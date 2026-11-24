NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

As Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (WBTT) gets its 27th anniversary season underway, the popular local arts organization is honored to receive continued affirmation of its work and support for the coming year through a recent significant foundation grant. WBTT has, once again, been awarded an Empowering Arts Grant of $50,000 from the Helen Hamilton Fund at Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast).

The funding from Gulf Coast will support the four regular-season productions comprising WBTT's 2026-2027 theatre season; its signature annual fundraisers, the Fall Gala (November 13, 2026 at The Ora Sarasota) and April Fête (April 9, 2027 at The Ora Sarasota); the Juneteenth Arts Festival (the weekend of June 19, 2027 on the WBTT campus); and WBTT's outreach education programs, including Stage of Discovery, the free summer musical theatre intensive for students ages 11-18, school-time performances for younger students (presented in collaboration with Van Wezel performing Arts Hall) Rhythm & Tales, and Jazzlinks, WBTT's in-school integrated arts experience to help illustrate – through music and theatre – the role, struggles and contributions of African Americans in U.S. history.

The Empowering Arts Grant Program reflects Gulf Coast's commitment to helping cultural organizations reach their highest potential. Formerly known as Arts Appreciation Grants, the program's evolution emphasizes empowerment over recognition, offering flexible funding that reduces administrative burdens for cornerstone arts organizations like WBTT. To date, WBTT has received $365,000 in total support through this initiative.

“The arts are a powerful thread connecting our region, bringing people together through shared experiences that deepen our understanding of one another and shape our collective cultural identity,” said Erin Minor, Vice President, Community Leadership for Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “Through the Empowering Arts grant program, Gulf Coast supports organizations like Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe as they bring Black stories and perspectives to the stage, inviting audiences to experience the depth and diversity of our community.”

"All of us at WBTT are so thankful for our longtime relationship of support from and collaboration with Gulf Coast Community Foundation and so appreciative of our inclusion in the Empowering Arts Grant program,” added WBTT Executive Director Julie Leach. “Without these types of grants, we could not fully achieve our mission. Many thanks to Gulf Coast for its affirmation of our work through its ongoing generous support!”



Photo Credit: Sorcha Augustine

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

The race is on for the Sarasota Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 20% 2 ASSASSINS Sarasota Players 17% 3 MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13% 4 PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11% 5 BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% Best Play 1 THE CRUCIBLE Sarasota Players 47% 2 THE BLUE-SKY BOYS Florida Studio Theatre 16% 3 PRIMARY TRUST Asolo Repertory Theatre 15% 4 THE APIARY Urbanite Theatre 11% 5 JOB Urbanite Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Sarasota Players 42% 2 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 35% 3 Florida Studio Theatre 8% 4 Asolo Repertory Theatre 8% 5 Venice Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Evan Jarr - HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 15% 2 Sheldon Rhoden - MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14% 3 Jazzmin Carson - PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14% 4 Ayda Ozdoganlar - THE SHARK LADY Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center 13% 5 Chris Cordero - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming