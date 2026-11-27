Photos: See the Cast of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY in Character at Asolo Rep
The cast features Matthew Koenig as George Bailey, Joz Vammer as Mary Hatch, Donovan Whitney as Clarence and more.
Asolo Repertory Theatre is presenting It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, running December 2, 2026 – January 3, 2027, in the Jane B. Cook Theatre. Get a first look at photos of the cast in character!
Directed by Scott Keys, the production opens Asolo Rep's 2026–27 season with a theatrical adaptation of Frank Capra's beloved film, celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.
Adapted by Joe Landry, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play follows George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting others before himself. When a financial crisis leaves him questioning whether his life has made a difference, his guardian angel Clarence shows him what Bedford Falls would have been like without him.
Set in a 1940s radio studio, the play features five actors performing multiple roles alongside a Foley artist who creates live music and sound effects onstage.
The cast features Matthew Koenig as George Bailey, Joz Vammer as Mary Hatch, Ann Morrison as Violet and Others, Michael A. Shepperd as Freddie Filmore, Potter, and Others, and Donovan Whitney as Clarence and Others.
Understudies include Mel Holley (Freddie Filmore, Potter, Clarence, and Others), Jason Budahazy (George Bailey, Foley Artist, and Stage Manager), Tessa Kaplan Nesbet (Violet and Others), and Malia Vargas (Mary Hatch).
Photo credit: Adrian Van Stee
Donovan Whitney
Joz Vammer
Joz Vammer, Donovan Whitney Matthew Koenig
Matthew koenig
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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