"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
First Standings Announced For 2026 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards - HADESTOWN Leads Best Musical
Voting is open through December 31st.
The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.
Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Sarasota Awards - Current Standings
Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance
Brian L. Boyd - ENIGMA - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 25%
JoAnna Ford - JOANNA FORD'S HEART WIDE OPEN: A MUSICAL LESSON OF VULNERABILITY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 21%
Delores McKenzie - BELLES OF BROADWAY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 18%
Zion Thompson - IGNITE THE NIGHT - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 18%
Madelyn McHugh - SONGBIRDS OF THE SEVENTIES - Florida Studio Theatre 6%
Lorenzo Pugliese - ONE HIT WONDERS - Florida Studio Theatre 5%
Danielle Jacobs - BAGGAGE CLAIM - Lifeline Productions 4%
Charlotte Corporan - CHARLOTTE CORPORAN'S YES! I CAN - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 4%
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Brian Finnerty - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Sarasota Players 48%
Donald Frison - MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 23%
Donald Frison - BLACK NATIVITY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 16%
Donald Frison - HOW I GOT OVER: A GOSPEL REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Suwatana 'Pla' Rockland - LIES, SPELLS & OLD WIVES' TALES - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 44%
Jill Rodriguez - ASSASSINS - Sarasota Players 35%
Jill Rodriguez - THE CRUCIBLE - Sarasota Players 14%
Andrea Herrera - WOLF AT THE DOOR - Cook Theatre at FSU Center for Performing Arts 7%
Best Dance Production
PURLIE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 68%
CHARLOTTE CORPORAN'S YES! I CAN - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 32%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Scott Keys - ASSASSINS - Sarasota Players 22%
Brian Finnerty - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Sarasota Players 21%
Nate Jacobs - MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 16%
Brian Finnerty - RENT - Sarasota Players 12%
Nate Jacobs - BLACK NATIVITY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11%
Nate Jacobs - PURLIE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 9%
Nate Jacobs - HOW I GOT OVER: A GOSPEL REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 8%
Best Direction Of A Play
Amanda Heisey - THE CRUCIBLE - Sarasota Players 40%
Chuck Smith - PARADISE BLUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 21%
Jim Weaver - CONFEDERATES - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 20%
Chari Arespacochaga - PRIMARY TRUST - Asolo Repertory Theatre 6%
Summer Dawn Wallace - THE APIARY - Urbanite Theatre 6%
Meg Gilbert - JOB - Urbanite Theatre 4%
Meg Gilbert - BAGGAGE CLAIM - Lifeline Productions 3%
Best Ensemble
BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Sarasota Players 14%
ASSASSINS - Sarasota Players 14%
MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13%
RENT - Sarasota Players 10%
HOW I GOT OVER: A GOSPEL REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 10%
BLACK NATIVITY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 9%
PURLIE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 7%
THE BLUE-SKY BOYS - Florida Studio Theatre 7%
ANNIE - Sarasota Players 6%
THE APIARY - Urbanite Theatre 5%
LIES, SPELLS & OLD WIVES' TALES - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 4%
JOB - Urbanite Theatre 1%
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Michael Pasquini - BLACK NATIVITY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 35%
Ethan Vail - ASSASSINS - Sarasota Players 33%
Ethan Vail - THE CRUCIBLE - Sarasota Players 15%
Michael Pasquini - LIES, SPELLS & OLD WIVES' TALES - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13%
Chris McVicker - BAGGAGE CLAIM - Lifeline Productions 4%
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Etienne “EJ” Porter - MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 36%
Matthew McKinnon - HOW I GOT OVER: A GOSPEL REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 34%
Carl Haan - PURLIE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 30%
Best Musical
HADESTOWN - Sarasota Players 21%
ASSASSINS - Sarasota Players 17%
MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13%
PURLIE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11%
BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Sarasota Players 10%
BLACK NATIVITY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 7%
HOW I GOT OVER: A GOSPEL REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 7%
RENT - Sarasota Players 7%
BIG FISH - Manatee Performing Arts Center 6%
ANNIE - Sarasota Players 2%
Best New Play Or Musical
HOW I GOT OVER: A GOSPEL REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 46%
LIES, SPELLS & OLD WIVES' TALES - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 29%
THE SHARK LADY - Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center 25%
Best Performer In A Musical
Evan Jarr - HADESTOWN - Sarasota Players 15%
Jazzmin Carson - PURLIE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13%
Sheldon Rhoden - MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 13%
Ayda Ozdoganlar - THE SHARK LADY - Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center 13%
Chris Cordero - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Sarasota Players 10%
Craig Weiskerger - ASSASSINS - Sarasota Players 8%
Maicy Powell - BLACK NATIVITY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 8%
Ethan Weiss - BAT BOY: THE MUSICAL - Sarasota Players 7%
Chip Fisher - BIG FISH - Manatee Performing Arts Center 6%
Shawn Spears - ANNIE - Sarasota Players 4%
Christina Mei Chen - THE SHARK LADY - Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center 1%
Rob Chen - THE SHARK LADY - Fogartyville Community Media and Arts Center 1%
Best Performer In A Play
Delaney Lockwood - THE CRUCIBLE - Sarasota Players 22%
Ariel Blue - THE APIARY - Urbanite Theatre 16%
Amber Myers - PARADISE BLUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 14%
Patrick Noonan - THE BLUE-SKY BOYS - Florida Studio Theatre 12%
Ren Pearson - THE CRUCIBLE - Sarasota Players 8%
Angelle Mishon - A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM - FSU/Asolo Conservatory 6%
Stephanie Zandra - PARADISE BLUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 5%
Al'Jaleel McGhee - PARADISE BLUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 4%
Moriah Cary - CONFEDERATES - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 4%
Anthony Cason - PRIMARY TRUST - Asolo Repertory Theatre 4%
Christina Mei Chen - THE APIARY - Urbanite Theatre 2%
Casey Wortmann - JOB - Urbanite Theatre 2%
Best Play
THE CRUCIBLE - Sarasota Players 47%
THE BLUE-SKY BOYS - Florida Studio Theatre 16%
PRIMARY TRUST - Asolo Repertory Theatre 15%
THE APIARY - Urbanite Theatre 11%
JOB - Urbanite Theatre 7%
BAGGAGE CLAIM - Lifeline Productions 4%
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Jeff Weber - HOW I GOT OVER: A GOSPEL REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 35%
Brian Finnerty - HADESTOWN - Sarasota Players 27%
Brian Finnerty - ASSASSINS - Sarasota Players 24%
Brian Finnerty - RENT - Sarasota Players 9%
Brian Finnerty - THE CRUCIBLE - Sarasota Players 4%
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Patrick Russini - HOW I GOT OVER: A GOSPEL REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 49%
Amanda Heisey - THE CRUCIBLE - Sarasota Players 40%
Dorian Boyd - BAGGAGE CLAIM - Lifeline Productions 11%
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Kevin Moroney - ASSASSINS - Sarasota Players 26%
Brian Finnerty - ASSASSINS - Sarasota Players 21%
Carter Hasbrouck - DEAR EVAN HANSEN - Manatee Performing Arts Center 19%
Jazzmin Carson - MARVIN: A MARVIN GAYE REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 16%
Raleigh Mosely II - HOW I GOT OVER: A GOSPEL REVUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 11%
Jannie Jones - PURLIE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 8%
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Leon S. Pitts II - PARADISE BLUE - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 48%
David Breitbart - JOB - Urbanite Theatre 14%
Matt DeCaro - PRIMARY TRUST - Asolo Repertory Theatre 13%
Gil Brady - THE BLUE-SKY BOYS - Florida Studio Theatre 9%
Kayland Jordan - PRIMARY TRUST - Asolo Repertory Theatre 9%
Kraig Swartz - THE BLUE-SKY BOYS - Florida Studio Theatre 7%
Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production
SHOWTIME AT STAGE OF DISCOVERY - Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 100%
Favorite Local Theatre
Sarasota Players 41%
Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe 35%
Florida Studio Theatre 8%
Asolo Repertory Theatre 8%
Venice Theatre 4%
Urbanite Theatre 4%
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