Opera Naples Raises $542,000 at BAL A PARIS Gala

Feb. 23, 2021

Feb. 23, 2021  

Opera Naples has announced that it raised $542,000 at its gala Bal a Paris. The gala took place on Wednesday, February 17, 2021 at Arthrex One.

Bal á Paris was Opera Naples major fundraising benefit celebrating Verdi's La Traviata. This elegant, engaging evening will pay tribute to the arts and culture of France and include dinner, auctions, entertainment.

Guests were serenaded by world-famous tenor Joseph Calleja, accompanied by Robin Frank, with acclaimed conductor, Maestro Ramón Tebar, piano.

Learn more about the event at https://operanaples.org/bal-a-paris/.


