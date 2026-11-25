Spotlight: Rain is in the Forecast at Asolo Rep
Hollywood's Golden Age Comes to Life
Rain is in the forecast at Asolo Rep in Sarasota, where Singin' in the Rain opens its season 26/27 run. Hollywood's Golden Age comes to life on stage Nov. 18 through Jan. 2.
Singin' in the Rain brings spectacular dance, classic songs, and real rain to Asolo Rep. The production celebrates the magic of Hollywood's Golden Age and the story of a film world caught in the transition to sound.
Audiences can see the show at Asolo Rep in Sarasota from Nov. 18 through Jan. 2. For more details,
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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