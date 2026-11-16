Pulitzer and Tony Winner Bess Wohl to Join Anastacia-Reneé for Hermitage Beach Program

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The Hermitage Artist Retreat has announced a new beach program featuring Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning Hermitage Fellow Bess Wohl (Liberation, Small Mouth Sounds), alongside award-winning multidisciplinary artist and poet Anastacia-Reneé. “Truth in Plays and Poetry” will be presented on the Hermitage Beach on Friday, December 11 at 5pm.

Hermitage Fellow Bess Wohl won the 2026 Tony Award for Best Play and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for her acclaimed play Liberation, which was written while previously in residence at the Hermitage. This celebrated playwright shared early excerpts of Liberation at a previous Hermitage Beach program, prior to the play's New York debut at Roundabout Theatre Company and its subsequent Broadway transfer. Wohl returns to the Hermitage Beach on December 11 alongside celebrated poet and multidisciplinary artist Anastacia-Reneé. These two acclaimed writers are working across disciplines to explore and uncover life's many truths – and also some of its lies. Join these two remarkable writers as they share their original work and discuss their artistic processes as the sun sets into the Gulf.

Returning Hermitage Fellow Bess Wohl's plays include the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning play written at the Hermitage, Liberation; Camp Siegfried, also developed in part at the Hermitage prior to its New York premiere at Second Stage Theater; her Tony Award-nominated play Grand Horizons; Small Mouth Sounds; and more. Small Mouth Sounds will have its Broadway premiere in early 2027, starring Julia Roberts, Paul Rudd, and Sarah Paulson. Wohl's plays have been produced and developed at theaters in New York and around the country, including Second Stage, Roundabout Theatre Company, Manhattan Theatre Club, Ars Nova, Williamstown Theatre Festival, Goodman Theatre, Geffen Playhouse, People's Light, Pioneer Theatre, Pittsburgh Public Theater, Northlight Theatre, TheaterWorks New Works Festival, PlayPenn, and the NY International Fringe Festival (Award for Best Overall Production).

Hermitage Fellow Anastacia-Reneé is an award-winning writer, interdisciplinary educator, multi-modal artist, and former Seattle Civic Poet. She is the author of the Afrofuturist fiction-fantasy book, Here in the (Middle) of Nowhere, as well as the author of two full-length books of poetry: (v.) and Side Notes from the Archivist, which was named among New York Public Library's “Best Books of 2023” and The American Library Associations (RUSA) “Notable Books of 2024.” Her multi-media installation and performance pieces have been exhibited at The Center on Contemporary Art's Storefronts UN(contained), Northwest African American Museum, Virago Gallery and the Specialist Gallery.

Hermitage programs are free and open to the public (with a $5/person registration fee), offering Gulf Coast audiences a rare chance to engage and interact with some of the world's leading talent. Running time for most Hermitage programs is 60-70 minutes with no intermission.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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