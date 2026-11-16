"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
KIMBERLY AKIMBO to Open at Florida Studio Theatre in November
Previews begin November 18, officially opening November 20, with performances running through January 3, 2027, in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.
Florida Studio Theatre will kick off its 2026-27 Winter Mainstage Season with Kimberly Akimbo. With Book & Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and Music by Jeanine Tesori, Kimberly Akimbo is a quirky coming-of-age story that encourages us to make the most of our lives. Previews begin November 18, officially opening November 20, with performances running through January 3, 2027, in FST’s Gompertz Theatre.
Kimberly wants a first kiss, a little adventure, and a family that behaves itself. Her family, however, has other plans. With an extraordinary score, unexpected romance, and relatives capable of spectacularly bad decisions, this five-time Tony Award-winning musical follows a young woman determined to claim her own life.
Liebert’s work as a director and choreographer includes FST’s Jersey Boys and Lucky Stiff as well as productions like Into the Woods, The Producers, and Ordinary Days. As an actor, he has appeared on Broadway in Wicked, as well as in off-Broadway and regional productions of Fiddler on the Roof, Little Shop of Horrors, and Chicago.
Starring in the titular role is Susan Haefner* as Kimberly Levaco, previously seen at FST in last winter’s Birthday Candles. Haefner has appeared on Broadway in State Fair, Thoroughly Modern Millie, and 42nd Street. She has also been in the tours of Billy Elliot and Damn Yankees with Jerry Lewis. No stranger to Sarasota, her first FST appearance was Oleanna in 1995.
Joining her are Jared Svoboda as Buddy Levaco (Three Pianos), Alex Keiper* as Pattie Levaco, Maeghin Mueller as Debra Levaco, Ephraim Takyi* as Seth Weetis, Jacob Erdody as Aaron, Charlotte Kunesh as Delia, Jacqueline St. Pierre as Teresa/Dance Captain, and John Viggiano as Martin, all making their FST debuts.
The creative team includes Ben Liebert (Director), Mason Moss (Music Director), Isabel A. & Moriah Curley-Clay (Scenic Designer), Madison Queen (Costume Designer), Ben Rawson (Lighting Designer), Nicholas Christensen (Sound Designer), Sam Powers* (AEA Stage Manager), and Aven Lancaster (Stage Management Intern).
*Indicates members of Actors' Equity Association, the Union of Professional Actors and Stage Managers in the United States.
Kimberly Akimbo runs from November 18, 2026, to January 3, 2027. Previews are November 18 and 19, with opening night on November 20, 2026. Single tickets start at $39.
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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