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Asolo Repertory Theatre opens its 2026-27 season with SINGIN' IN THE RAIN, now playing through January 2, 2027 in the Mertz Theatre. Directed and choreographed by Josh Rhodes, whose Broadway credits include directing and choreographing the revival of SPAMALOT and choreographing Rodgers + Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, the production brings the glamour, comedy, and unmistakable music of the classic MGM film to the stage. With a screenplay by Betty Comden and Adolph Green and songs by Arthur Freed and Nacio Herb Brown, the musical is set in Hollywood in 1927, as the movie industry makes its leap from silent films to talkies. Tyler Hanes stars as Don Lockwood and Colin Bradbury as Cosmo Brown.

Returning to Asolo Rep as Kathy Selden is Sara Esty, who previously appeared there in COME FROM AWAY and as Polly Baker in CRAZY FOR YOU. A former soloist with Miami City Ballet and a Princess Grace Award recipient for dance, Esty originated the role of Lise Dassin in the original Broadway company of AN AMERICAN IN PARIS and led its first national tour, played Meg Giry in the final Broadway company of THE PHANTOM OF THE OPERA, and has also played Kathy Selden at Riverside Theatre. Her screen credits include FOSSE/VERDON, MAESTRO, and Steven Spielberg's WEST SIDE STORY.

BroadwayWorld spoke with Esty about finding something new in a role she's played before, the film-studio concept behind this production, and turning the stage into a water park every night.

You've previously appeared at Asolo Rep in CRAZY FOR YOU and COME FROM AWAY. What's it like returning to Sarasota for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN?

I absolutely love coming back to the Asolo in beautiful Sarasota! SINGIN' IN THE RAIN is one of my favorite movie musicals, so to be in a place I love, telling a story I love, is a dream come true!

You've played Kathy Selden before at Riverside Theatre. What's it like revisiting the character, and have you discovered anything new about her this time around?

Kathy is such a delicious character. She has beautiful agency and strength. I was a bit intimidated the first go-around (Debbie Reynolds is PERFECT), but I have truly loved revisiting her and finding newness. I've had a bit more practice at musical comedy since Riverside, so it's been a lot of fun pushing myself and exploring that further.

How does Asolo Rep's production differ from the one you did previously?

The production at Riverside Theatre was a wonderfully nostalgic and more traditional version of the show. Our director here, Josh Rhodes, has taken the classic story we know and love and reimagined it in a slightly different setting. The stage is set for the whole evening on a film studio soundstage. We never physically leave it, but it shifts and morphs into other places within it. The story coincides with and is tailored to that idea. Also, the rain in this production is unlike anything that's ever been done. It must be seen to be believed!

How has working with director and choreographer Josh Rhodes shaped your approach to the role?

I would follow Josh Rhodes anywhere. Being in a room with him is like being in school. He has such wisdom and knowledge of the craft, and this process has left us with values we will all take to further enrich our careers and lives. Josh has such a talent for clarity and painting pictures so that everything really makes sense to the performer. He helped me shape Kathy in a way that felt incredibly authentic to me, and I truly love where we landed.

What has been the biggest challenge or surprise during rehearsals of a show that combines singing, dancing, comedy, and real rain onstage?

The biggest challenge has been just that: combining all those glorious factors together successfully! There are a lot of elements that require high energy and focus from everyone involved. Creating an environment, physically and mentally, where everything comes together safely is no easy task... The tech elements alone are incredibly complicated, yet wildly impressive! But once we found our rhythm, everything clicked into place. Josh and the team really made sure we became a giant ensemble as a cast and crew. It's a truly wonderful group of people who are game for anything, especially turning the stage into a water park every night, because why not? It's magical!

How does your background as a former Miami City Ballet soloist inform your approach to the demanding choreography in this show?

Ballet is such a wonderful foundation to have as a performer. It provides necessary building blocks and technique to tackle any kind of dancing. The repertoire at Miami City Ballet was very versatile, so it has prepared me for shows like this very well. I continue to be so grateful for it in my career!

What's it been like working alongside Tyler Hanes and Colin Bradbury to bring this story to life?

The two of them are incredible, as humans and as performers. Colin is a comedic genius, and Tyler is a timeless heartthrob. And don't get me started on their dancing! Our work ethics are all very similar, so we meshed right away. It's been such a pleasure and joy finding this iconic trio with them.

Kathy Selden is often described as the heart of the show. How do you see her role in the story?

I agree! In this world of Hollywood glamour and the real versus the fake, I feel like she represents genuine love and truth at the core of the story. She is the first woman to really challenge Don, and to force him to seek what's real. We all know that when you find that one person who isn't afraid to show you a mirror, that's the person you ultimately want around. Her passion, determination, and strength are only a few traits that make her so delightful, and it's wonderful to see her influence on these characters and circumstances throughout the story. What starts as a superficial tale ends in real, grounded love.

What makes Asolo Rep a special place to tell this particular story?

The Asolo is a perfect place for SINGIN' IN THE RAIN. Sarasota audiences are so warm and receptive to musical theater in general, but especially to nostalgic stories. I have no doubt that they will love this show!

SINGIN' IN THE RAIN plays through January 2, 2027 in the Mertz Theatre at Asolo Repertory Theatre, 5555 N. Tamiami Trail, Sarasota. For tickets and the full performance schedule, visit asolorep.org or call the box office at 941.351.8000.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

The race is on for the Sarasota Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 20% 2 ASSASSINS Sarasota Players 17% 3 MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13% 4 PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11% 5 BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% Best Play 1 THE CRUCIBLE Sarasota Players 47% 2 PRIMARY TRUST Asolo Repertory Theatre 15% 3 THE BLUE-SKY BOYS Florida Studio Theatre 15% 4 THE APIARY Urbanite Theatre 11% 5 JOB Urbanite Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Sarasota Players 41% 2 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 35% 3 Asolo Repertory Theatre 8% 4 Florida Studio Theatre 8% 5 Venice Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Evan Jarr - HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 14% 2 Sheldon Rhoden - MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14% 3 Jazzmin Carson - PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14% 4 Ayda Ozdoganlar - THE SHARK LADY Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center 13% 5 Chris Cordero - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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