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Asolo Repertory Theatre opened its 2026 – 27 season with Singin' in the Rain, which will run November 18, 2026 – January 2, 2027, in the Mertz Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, the production brings the glamour, comedy and music of the classic MGM film to the stage. Check out the photos!

The cast is led by Tyler Hanes as Don Lockwood, Sara Esty as Kathy Selden, and Colin Bradbury as Cosmo Brown.

It's Hollywood, 1927. Silent-film star Don Lockwood is at the top of his game when the arrival of talking pictures turns the movie business upside down. Suddenly, movie stars need more than a face made for the silver screen: they need a voice to match. With the help of his best friend Cosmo Brown and aspiring actress Kathy Selden, Don must figure out how to survive a new era of moviemaking, while his less-than-melodious co-star Lina Lamont has plans of her own.

The musical features a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and songs by Nacio Herb Brown and Arthur Freed, including “Make 'Em Laugh,” “Good Morning,” “You Were Meant for Me,” and, of course, “Singin' in the Rain.”

Tickets can be purchased at Asolo Rep's website.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

The race is on for the Sarasota Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 22% 2 ASSASSINS Sarasota Players 17% 3 MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 12% 4 PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11% 5 BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% Best Play 1 THE CRUCIBLE Sarasota Players 47% 2 THE BLUE-SKY BOYS Florida Studio Theatre 16% 3 PRIMARY TRUST Asolo Repertory Theatre 15% 4 THE APIARY Urbanite Theatre 11% 5 JOB Urbanite Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Sarasota Players 41% 2 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 35% 3 Florida Studio Theatre 8% 4 Asolo Repertory Theatre 8% 5 Venice Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Evan Jarr - HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 15% 2 Jazzmin Carson - PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13% 3 Sheldon Rhoden - MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13% 4 Ayda Ozdoganlar - THE SHARK LADY Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center 13% 5 Chris Cordero - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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