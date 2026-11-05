Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
John Barrowman to Return to 54 Below With LAID BARE
Performances will run February 18 – 20.
54 BELOW will welcome back West End and Broadway star John Barrowman on February 18 – 20 at 7pm. Following a run of shows across the UK, John Barrowman is bringing his show Laid Bare straight to New York for its first ever US performances.
For more than three decades, audiences have known John from the West End, Broadway, and some of the biggest shows on television. Now he's inviting New York audiences to spend an evening with the man behind it all.
With outrageous stories, plenty of laughter, and some truly candid moments, John opens up about his extraordinary life and career. The highs, the lows and everything in between. It's intimate. It's unpredictable. It's completely unfiltered. This is John Barrowman. LAID BARE.
How to Purchase Tickets
John Barrowman: Laid Bare plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 18 – 20 at 7pm. Cover charges are $47 (includes $7 in fees) - $107.50 (includes $12.50 in fees). Premiums are $168 (includes $18 in fees) - $173 (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JohnBarrowmanFeb. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $3 facility fee.
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
Popular episode
|
A Motown Christmas
The Donelly Theatre at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (12/02-1/03)
|
Sweeney Todd
Rise Above Performing Arts (6/03-6/13)
|
Anastasia
Manatee Performing Arts Center (12/03-12/13)
|
The Garbologists by Lindsay Joelle
Urbanite Theatre (1/07-2/14)
|
Home for the Holidays
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall (11/27-11/27)
|
Laughing Matters: Volume 7
Florida Studio Theatre (2/10-6/27)
|
The Play That Goes Wrong
Rise Above Performing Arts (2/18-2/28)
|
Deck the Halls
Keating Theatre (11/28-12/24)
|
Sailing: Yacht Rock and Beyond
FST Court Cabaret (9/23-2/07)
|
A Festive Celebration
Sarasota Opera House (12/23-12/23)