Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winners Return to Sarasota to Present Their Work

Three recent Hermitage Greenfield Prize (HGP) winners - Martyna Majok (2018), Helga Davis (2019), and Aleshea Harris (2021) return to Sarasota this spring to present their work and speak about their creative process.

First, Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright and 2018 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner Martyna Majok presents "Building a Play: Exploring the Playwright-Director Collaboration." This will be a conversation on the Hermitage Beach, moderated by Hermitage Artistic Director and CEO Andy Sandberg, featuring Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Martyna Majok and her collaborator on the HGP commission, director Caitlin Sullivan - Friday, March 4th at 5:30pm. Last year, Majok offered Hermitage audiences an early virtual preview of her commission, featuring Tony nominee Marin Ireland. Here, Majok shares the continuation of the play's journey.

Next up, the Hermitage, in collaboration with EnsembleNewSRQ and New College of Florida, presents the Sarasota premiere of "Ocean Body," the commissioned work from 2019 Hermitage Greenfield Prize Winner and composer, vocalist, and performance artist Helga Davis, along with her collaborators Shara Nova and Mark DeChiazza on Saturday, March 19th at 6pm. Davis and her creative colleagues shared a virtual sneak peek of her work last year; this is the further culmination of their work, presented live at the Hermitage.

Then in April, to kick off a weekend of events celebrating the Hermitage Greenfield Prize, award-winning playwright, author of What to Send Up When It Goes Down, and 2021 HGP recipient Aleshea Harris presents "A Theater Maker's Year: What 'Went Down'" on Friday, April 8th at 6pm. Harris' commission is expected in 2023. Meanwhile, she has had an extraordinary season of plays premiering in New York, London, and more.