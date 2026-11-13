My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
PROJECT Trio and Sarasota Opera Singers to be Presented at Artist Series Concerts of Sarasota
Soprano Virginia Mims, baritone Jake Stamatis and pianist Jessé Martins will perform the Lifted in Song program of opera arias, operetta and holiday favorites.
Back by popular demand following their ASC appearance during the 2024-2025 season, PROJECT Trio – Greg Pattillo, flute; Daniel Berkey, saxophone; Peter Seymour, double bass – will return December 8, 5:30 p.m. at Plantation Golf and Country Club, with another of their genre-blending performances.
Featuring a beatboxing flutist, PROJECT Trio's repertoire spans everything from Mozart and Bach to Charlie Parker, Bernstein, Grieg, and The Beatles. They combine classical training with jazz, hip-hop, and rock — performed with the spontaneity of a jazz club and the precision of the concert hall. Tickets are $85 and include dinner.
Lifted in Song features three of Sarasota Opera's finest performing a program of opera arias, art song, operetta, and holiday favorites. Soprano Virginia Mims has performed leading roles with opera companies across the U.S. and will appear as Violetta in Sarasota Opera's 2027 production of La Traviata. Baritone Jake Stamatis made his role debuts as Don Alfonso in Così fan tutte and Danilo in The Merry Widow during Sarasota Opera's 2026 season. He will appear as Captain Corcoran in Sarasota Opera's 2027 production of H.M.S. Pinafore. The pair are joined by Sarasota Opera's Jessé Martins on piano. This Lunch and Listen concert is December 17, 11:00 a.m. at Sarasota Yacht Club. Tickets are $85 and include lunch.
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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