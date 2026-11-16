"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
NOTES FROM THE DASHBOARD and BAD DATES WITH JANE AUSTEN to be Presented by Tree Fort Productions
Katherine Michelle Tanner's two plays will run January 8–24 and February 19–March 7.
A shared love of classic cars. A coming-out ball gone wrong. Two very different starting points lead to stories about the wonderfully complicated business of connecting with another person. Tree Fort Productions will open 2027 with two plays by Katherine Michelle Tanner: the return of Notes from the Dashboard, January 8-24, and the new comedy with music Bad Dates with Jane Austen, February 19-March 7.
Presented at Tree Fort Productions Studio Theatre in Sarasota, the productions offer audiences a chance to experience two sides of Tanner's writing-from the vulnerability of starting over to the absurdity of looking for love.
Notes from the Dashboard | January 8-24, 2027
Some second chances begin in the passenger seat. Don Walker and Katherine Michelle Tanner reunite for a revival of last season's Notes from the Dashboard, returning to the roles they previously brought to Tree Fort's stage - directed by Lee Gundersheimer. When two strangers connect through their love of classic cars, neither knows where the road ahead will take them.
Funny and tender, the play explores addiction, resilience, and the courage it takes to let someone in. What begins with a shared interest becomes a story about trust, unexpected companionship, and the possibility of moving forward when life has left its marks.
Bad Dates with Jane Austen | February 19-March 7, 2027
The dance cards are full. The prospects? Less promising. When a coming-out ball goes awry, Emma, Elinor, and Elizabeth gather to compare their dance cards-and their disastrous dates. This new play with music brings Austen's beloved heroines together for an evening of romantic missteps, sharp wit, and unexpected modern twists. Courtship may have changed, but a bad date is still a bad date.
Written by Katherine Michelle Tanner and directed by Dr. Martha Velez-Reid, the production stars Tanner as Elizabeth, Danae DeShazer as Emma, and Victoria Flounders as Elinor. Austen enthusiasts and anyone with a dating story of their own will find familiar frustrations beneath the Regency manners.
Together, the productions put a local playwright's work at the center of Tree Fort's winter season, pairing an intimate story of second chances with a spirited comedy about the search for a suitable match.
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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