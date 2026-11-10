Sarasota Orchestra Young Person's Concerts Reach More Than 2,500 Manatee County Students

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More than 6,200 fourth- and fifth-grade students from Sarasota and Manatee Counties experienced live orchestral music this fall through Sarasota Orchestra's Young Person's Concerts (YPC). Supported in part by a $25,000 grant from the Bishop-Parker Foundation, this year's program reached 2,519 students from Manatee County, expanding access to meaningful musical and educational experiences for young people throughout the region.

Presented since 1953, Young Person's Concerts combine an in-school curriculum developed by area music teachers and Sarasota Orchestra's Education Department with an opportunity to experience professional musicians performing live. This year's program, "The Conductor's Magical Book," featured an interactive exploration of orchestral instruments, music, and conducting, centered on Paul Dooley's The Conductor's Spellbook, one of the world's most performed orchestral works for young audiences.

A total of 49 schools participated, including 45 public schools and four charter and private schools. Of the 6,260 students served, 3,741 were from Sarasota County and 2,519 were from Manatee County. Seven daytime performances took place October 6-9 at the North Port Performing Arts Center and Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall.

"This generous support from the Bishop-Parker Foundation helps Sarasota Orchestra deepen its connection with Manatee County and expand access to meaningful musical and educational experiences for residents throughout the community," said Sarasota Orchestra President and CEO Joseph McKenna. "We are deeply grateful for the Foundation's continued commitment to Manatee County and proud to be among the organizations it supports. Their partnership helps ensure that more students can experience the transformative power of music."

The impact of the concerts extended beyond the music itself. One Sarasota Orchestra musician made a particularly memorable connection with a deaf student attending a performance, inviting the student to feel the vibrations of the instrument while it was being played. The moment offered a different way to experience the music and helped make the concert accessible and meaningful to the young audience member.

Teachers also recognized the enthusiasm and engagement the performances inspired. Following one concert, a teacher shared, "Thank you very much for today's concert!!! It was absolutely FUNtastic! Kiddos (and teachers) enjoyed it very much and it made a lifelong impression on everyone!!!"

Students particularly responded to familiar orchestral favorites, including Rossini's William Tell Overture, which was a highlight throughout the performances. Their enthusiastic participation also demonstrated how effectively the live concert experience reinforced concepts introduced through classroom music lessons.

In addition to the school-day performances, Sarasota Orchestra welcomed families to a free evening Family Concert on Friday, October 9, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. The performance offered another opportunity for children and adults to experience the excitement of a live orchestra together.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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