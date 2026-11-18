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Asolo Repertory Theatre is opening its 2026 – 27 season with Singin' in the Rain, running November 18, 2026 – January 2, 2027, in the Mertz Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the production brings the glamour, comedy and music of the classic MGM film to the stage. The cast is led by Tyler Hanes as Don Lockwood, Sara Esty as Kathy Selden, and Colin Bradbury as Cosmo Brown. Check out photos of the cast in character!

It's Hollywood, 1927. Silent-film star Don Lockwood is at the top of his game when the arrival of talking pictures turns the movie business upside down. Suddenly, movie stars need more than a face made for the silver screen: they need a voice to match. With the help of his best friend Cosmo Brown and aspiring actress Kathy Selden, Don must figure out how to survive a new era of moviemaking, while his less-than-melodious co-star Lina Lamont has plans of her own.

The musical features a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including “Make 'Em Laugh,” “Good Morning,” “You Were Meant for Me,” and, of course, “Singin' in the Rain.”

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

The race is on for the Sarasota Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 39% 2 ASSASSINS Sarasota Players 17% 3 BIG FISH Manatee Performing Arts Center 11% 4 BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% 5 RENT Sarasota Players 7% Best Play 1 THE CRUCIBLE Sarasota Players 62% 2 THE BLUE-SKY BOYS Florida Studio Theatre 16% 3 PRIMARY TRUST Asolo Repertory Theatre 13% 4 THE APIARY Urbanite Theatre 5% 5 JOB Urbanite Theatre 3% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Sarasota Players 55% 2 Florida Studio Theatre 16% 3 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14% 4 Asolo Repertory Theatre 10% 5 Urbanite Theatre 3% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Evan Jarr - HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 32% 2 Chip Fisher - BIG FISH Manatee Performing Arts Center 12% 3 Chris Cordero - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 11% 4 Maicy Powell - BLACK NATIVITY Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11% 5 Ethan Weiss - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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