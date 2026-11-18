"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Meet the Cast of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Asolo Rep in Character
The cast is led by Tyler Hanes as Don Lockwood, Sara Esty as Kathy Selden, and Colin Bradbury as Cosmo Brown.
Asolo Repertory Theatre is opening its 2026 – 27 season with Singin' in the Rain, running November 18, 2026 – January 2, 2027, in the Mertz Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the production brings the glamour, comedy and music of the classic MGM film to the stage. The cast is led by Tyler Hanes as Don Lockwood, Sara Esty as Kathy Selden, and Colin Bradbury as Cosmo Brown. Check out photos of the cast in character!
It's Hollywood, 1927. Silent-film star Don Lockwood is at the top of his game when the arrival of talking pictures turns the movie business upside down. Suddenly, movie stars need more than a face made for the silver screen: they need a voice to match. With the help of his best friend Cosmo Brown and aspiring actress Kathy Selden, Don must figure out how to survive a new era of moviemaking, while his less-than-melodious co-star Lina Lamont has plans of her own.
The musical features a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including “Make 'Em Laugh,” “Good Morning,” “You Were Meant for Me,” and, of course, “Singin' in the Rain.”
Photo credit: Adrian Van Stee
Sara Etsy
Sara Etsy, Tyler Hanes
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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