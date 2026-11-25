NEW! Sarasota Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Sarasota & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Broadway's Best Musical KIMBERLY AKIMBO is now playing at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota through January 10! Buy Tickets

Five Tony Awards. One extraordinary musical. KIMBERLY AKIMBO is on stage at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota for a limited run that closes January 10.

Don't miss KIMBERLY AKIMBO at Florida Studio Theatre. Tickets are available now, and the show runs only through January 10, so plan ahead to catch this Broadway favorite in Sarasota.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

The race is on for the Sarasota Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 20% 2 ASSASSINS Sarasota Players 17% 3 MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13% 4 PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11% 5 BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% Best Play 1 THE CRUCIBLE Sarasota Players 47% 2 PRIMARY TRUST Asolo Repertory Theatre 15% 3 THE BLUE-SKY BOYS Florida Studio Theatre 15% 4 THE APIARY Urbanite Theatre 11% 5 JOB Urbanite Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Sarasota Players 42% 2 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 35% 3 Asolo Repertory Theatre 8% 4 Florida Studio Theatre 8% 5 Venice Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Evan Jarr - HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 14% 2 Sheldon Rhoden - MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14% 3 Jazzmin Carson - PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14% 4 Ayda Ozdoganlar - THE SHARK LADY Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center 13% 5 Chris Cordero - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone