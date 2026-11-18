"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Spotlight: Rock, Roll & Rebel! American Rebels Is Now Playing at FST
Legendary Music. Unforgettable Hits. American Rebels Is Rocking FST!
Rock, roll, and rebellion take the stage at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota with American Rebels. Buy Tickets
American Rebels is now playing at Florida Studio Theatre, bringing audiences the music, the legends, and the rebellious spirit that changed American music forever. Expect legendary music and unforgettable hits performed live on the FST stage.
Part of the 2026-27 Winter Cabaret Series, the production invites Sarasota audiences to celebrate the artists and sounds that defined a generation of rebellion and reinvention.
Ready to rock with FST? Buy Tickets for American Rebels at Florida Studio Theatre.
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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