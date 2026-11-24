"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe Receives $50,000 Empowering Arts Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation
The grant brings the company's total support through the initiative to $365,000, with funds also directed to the Fall Gala, April Fête, and Juneteenth Arts Festival.
As Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) gets its 27th anniversary season underway, the popular local arts organization is honored to receive continued affirmation of its work and support for the coming year through a recent significant foundation grant. WBTT has, once again, been awarded an Empowering Arts Grant of $50,000 from the Helen Hamilton Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast).
The funding from Gulf Coast will support the four regular-season productions comprising WBTT's 2026-2027 theatre season; its signature annual fundraisers, the Fall Gala (November 13, 2026 at The Ora Sarasota) and April Fête (April 9, 2027 at The Ora Sarasota); the Juneteenth Arts Festival (the weekend of June 19, 2027 on the WBTT campus); and WBTT's outreach education programs, including Stage of Discovery, the free summer musical theatre intensive for students ages 11-18, school-time performances for younger students (presented in collaboration with Van Wezel performing Arts Hall) Rhythm & Tales, and Jazzlinks, WBTT's in-school integrated arts experience to help illustrate – through music and theatre – the role, struggles and contributions of African Americans in U.S. history.
The Empowering Arts Grant Program reflects Gulf Coast's commitment to helping cultural organizations reach their highest potential. Formerly known as Arts Appreciation Grants, the program's evolution emphasizes empowerment over recognition, offering flexible funding that reduces administrative burdens for cornerstone arts organizations like WBTT. To date, WBTT has received $365,000 in total support through this initiative.
“The arts are a powerful thread connecting our region, bringing people together through shared experiences that deepen our understanding of one another and shape our collective cultural identity,” said Erin Minor, Vice President, Community Leadership for Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “Through the Empowering Arts grant program, Gulf Coast supports organizations like Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe as they bring Black stories and perspectives to the stage, inviting audiences to experience the depth and diversity of our community.”
"All of us at WBTT are so thankful for our longtime relationship of support from and collaboration with Gulf Coast Community Foundation and so appreciative of our inclusion in the Empowering Arts Grant program,” added WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “Without these types of grants, we could not fully achieve our mission. Many thanks to Gulf Coast for its affirmation of our work through its ongoing generous support!”
Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine
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