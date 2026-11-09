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Review: AMERICAN REBELS at Florida Studio Theatre

AMERICAN REBELS at Florida Studio Theatre in Sarasota is a joyful cabaret revue celebrating America's 250th with music from Neil Diamond to Green Day.

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Review: AMERICAN REBELS at Florida Studio Theatre

In celebration of the USA’s 250th birthday, Florida Studio Theatre presents an original work by Rebecca and Richard Hopkins. With AMERICAN REBELS, the title neatly captures what has become both a celebration and a restless engine of change in this great country. It is a spirited patriotic jubilation, honoring the characters who have helped make this bold experiment a triumph. In short, AMERICAN REBELS is a witty and joyful tribute to America’s enduring, slightly unruly, and undeniably proud spirit.

Through a broad sweep of musical styles—from Neil Diamond to Green Day and everything in between—AMERICAN REBELS serves up a lively collision of sounds that celebrates the rule-breakers of American music and then some. Sarah Hund, with her impressively versatile instrumental playing, anchors the whole affair with playful banter, while her expressions and easy rapport with the band keep the smiles coming.


And despite tackling weighty questions about what it means to be American, AMERICAN REBELS somehow stays buoyant, leaving the crowd nodding, shimmying in their seats, clapping, and even singing along. Andrew Gray’s carefully coordinated photographs add a crucial visual layer, beautifully reinforcing the story being told and making the whole experience feel that much richer.

While everyone onstage could easily have carried the show—including the aforementioned Sarah Hund—Devin McDuffy emerges as a soulful standout, pouring his heart into Marvin Gaye’s “What’s Going On” and delivering a beautiful rendition of “America the Beautiful.” FST favorite Joe Casey also gets his moment in the spotlight, his rich bass tone shining on “If I Can Dream,” a deeply moving performance that feels especially resonant today. And then there’s Casey’s take on “The Streak,” a hilariously forgotten gem that he absolutely nails to perfection.

Be sure to catch FST’s newest cabaret show, AMERICAN REBELS, now playing through March 21, 2027. Tickets are available for both matinee and evening performances.

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SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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Asolo Rep
Asolo Rep
Asolo Rep
Asolo Rep
Asolo Rep
Asolo Rep
Asolo Rep
Asolo Rep


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