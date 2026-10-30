Review: AHOY-HOY at Urbanite Theatre

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With a sense of anticipation, one enters the Urbanite Theatre, never quite knowing what to expect from its layout. This black box theatre is a shape-shifter, transforming its configuration with every production—and that's part of the fun of attending a show here. With this season's opener, AHOY-HOY, the surprises and laughter just keep coming. From beginning to end, this rambunctious production delivers a rollicking good time!

Making its world premiere right here in Sarasota, AHOY-HOY brings hilarity from beginning to end. Set in 1876, the story takes place during a milestone year for America as the nation celebrates its Centennial. It was a year of remarkable achievements and exciting developments: the United States hosted its first World's Fair in Philadelphia, the National League of Professional Baseball Clubs was founded, Mark Twain published The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, and Alexander Graham Bell received his patent for the telephone.

But while America was celebrating progress and innovation, a much more personal battle was brewing over who would claim the glory for one of the century's greatest inventions. The hotly contested telephone patent takes center stage in AHOY-HOY, setting the stage for a comedic clash of ambition, ego, and fierce competition. The production pokes plenty of fun at the lengths people will go to secure their place in history, revealing just how ruthless the fight for recognition, fame, and a lasting legacy can become. It turns out that inventing something that changes the world is one thing; getting everyone to agree that it was your invention is quite another!

Elisha Gray, portrayed by Amber McNew, is nothing short of stupendous! The physical comedy is seemingly endless, and McNew makes every moment count. From her wonderfully expressive facial reactions to her almost painfully palpable desperation, she commands the stage with an electrically charged presence (pun absolutely intended!). Her performance is larger than life, wonderfully exaggerated, and an absolute joy to watch. She has a knack for making even the smallest gesture or expression deliver a big laugh.

Providing a delightful contrast to McNew's high-voltage performance is Casey Murphy as Alexander Graham Bell. Murphy's portrayal of Bell as a smarmy, self-important, and somewhat clueless savant is dynamic, mischievous, and downright delightful. He brings just the right amount of arrogance and absurdity to the role, creating a wonderful comedic counterbalance to Gray's barely contained desperation. The sparks between these characters make their battle for recognition all the more entertaining.

Rounding out this talented foursome are Ben Williamson as Cornelius and Ariel Blue as Wilbur, both adding their own distinctive personalities and comedic timing to the mix. Together, this small but mighty cast creates a wonderfully balanced ensemble, with each performer contributing something unique to the production. Their varied characterizations, impeccable timing, and commitment to the comedy keep the laughs coming from beginning to end.

And make no mistake, this cast earns every laugh! With physically demanding roles, constant movement, and barely a moment to catch their breath over the show's 95-minute runtime, AHOY-HOY is a theatrical whirlwind. The energy never lets up, the comedy keeps moving, and the performers seem to operate at full speed from curtain up to curtain down. It's a nonstop romp that leaves the audience wondering how these actors manage to keep up the pace—and perhaps needing a little breather themselves!

AHOY-HOY is definitely not a show to be missed! Whether you come for the laughs, the wonderfully energetic performances, or simply a night of thoroughly entertaining theater, this production delivers on all fronts. And, as an added bonus, you just might walk away having learned a thing or two about American history. Who says a little education can't come wrapped in a whole lot of laughter?

Don't miss the opportunity to catch this delightful, fast-paced romp while it's here in Sarasota. Tickets are available for both matinee and evening performances through November 29th at https://www.urbanitetheatre.com/ahoy-hoy.





SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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