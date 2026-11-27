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​Asolo Repertory Theatre is presenting It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, running December 2, 2026 – January 3, 2027, in the Jane B. Cook Theatre. Get a first look at photos of the cast in character!

Directed by Scott Keys, the production opens Asolo Rep's 2026–27 season with a theatrical adaptation of Frank Capra's beloved film, celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.

Adapted by Joe Landry, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play follows George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting others before himself. When a financial crisis leaves him questioning whether his life has made a difference, his guardian angel Clarence shows him what Bedford Falls would have been like without him.

Set in a 1940s radio studio, the play features five actors performing multiple roles alongside a Foley artist who creates live music and sound effects onstage.

The cast features Matthew Koenig as George Bailey, Joz Vammer as Mary Hatch, Ann Morrison as Violet and Others, Michael A. Shepperd as Freddie Filmore, Potter, and Others, and Donovan Whitney as Clarence and Others.

Understudies include Mel Holley (Freddie Filmore, Potter, Clarence, and Others), Jason Budahazy (George Bailey, Foley Artist, and Stage Manager), Tessa Kaplan Nesbet (Violet and Others), and Malia Vargas (Mary Hatch).

Photo credit: Adrian Van Stee



Donovan Whitney

Joz Vammer

Joz Vammer, Donovan Whitney Matthew Koenig

Matthew koenig

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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The race is on for the Sarasota Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 20% 2 ASSASSINS Sarasota Players 17% 3 MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13% 4 PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11% 5 BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 11% Best Play 1 THE CRUCIBLE Sarasota Players 47% 2 THE BLUE-SKY BOYS Florida Studio Theatre 15% 3 PRIMARY TRUST Asolo Repertory Theatre 15% 4 THE APIARY Urbanite Theatre 11% 5 JOB Urbanite Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Sarasota Players 41% 2 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 35% 3 Asolo Repertory Theatre 8% 4 Florida Studio Theatre 8% 5 Urbanite Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Evan Jarr - HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 14% 2 Sheldon Rhoden - MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14% 3 Jazzmin Carson - PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14% 4 Ayda Ozdoganlar - THE SHARK LADY Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center 13% 5 Chris Cordero - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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