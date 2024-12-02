First Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Sarasota Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Check out the first stats for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Federico Hradek - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 38%

Brian Finnerty - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 20%

Michelle McCord - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 17%

Toni Dentico - NEWSIES - Rise Above Performing Arts 14%

Jim Weaver - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 5%

Ben Liebert - THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - Florida Studio Theatre 4%

Luke Manual McFatrich - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 3%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jackson Carney - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 45%

David Walker - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 19%

Tracy Dorman - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 14%

David Walker - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 10%

Suwatana Rockland - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 7%

Daniel Ciba - DEAR JACK, DEAR LOUISE - Florida Studio Theatre 4%



Best Dance Production

MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 40%

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 32%

PARADE - Manatee Performing Arts Center 28%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Federico Hradek - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 36%

Michelle McCord - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 12%

Kerry Butler - NEWSIES - Rise Above Performing Arts 11%

Brian Finnerty - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 10%

Thayer Greenberg - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 9%

Scott keys - PARADE - Manatee Players 6%

Luke Manual McFatrich - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 5%

Nate Jacobs - RUBY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 3%

Ben Liebert - THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

Denis Jones - CRAZY FOR YOU - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 2%

Luke Manual McFatrich - IT’S A BIRD… IT’S A PLANE… IT’S SUPERMAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 2%

Lee Gundersheimer - NINETEEN - Tree Fort Productions 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Luke Manual McFatrich - DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 22%

Céline Rosenthal - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 18%

Kate Alexander - THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 18%

Alexa Vetter Torres - HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 16%

Chuck Smith - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 9%

Richard Hopkins - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Florida Studio Theatre 9%

Kristin Clippard - A NIGHT IN NOVEMBER - Florida Studio Theatre 7%



Best Ensemble

HEATHERS THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 35%

NEWSIES - Rise Above Performing Arts 16%

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 13%

SEUSSICAL - The Sarasota Players 13%

BE MORE CHILL - Ovation Theatre Inc. 7%

PARADE - Manatee Performing Arts Center 5%

THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 4%

HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 2%

JOYFUL! JOYFUL! - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 2%

UGLY LIES THE BONE - Florida Studio Theatre 2%

THE TORCH BEARERS - Venice Theatre 2%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ethan Vail - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 24%

Ryan Sharp - SPRING AWAKENING - Rise Above Performing Arts 22%

Jimmy Lawlor - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 14%

Gretchen Beaumier - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 14%

Michael Pasquini - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13%

Michael Cummings - HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 8%

Ben Rawson - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Florida Studio Theatre 6%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Novella Marshall - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 51%

Michelle Kasanofsky - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 19%

Rebecca Dikranian - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 13%

Benjamin Eisenhour - KISS ME, KATE - Manatee Performing Arts Center 9%

Dan Sander-Wells - RUBY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 8%



Best Musical

HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 50%

AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 15%

SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 10%

THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 7%

PARADE - Manatee Performing Arts Center 7%

CRAZY FOR YOU - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 3%

RUBY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 3%

IT’S A BIRD… IT’S A PLANE… IT’S SUPERMAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 2%

NINETEEN - Tree Fort Productions 2%

THE WORLD GOES 'ROUND - Florida Studio Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Gabriel Cortes - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 28%

Alexandria Paxton - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 24%

Daly Santana - TICK TICK BOOM - The Sarasota Players 11%

Rebecca Watkins - SEUSSICAL - The Sarasota Players 5%

Jason Ellis - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 4%

Sheldon Rhoden - MARVIN GAYE: PRINCE OF SOUL - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 4%

Brittany Bianco Resnick - IT’S A BIRD… IT’S A PLANE… IT’S SUPERMAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 4%

Riley Aparicio-Jerro - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 4%

Caitlin Ellis - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 4%

Benjamin Eisenhour - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 3%

David Stein - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 3%

Brian Craft - TICK TICK BOOM - The Sarasota Players 2%

Caitlin Ellis - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 2%



Best Performer In A Play

Brooke Turner - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 18%

Liz Pascoe - DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 15%

Philip Troyer - THE LEGEND OF SLEEPY HOLLOW - The Sarasota Players 15%

Sheffield Chastain - THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 13%

Michael Mendez - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 10%

Gil Brady - THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 9%

Eldred L. Brown - HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 8%

James Evans - A NIGHT IN NOVEMBER - Florida Studio Theatre 7%

Lee Gundersheimer - HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 5%



Best Play

THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 24%

DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 20%

DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 15%

HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 14%

A NIGHT IN NOVEMBER - Florida Studio Theatre 11%

A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 10%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Florida Studio Theatre 6%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Kelly Jarr - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 31%

Gretchen Beaumier - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 19%

Antonio Ferron - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 17%

Harlan Penn - ONCE ON THIS ISLAND - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 12%

Tim Wisgerhoff - MOUSE TRAP - Venice Theatre 12%

Axis Studio Design - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Florida Studio Theatre 9%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Alex Rodriguez - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 17%

Josh Ogline - BRING IT ON: THE MUSICAL - Rise Above Performing Arts 16%

Kennedy Lollar - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 14%

Larah Diaz - NEWSIES - Rise Above Performing Arts 6%

Jordan Modjeski - NEWSIES - Rise Above Performing Arts 5%

Aurora Newcomb - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 5%

Michael Sandwall - HEATHERS: THE MUSICAL - Fed's Backyard Theater 4%

Gabriella Cruz - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 3%

Olivia Holden - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 2%

Brian Finnerty - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 2%

Ethan Vail - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 2%

Amanda Heisey - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 2%

Caitlin Conley - BE MORE CHILL - Ovation Theatre Inc. 2%

Yaira Spears - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 2%

Emma Durrence - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - Rise Above Performing Arts 2%

Rebeca Arrigall-Watkins - SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL - The Sarasota Players 2%

Luke Li - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 2%

Judah Woomert - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 1%

Vera Samuels - GREEN DAY’S AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 1%

Sawyer Girgis - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 1%

Madilyn Benner - MEAN GIRLS - Ovation Theatre Inc. 1%

Brian L. Boyd - MARVIN GAYE: PRINCE OF SOUL - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 1%

Nick Cearley - WAITRESS - Florida studio theatre 1%

Amanda Heisey - THE WIZARD OF OZ - Dingbat Theatre Project 1%

Kaitlin Ellis - AMERICAN IDIOT - The Sarasota Players 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Mark Benninghoffen - DIAL M FOR MURDER - ASOLO Repertory Theatre 22%

Kim Kollar - DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 16%

Eileen Ward - THE OUTSIDER - Florida Studio Theatre 16%

Aleah Colon-Alfonso - HAPPY DALE - The Sarasota Players 15%

Patric Robinson - A SOLDIER'S PLAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14%

Luke Manual - DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 10%

Amanda Jill Robinson - UGLY LIES THE BONE - Florida Studio Theatre 7%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

DINGBAT’S PETER PAN - Dingbat Theatre Project 48%

MAKE ROOM FOR ME - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe (Stage of Discovery) 28%

RED RIDING HOOD - Florida Studio Theatre 24%



Favorite Local Theatre

Fed's Backyard Theater 37%

The Sarasota Players 20%

Rise Above Performing Arts 13%

Ovation Theatre Inc. 10%

Manatee Performing Arts Center 7%

Dingbat Theatre Project 4%

ASOLO Repertory Theatre 4%

Florida Studio Theatre 3%

Venice Theatre 2%

Tree Fort Productions 1%

Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 1%

Urbanite 1%



