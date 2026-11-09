Photos: Hermitage Artful Lobster Raises Over $500,000 for Artist Residency Program

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The Hermitage Artist Retreat (Sarasota County, Florida) raised over $500,000 at the 2026 Hermitage Artful Lobster on Saturday, November 7th.

This annual event raises valuable funds for the Hermitage's internationally renowned artist residency program, supporting the creative process of artists from around the world in the fields of music, theater, visual art, literature, dance, and more. This year's event was hosted on the Hermitage's historic beachfront campus on Manasota Key. Over 200 guests attended the sold-out luncheon, where Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg served as the master of ceremonies.

The event featured performances from Tony Award-nominated Broadway star Jeannette Bayardelle (Girl from the North Country, The Color Purple, Hair); folk musician and 2025 Hermitage Cross Arts Collaborative Fellow Tommy Lubben; and frequent Hermitage performer Raleigh Mosely II. This year's event honored Hermitage champion Adeline Morrison. Morrison and her family have been invaluable supporters of the nonprofit organization, and last year they made a transformational gift of land and property on Manasota Key.

Following welcome remarks from Andy Sandberg who reflected on the past year and expressed gratitude to the larger Hermitage community, Raleigh Mosely II kicked off the musical entertainment with a performance of 'Broadway Here I Come,' written by Tony Award-nominated Hermitage Fellow Joe Iconis. Shortly thereafter, the event's headliner Jeannette Bayardelle took to the stage to share an unforgettable rendition of 'Ain't No Mountain High Enough,' followed by her powerhouse performance of 'I'm Here' from Broadway's The Color Purple. (Bayardelle played the lead role of Celie in the original Broadway cast of the musical.) Jeannette spoke about how her experience as a Hermitage Fellow has influenced her work as a writer, and how developing new work has been such an invaluable part of her life and career. After a lunch by Michael's on East, folk musician Tommy Lubben, a 2025 recipient of the Hermitage Cross Arts Collaborative Fellowship, delighted the audience with two original compositions, 'This Morning' and 'In the Dark, My Love,' speaking about how both pieces were shaped and informed by his time at the Hermitage. This was followed by Sandberg making a heartfelt dedication to honoree Addie Morrison, including a brief video presentation about the transformative property gift from the Morrison and Steans family. Jeannette Bayardelle and Tommy Lubben returned to the stage for a collaborative performance of Bob Dylan's 'Make You Feel My Love,' featured in the musical Girl from the North Country, for which Bayardelle received a Tony Award nomination. After a highly successful and enthusiastic paddle raise led by Sandberg with some help from 'Artsy' the Artful Lobster, Bayardelle closed out the event with a surprise performance of 'And I Am Telling You I'm Not Going,' leaving guests in awe of her unparalleled vocals. Sarasota musician and frequent Hermitage collaborator Joseph Holt performed alongside Bayardelle, Lubben, and Mosely on the keys.

Between sponsorships and the paddle raise, the event raised over $500,000 in support of the Hermitage mission: to inspire and foster the most influential and culturally consequential art and artists of our time.

'This year's Artful Lobster was an event to remember, and an especially meaningful celebration as we honored our friend Addie Morrison,' said Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg. 'We are thankful to all who attended and supported this year's festivities. The generous outpouring of support for the work we are doing at the Hermitage is a demonstration of our community's extraordinary commitment to the arts and the creative process.'

This year's Artful Lobster was co-chaired by Carol White Bold & Larry Bold and Larry & Debbie Haspel. Community and media partners for the 2026 Hermitage Artful Lobster include Gulf Coast Community Foundation, Herald-Tribune Media Group, Key Agency, and SRQ Media. A full list of this year's sponsors and partners can be found at HermitageArtistRetreat.org/ArtfulLobster2026.

A leading national arts incubator, the Hermitage is the only major arts organization in Florida's Gulf Coast exclusively committed to supporting the development and creation of new work across all artistic disciplines. The Hermitage hosts artists on its Gulf Coast Manasota Key home for multi-week residencies, where diverse and accomplished artists from around the world and across multiple disciplines create and develop new works of theater, music, visual art, literature, dance, film, and more. As part of their residencies, Hermitage Fellows participate in free year-round community programs, offering audiences in the region a unique opportunity to engage with some of the world's leading artists and to get an authentic 'sneak peek' into extraordinary projects and artistic minds before their works go on to major galleries, concert halls, theaters, and museums around the world. These free and innovative programs include performances, conversations, readings, interactive experiences, open studios, school programs, teacher workshops, and more, serving thousands in our regional community each year.

For more information about the Hermitage and upcoming programs, visit: HermitageArtistRetreat.org.

Photo Credit: Bywater Collective / The Hermitage Artist Retreat



Photo Credit: Bywater Collective / The Hermitage Artist Retreat

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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