Two Weeks Left To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
There's just two short weeks left to vote for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Sarasota!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Scott Keys 46%
Asolo Repertory Theatre 23%
Ann Morrison 13%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Westcoast Black Theatre Troop 59%
Sarasota Contemporary Dance (Leymos Bolanos Wilmot) 41%
Best Ensemble
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 22%
MAMMA MIA! - Venice Theatre - 2019 14%
SOUND OF MUSIC - Asolo Rep. - 2019 14%
Costume Design of the Decade
David Walker - HEAD OVER HEELS - Players Centre for Performing Arts - 2020 22%
Brian C. Hemesath - EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 21%
Loren Shaw - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 13%
Dancer Of The Decade
Derric Gobourne West Coast Black Theatre Troup - 2020 68%
Kevin Steele - DAMN YANKEES - Manatee Players - 2020 32%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Josh Rhodes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 36%
Brian Finnerty - HEAD OVER HEELS - Players Centre for Performing Arts - 2020 20%
Allan Kollar - ROCKY HORROR SHOW - Venice Theatre - 2016 15%
Director of a Play of the Decade
Celine Rosenthal - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 30%
Allan Kollar - BORN YESTERDAY - Venice Theatre - 2019 18%
Peter Amster - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 15%
Favorite Social Media
Asolo Repertory Theatre 63%
Westcoast Black Theatre Troop 38%
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Westcoast Black Theatre Troop 49%
Yvonne Pinkerton 17%
Tula Watt 16%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Ethan Vail - HEAD OVER HEELS - Players Centre for Performing Arts - 2020 16%
Paul Miller - EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 16%
Paul Whitaker - SWEENEY TODD - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 14%
Performer Of The Decade
Derek Speedy - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 17%
Ana Isabelle - EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 14%
Belle Babcock - MAMMA MIA! - Venice Theatre - 2019 12%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 16%
SWEENEY TODD - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 11%
WEST SIDE STORY - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2015 10%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 26%
MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 20%
THE GRAPES OF WRATH - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2013 14%
Set Design Of The Decade
Paul Tate dePoo III - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 31%
Paul Tate dePoo III - EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 26%
Kate Sutton-Johnson - SWEENEY TODD - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 23%
Sound Design of the Decade
Will Pickens - EVITA - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2017 38%
Josh Millican - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2019 29%
Matt Parker - THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2020 20%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
Asolo Rep. Sarasota, FL 64%
West Coast Black Theatre Troup 30%
freeFall Theatre 5%
Top Arts Supporting Organization
Asolo Rep. 39%
Community Foundation of Sarasota County 32%
Westcoast Black Theatre Troop 29%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Eliza Morehouse-Engle - WEST SIDE STORY - Manatee Players - 2019 30%
Loretta Ables Sayre - SOUTH PACIFIC - Asolo Repertory Theatre - 2014 29%
Brian Boyd West Coast Black Theatre Troup - 2020 24%
