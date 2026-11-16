SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Asolo Rep to Offer Pay What You Will Performance

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Asolo Repertory Theatre will present a special Pay What You Will performance of Singin' in the Rain on Sunday, December 13, 2026, at 1:30 p.m. in the Mertz Theatre at the FSU Center for the Performing Arts. For this performance, patrons may choose their own ticket price, and 100% of proceeds will be donated to INDEX (Industry Experience), an initiative of Ringling College. INDEX students helped create the film featured in the production, and the program provided Asolo Rep with access to its advanced equipment and production team. The film was shot on the grounds of The Ringling Museum, bringing three of Sarasota's cultural institutions together behind a single production.

Singin' in the Rain, directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, runs November 18, 2026 – January 2, 2027. Set in 1927, this beloved musical comedy, with a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and songs by Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown, follows dashing silent film star Don Lockwood through Hollywood's tumultuous transition from silent films to “talkies.”

“Being part of this collaboration with Asolo Repertory Theatre and The Ringling Museum is a phenomenal opportunity to provide our amazing students with hands-on, real-world experience,” said Matt Gissing, Film Department Coordinator at Ringling College. “Through our INDEX program, these student filmmakers are spending their time on set creating content that will directly support the upcoming production of Singin' in the Rain. It is thrilling to see our local arts organizations unite, giving our students the chance to see their collaborative efforts projected on stage in a professional musical.”

Tickets for the December 13 Pay What You Will performance go on sale Monday, November 16, by phone or in person at the Asolo Rep Box Office. Online reservations are not available for this event. Box Office: 941.351.8000.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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