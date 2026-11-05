John Barrowman to Return to 54 Below With LAID BARE

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54 BELOW will welcome back West End and Broadway star John Barrowman on February 18 – 20 at 7pm. Following a run of shows across the UK, John Barrowman is bringing his show Laid Bare straight to New York for its first ever US performances.

For more than three decades, audiences have known John from the West End, Broadway, and some of the biggest shows on television. Now he's inviting New York audiences to spend an evening with the man behind it all.

With outrageous stories, plenty of laughter, and some truly candid moments, John opens up about his extraordinary life and career. The highs, the lows and everything in between. It's intimate. It's unpredictable. It's completely unfiltered. This is John Barrowman. LAID BARE.

How to Purchase Tickets

John Barrowman: Laid Bare plays 54 Below (254 West 54th Street) on February 18 – 20 at 7pm. Cover charges are $47 (includes $7 in fees) - $107.50 (includes $12.50 in fees). Premiums are $168 (includes $18 in fees) - $173 (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum. Tickets and information are available at 54below.org/JohnBarrowmanFeb. Tickets on the day of performance after 4:00pm are only available by calling (646) 476-3551. All online and phone ticket purchases are subject to fees of 10% of ticket price, plus a $3 facility fee.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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