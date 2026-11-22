"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: First Look At SINGIN' IN THE RAIN At Asolo Repertory Theatre
Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the production stars Tyler Hanes, Sara Esty, and Colin Bradbury.
Asolo Repertory Theatre opened its 2026 – 27 season with Singin' in the Rain, which will run November 18, 2026 – January 2, 2027, in the Mertz Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the production brings the glamour, comedy and music of the classic MGM film to the stage. Check out the photos!
The cast is led by Tyler Hanes as Don Lockwood, Sara Esty as Kathy Selden, and Colin Bradbury as Cosmo Brown.
It's Hollywood, 1927. Silent-film star Don Lockwood is at the top of his game when the arrival of talking pictures turns the movie business upside down. Suddenly, movie stars need more than a face made for the silver screen: they need a voice to match. With the help of his best friend Cosmo Brown and aspiring actress Kathy Selden, Don must figure out how to survive a new era of moviemaking, while his less-than-melodious co-star Lina Lamont has plans of her own.
The musical features a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including “Make 'Em Laugh,” “Good Morning,” “You Were Meant for Me,” and, of course, “Singin' in the Rain.”
Tickets can be purchased at Asolo Rep's website.
Photo Credit: Adrian Vanstee
The Cast of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
The Cast of SINGIN' IN THE RAIN
Owen Scales
Sara Esty and Tyler Hanes
Tyler Hanes and Sara Esty
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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