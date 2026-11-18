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Rock, roll, and rebellion take the stage at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota with American Rebels. Buy Tickets

American Rebels is now playing at Florida Studio Theatre, bringing audiences the music, the legends, and the rebellious spirit that changed American music forever. Expect legendary music and unforgettable hits performed live on the FST stage.

Part of the 2026-27 Winter Cabaret Series, the production invites Sarasota audiences to celebrate the artists and sounds that defined a generation of rebellion and reinvention.

Ready to rock with FST? Buy Tickets for American Rebels at Florida Studio Theatre.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

The race is on for the Sarasota Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 38% 2 ASSASSINS Sarasota Players 18% 3 BIG FISH Manatee Performing Arts Center 11% 4 BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% 5 RENT Sarasota Players 7% Best Play 1 THE CRUCIBLE Sarasota Players 62% 2 THE BLUE-SKY BOYS Florida Studio Theatre 16% 3 PRIMARY TRUST Asolo Repertory Theatre 13% 4 THE APIARY Urbanite Theatre 5% 5 JOB Urbanite Theatre 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Sarasota Players 55% 2 Florida Studio Theatre 16% 3 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14% 4 Asolo Repertory Theatre 10% 5 Urbanite Theatre 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Evan Jarr - HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 31% 2 Chip Fisher - BIG FISH Manatee Performing Arts Center 12% 3 Chris Cordero - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 11% 4 Maicy Powell - BLACK NATIVITY Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11% 5 Ethan Weiss - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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