week run at the Gilded Balloon as part of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, at Christmas runs at The Lemon Tree Aberdeen, Macrobert Arts Centre and Cumbernauld Theatre, as well as weeklong runs at international children's festivals – Octoburst, Theatres in the Bay, (Singapore) and Ziguzajg Festival (Malta).

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