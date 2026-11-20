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With the new national tour of The Bodyguard now underway, we had the chance to catch up with one of its stars, Andrea Simpson. Simpson plays Nicki Marron in the production and is thrilled to be taking part in her first national Broadway tour—a milestone that’s equal parts thrilling, rewarding, and likely deserving of a standing ovation in its own right.

Simpson has been performing since an early age and is eager to share her talents with audiences across the country. She is especially drawn to stories that celebrate resilience, hope, and the uniquely transformative power of live theatre—the kind of magic that can turn an ordinary night out into something unforgettable!

We had a lot of questions for Andrea, as she launches off on THE BODYGUARD's first national tour:

BWW: Nicki Marron is often viewed as the sister standing in Rachel's shadow. But do you think there is more to her than simply being jealous of her sister's success?

There is absolutely so much more to Nicki than just being “jealous” of Rachel. For one, I think people tend to forget that Nicki actually really loves her little sister. She would do anything for her, but there is a real vulnerability underneath her behavior. Her desire is she wants to feel like someone sees her for more than just being the sister who didn’t make it as a singer/ performer. We all want to feel like we matter to someone! Nicki truly doesn’t have that person in her life to affirm her, believe in her, or make her feel truly cared for. When she thinks she may have finally found that in Frank, but actively watches him choose her sister (yet again) over her, it really stings. To me, it’s even more than being about a man, too. She is simply tired of not being chosen in any area of her life. She truly lives in a shadow of her sister. Playing Nicki means finding the humanness and the humanity underneath her mistakes. I want the audience to understand why she makes the choices she makes. There’s alot of love and sadness and hurt and longing happening at the same time, and I think that complexity is what makes her interesting to play!

BWW: Nicki is a woman with tremendous talent of her own, yet she seems to struggle with finding her place in the world. How did you approach portraying that inner conflict?

Andrea: Yes! It was actually Nicki’s dream to be a singer/ performer first. Like you mentioned, she truly is a wonderful singer! I think what helped me in this approach was really finding myself in this mental space that exists for Nicki. The fact that after she gets to use her gift and watch it move others, the person that she wants the most approval from makes it seem small.

Someone will see her as a villain and someone will find themselves in her. To me, she is someone who truly doesn’t have the best relationship with self confidence. Confidence for her is external. Her desire to be loved and seen ultimately leads her to betray someone that she loves. You really have to take that ride with her!

BWW: The relationship between Nicki and Rachel is complicated. How did you and Brooke Bailey work together to develop the chemistry and sometimes uncomfortable tension between the sisters?

Andrea: Brooke is so easy to love in real life! It didn’t take much for us to ease into our roles as sisters. Because the dynamic of Rachel and Nicki in age is the same to our real ages with me being older and Brooke being younger, I truly feel like she is my little sister. So, when I’m on stage with her, it’s easy to play out the care that I have for her as my famous pop star little sister. In real life, I have 5 sisters and Brooke has a family with all girls as well, so I think we understand the dynamic of real sisterhood all too well.

BWW: Nicki has her own musical moments, and her voice is an important part of telling her story. How do you use the music to reveal the emotions that she sometimes struggles to express through dialogue?

Andrea: I like to think the lyrics to each song is what a character couldn’t express through their lines. For me, Nicki’s voice is an extension of what she wouldn’t dare say aloud because she is someone who has had her voice suppressed for so long and also an extension of her true thoughts. I use the music and words to be vulnerable, to be sensual at times, to be frustrated and jealous and all the things. I try not to approach music as just songs or another musical number, but as a moment to allow Nicki to say things she might hold back.

BWW: This production marks your national tour debut. What does reaching this milestone mean to you, and what has the experience been like so far?

Andrea: Yes, I have been in a constant state of gratitude! I started musical theatre at 16. The moment when I sang “Rafiki Mourns” on stage downtown Memphis at the Cannon Center was the moment I knew I wanted to use my gift through storytelling. To have booked THE BODYGUARD in this moment of my life reminds me that I am so capable and that if I can do it, anyone can. It means that I am capable of touching audiences and reminding them to operate in their gift as well. Even if it touches just one person! This tour has been a lot of fun. The entire cast and crew are all such great humans, and I’m thankful to be surrounded by them everyday. Tour is allowing me to pay more attention to my body and health, all while balancing fun and exploring each city. I’m so grateful to get to live this life!

BWW: What might audiences be surprised to learn about Andrea Simpson?

Andrea: I absolutely love to cook and I am such a health nut. Being on tour, I miss my stove and oven back home! I really do love a home cooked meal. Something else that people may be surprised to learn about me is that I have a passion for learning! I have always loved to learn about new things and the world around me.

BWW: What do you hope audiences take away from Nicki's story when they leave the theater?

Andrea: I hope her story reminds people of the importance of knowing your worth and never allowing someone else’s perception of them to define who they are. Even when no one chooses you, you have to choose yourself! I want the audience leaving and being inspired by Nicki's talent as well. Even more than that, by her humanity; in one way or the other, we all have a piece of Nicki in us and I want them to see that!

BWW: Complete this sentence: "You haven't really experienced The Bodyguard until..."

Andrea: ...you’ve experienced the Encore!! It really is a moment where you’re in the midst of one of Whitney Houston’s most iconic records and the energy in the room is just BANANAS. I Love the Encore!

BWW: Sarasota has a wonderfully vibrant arts and theater community. As someone making her national tour debut, what does it mean to bring this production to a city where live performance is such an important part of the cultural landscape?

Andrea: It means a lot! I grew up in Memphis where arts meant a lot to the community and I so often would be apart of those moments whether that was singing or acting, I had a chance to bring a glimmer of hope to them. That’s special. To be a small piece of a big picture is special. I hope this show brings joy and it holds memories with the audiences.

BWW: For those who may be familiar with the original Whitney Houston film but haven't seen the stage musical, what would you tell Sarasota audiences to expect that might surprise them?

Andrea: First, shout out to our wonderful director, Samantha Saltzman! She did an incredible job of adding and taking away so that the musical can answer some questions that the film may have left people wondering about. She does this by making sure each character has a strong character arc. Even if you know the movie by heart, you’re in for a treat! See you soon Sarasota!

So, if you’re in the mood for a little star power and a whole lot of drama, grab your tickets to see Andrea Simpson and the rest of the cast in THE BODYGUARD at the Van Wezel—coming soon to a theater near you! The good news? Tickets are still available for all performances as THE BODYGUARD takes the stage November 30th through December 2nd, with matinee and evening shows still up for grabs.

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

The race is on for the Sarasota Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 24% 2 ASSASSINS Sarasota Players 15% 3 MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11% 4 BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% 5 PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 10% Best Play 1 THE CRUCIBLE Sarasota Players 48% 2 THE BLUE-SKY BOYS Florida Studio Theatre 16% 3 PRIMARY TRUST Asolo Repertory Theatre 15% 4 THE APIARY Urbanite Theatre 11% 5 JOB Urbanite Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Sarasota Players 42% 2 Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 34% 3 Asolo Repertory Theatre 9% 4 Florida Studio Theatre 9% 5 Venice Theatre 4% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Evan Jarr - HADESTOWN Sarasota Players 17% 2 Jazzmin Carson - PURLIE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13% 3 Sheldon Rhoden - MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 12% 4 Ayda Ozdoganlar - THE SHARK LADY Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center 11% 5 Chris Cordero - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL Sarasota Players 10% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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