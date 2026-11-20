"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Gulf Coast Community Foundation Grants Florida Studio Theatre $65,000 Empowering Arts Award
Proceeds from the March Shindig fundraiser will support the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza expansion in downtown Sarasota.
Florida Studio Theatre has announced a $65,000 Empowering Arts Grant from Gulf Coast Community Foundation (Gulf Coast), whose support will help expand access to professional theatre experiences, sustain artistic excellence, and strengthen community engagement throughout the 2026-2027 season. The funding is being recognized through sponsorship of FST's Winter Mainstage and Winter Cabaret Series, Summer Mainstage Series, and as the lead sponsor of FST's annual Shindig: Hard Hats and High Spirits, taking place on March 8, 2027.
As one of FST's most valued community partners, Gulf Coast Community Foundation's investment supports programming that serves more than 225,000 audience members annually through Mainstage, Cabaret, Children's Theatre, New Play Development, FST School, and other artistic initiatives.
'We are deeply grateful for Gulf Coast Community Foundation's continued commitment to the arts,' said Richard Hopkins, Executive Producer of Florida Studio Theatre. 'Their generosity strengthens our ability to create excellence in theatre art, foster meaningful artistic experiences, keep theatre accessible and affordable, and continue building for the future.'
As lead sponsor of The Shindig: Hard Hats and High Spirits, the Foundation’s support makes this fundraising event possible. This year's construction-themed celebration gives center stage to the transformative McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, the largest expansion project in FST's history and a major investment in the future of theatre in downtown Sarasota.
Held in FST's Hegner Theatre Wing on March 8, 2027, The Shindig will bring together patrons, artists, community leaders, and supporters for an evening of entertainment, inspiration, and celebration. Funds raised during the event will directly support the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza, which will add new performance spaces, expanded parking, artist housing, and other amenities designed to serve audiences and artists for generations to come.
“The arts are an important part of what makes a community distinct, creating space for new voices, ideas, and experiences,” said Erin Minor, Vice President, Community Leadership for Gulf Coast Community Foundation. “Through the Empowering Arts grant program, Gulf Coast is proud to support organizations like Florida Studio Theatre that are creating more opportunities for people to experience the connection and perspective that live theater brings.”
FST invites businesses, foundations, and community members to join Gulf Coast in supporting The Shindig. Sponsorship opportunities remain available at multiple levels, offering guests the opportunity to celebrate FST's impact while helping advance the future of the McGillicuddy Arts Plaza.
Sponsorship Opportunities Include:
- “Our House” - $10,000 (includes ten tickets)
- “We Built This City” – $5,000 (includes six tickets)
- “Build Me Up Buttercup” – $2,500 (includes two tickets)
- “Brick by Brick” – $1,000 (donation only)
Individual tickets are available for $350 per person.
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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