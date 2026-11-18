"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
FST to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of DECK THE HALLS With Holiday Production in Sarasota
Performances will run in FST's Keating Theatre, with a cast from the Professional Training Program led by Ella Berry as Mrs. Claus.
For a decade, Deck the Halls has brought a uniquely Sarasota spin to the holiday season. Florida Studio Theatre (FST) celebrates the 10th anniversary of this beloved family tradition with an interactive production filled with festive songs, playful sketches, and plenty of surprises. Performances begin November 28 and continue through December 24, 2026, in FST’s Keating Theatre.
Created by Caroline Saldivar, written by Sarah Durham and Dellan Short, with musical arrangements by Jim Prosser, Deck the Halls is the second show in FST’s 2026-27 Children’s Theatre Series. Even though there’s no snow on the ground in sunny Sarasota, there’s still holiday spirit abound. Deck the Halls embraces the magic of a Florida holiday, inviting audiences to celebrate the season with familiar traditions and Suncoast surprises. Now in its 10th year, the show has become an annual tradition for local families, returning with a new collection of songs, sketches, and festive fun each season.
“Deck the Halls has grown into such a special tradition for us at FST and for the community,” said Caroline Saldivar, FST’s Director of Children’s Theatre. “One of my favorite things is seeing the same families return every single year. Even as their children grow older, they still come back each winter ready to experience pure holiday joy. Ten years of Deck the Halls means ten years of creating memories together, and we’re so excited to celebrate this milestone with our audiences.”
Returning to the role of Santa Claus for the fourth consecutive year is Deck the Halls co-writer Dellan Short, an FST Resident Artist and familiar face from FST Improv. Short is joined by performers from FST’s Professional Training Program, an intensive year-long acting internship that gives emerging artists the opportunity to develop their craft while gaining hands-on experience in a professional theatre environment.
This year’s cast features Ella Berry as Mrs. Claus, Flynn Nolen as Jolly, Joshua Jordan as Jingle, Jackson Rogers as Jangle, Noel Nieczyporowicz as Noel, Elisabeth Desmond as Tinsel, and Walter Steven Dagley as Crumpet.
The creative team includes Caroline Saldivar (Director), Jim Prosser (Music Director), Ava Podewitz (Choreographer), Casey Seiler (Scenic Designer), Ainsley Cornwall (Costume Designer), Katie Mangan (Lighting Designer), Nyle Samuels (Sound Designer), and Katelyn Michels (Stage Management Intern).
Bring the whole family to celebrate the holidays Sarasota-style with Deck the Halls, running November 28 through December 24, 2026, in FST’s Keating Theatre. Single tickets start at $12.
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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