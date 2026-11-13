David Yazbek Featuring Julia Knitel and More Set for 54 Below Lineup November 16-22

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Next week, November 16-22, 54 BELOW will present some of the brightest stars from Broadway, cabaret, jazz, and beyond, including a David Yazbek residency featuring Julia Knitel, plus more.

Tony winner David Yazbek launches a four show residency at 54 Below, starting on November 16!

David Yazbek returns to 54 Below with his full band and special guest Julia Knitel (Tony nominee, Dead Outlaw, Operation Mincemeat), performing songs from his Tony-nominated Broadway show Dead Outlaw, his celebrated album Evil Monkey Man, and debuting songs from his forthcoming new record. The Grammy, Emmy, and Tony Award-winning singer-songwriter and composer of The Band's Visit, Tootsie, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, and Women On The Verge Of A Nervous Breakdown has recently signed with ECR Music Group's Meridian imprint for a series of reissues and new releases.

$80 cover charge (includes $10 in fees). $129.50 premium seating (includes $14.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

54 CELEBRATES Dolly Parton – NOVEMBER 16 AT 9:30PM

This performance will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Dolly Parton was more than a star. Even calling her an icon does not quite do the job. Beloved by every generation, by people who love country music, pop, Broadway show tunes, et al., she was a crossover artist who shined with a special light. When she wasn't writing hit songs that she recorded herself, she wrote songs with or for almost every other kind of star, selling more than 100 million records. And her creativity knew no bounds: she wrote “I Will Always Love You” for Whitney Houston and “Jolene” in the same day! She was a shrewd businesswoman, a magnanimous philanthropist, and a uniquely American treasure that we will celebrate on this evening at 54 Below with a concert full of her most famous songs.

54 Celebrates Dolly Patron will feature a cavalcade of her greatest hits, including “Backwoods Barbie,” “Islands in the Stream,” “Here You Come Again,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “Potential New Boyfriend,” and of course, “Jolene,” and “I Will Always Love You.” These brilliant songs will be performed by a handpicked roster of musical theater, nightclub, country, and concert stars in this special show produced, directed, written, and hosted by legendary NYC impresario, Scott Siegel, who was created nearly 700 major concert events that have been performed all over the world. Music direction by Ron Abel.

Featuring Gabrielle Baker, Dawn Cantwell, Lianne Marie Dobbs, Lola Lama, Sivá Lissette, Tricia Paoluccio, Kelli Rabke, KT Sullivan, and more stars to be announced!

Siegel is a prolific author (48 books), critic, columnist, and concert producer, who has worked with hundreds of stars, among them Sutton Foster, Michael Feinstein, Stephanie J. Block, Tony Danza, Robert Goulet, Linda Eder, Liza Minnelli, Chita Rivera, Colm Wilkinson, and Kristin Chenoweth.

At 54 Below, he has created two long-running anchor series, 54 Sings Broadway's Greatest Hits (11 years), Frank Sinatra: The Concert (nearly 100 shows!), and tribute concerts dedicated to The Beatles, ABBA, Billy Joel, Elvis Presley, Tony Bennett, and more! He is honored and delighted to bring you 54 Celebrates Dolly Parton!

In honor of Dolly Parton's legendary philanthropy, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Dolly Parton's Imagination Library. $58 cover charge (includes $8 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Marilyn Maye – NOVEMBER 17, 18, 20 – 22, 24, 25, 27, & 28 AT 7PM & NOVEMBER 26 AT 8PM

The performance on November 28 will also be livestreamed. For tickets and more information, click here.

Back by popular demand! Marilyn Maye makes a shining return to Broadway's Living Room. A theatrical legend with the power to “melt the heart of the most hardened cynics” (The New York Times), Maye will show audiences why she's been crowned Manhattan's Queen of Cabaret.

Marilyn Maye is an artist for connoisseurs. Her powerhouse delivery and chatty rapport to the audience holds the evening together and electrifies the proceedings. This will be a night you do not want to miss!

November 26 Thanksgiving Day Performance Information

For Marilyn's Thanksgiving performance on Thursday, November 26, our regular menu will be replaced by a special prix fixe, which features classic Thanksgiving dishes and other festive favorites. All guests will be charged $95 each for their meals (this pricing does not include beverages or tax & gratuity). Pre-selected reservations are mandatory & begin at 5:30pm.

$113 cover charge (includes $13 in fees). $178 premium seating (includes $18 in fees) - $183 premium seating (includes $18 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

FLOZIER: THE MUSIC OF FLORENCE + THE MACHINE AND HOZIER – NOVEMBER 17 AT 9:30PM

Florence + The Machine and Hozier will not appear at this performance

Step into Broadway's basement for a night of folk rock and indie pop icons – Hozier and Florence + The Machine – in a celebration of the artists who can turn longing, emotional devastation, and existential spirals into incredibly catchy songs. Whether you're worshipping at the altar of love, shaking it out, or just trying to survive your own emotional renaissance, these songs will hit somewhere in between emotional release and full-bodied joy.

Expect to hear songs like “The Dog Days Are Over,” “Take Me To Church,” “Shake It Out,” and ”Too Sweet” sung by some of the best voices you'll hear in Broadway's Basement. Produced by Thomas E. Carley, with music direction by Aidan S. Wells. Produced in association with AfterThought Productions.

Featuring Hannah Bonnett, Ian Brady, Delaney Brown, Sierra Fermin, Giselle Gutierrez, Ava Locknar, Andrew “Andi” Maroney, Marcus McGee, Jack Murphy, Bryanna Navarro, SJ Nelson, Moana Poyer, Michelle Ray, Monica Rosenblatt, Samantha Streich, Sophie Joan Tyler, and more stars to be announced!

Bass by Thomas E. Carley. $41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

DEVON GATES: MODERN JAZZ MEETS BROADWAY – NOVEMBER 18 AT 9:30PM

Join us at 54 Below for an evening of showtunes reinvented by world-renowned jazz bassist and vocalist Devon Gates and her quartet of rising stars in the NYC contemporary jazz scene. A regular presence on the jazz stage (and well-known for her viral acapella performance of HER's “Hard Place” with the Harvard Opportunes), Gates brings her unique background to reimagining showtunes she and her audiences know and love from their favorite musicals as jazz standards. With a fresh, modern take on classic showtunes from “Show Me” (My Fair Lady) and “Something Good” (The Sound of Music), to “Dividing Day” (Light in the Piazza) and “As If We Never Said Goodbye/I'm Going Home” (Sunset Boulevard/The Rocky Horror Show), Gates delivers an evening of storytelling and cross-genre fusion that audiences will remember for a long time to come!

Featuring Veronica Leahy on saxophone, Hannah Mayer on piano, and Janae Yates on drums.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

ADAM BLOTNER & FRIENDS – THE JEWISH YEAR: GREATEST HITS – NOVEMBER 19 AT 9:30PM

Adam Blotner brings the NYC premiere of his hit Jewish musical comedy album The Jewish Year: Greatest Hits to 54 Below for a one-night-only concert event celebrating the holidays, traditions, and beautiful chaos of Jewish life through pop music parody and original comedy songs. A singer-songwriter, commercial composer, and longtime Jewish music leader whose work has been heard for brands including Google, Kellogg's, Fiverr, and Crunch Fitness, Blotner combines sharp musical theater storytelling with the energy of a live pop concert. The evening features hilarious and heartfelt songs inspired by the Jewish calendar, including over-the-top boy band anthems for Rosh Hashanah, spooky surf-rock tributes to Sukkot, funk-driven Passover dance numbers, and soaring musical theater finales about the holidays most people can't explain. Blending stand-up-style storytelling, Broadway flair, and affectionate satire of synagogue culture, The Jewish Year: Greatest Hits is a high-energy celebration for anyone who has ever survived a Purim shpiel, fasted on Yom Kippur, or wondered why there are so many Jewish holidays in the first place.

Music direction by Kevin F. Story. Featuring special guests Chesney Polis and Emmy Award winner Gary Schreiner. With backing vocalists Joelle Lurie, Jenny Pinzari, and Allison Posner. Also joined by Ronen Itzik on drums, Justin Rothberg on electric guitar, Matthew Tobin on synth, and Danny Weller on bass.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $69 premium seating (includes $9 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

KEN ARD: THE CROONER – BALLADS, BLUES & COCKTAILS – NOVEMBER 21 AT 9:30PM

Broadway veteran Ken Ard, whose storied career includes CATS, Starlight Express, Smokey Joe's Café, and the recent CATS: The Jellicle Ball, finally makes his 54 Below solo debut in Ken Ard: The Crooner — Ballads, Blues & Cocktails. Drawing from Broadway, jazz, blues, and the Great American Songbook and inspired by the elegance and storytelling of the great male vocalists from the golden age of song, Ard brings a seasoned baritone, sly humor, and unmistakable theatricality to the room.

The Crooner is an evening about more than looking back—it is a celebration of experience, becoming, and the exquisite pleasure of having arrived at your own voice.

$47 cover charge (includes $7 in fees). $58 premium seating (includes $8 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

Lindsay Mendez AND Ryan Scott Oliver'S ACTOR THERAPY – NOVEMBER 22 AT 9:30PM

ACTOR THERAPY is back at 54 Below! Brought to you by award-winning composer-lyricist Ryan Scott Oliver (35mm, Jasper in Deadland) and Tony Award winning Broadway actress Lindsay Mendez (Merrily We Roll Along, Carousel, Significant Other, Wicked), ACTOR THERAPY is a series of masterclasses for performers looking to improve their auditions, build a better book, and expand their understanding of what it means to be an actor and song interpreter in New York today.

Hosted by Mat Armada with musical director Jason Wetzel at the piano. Featuring Samara Ariel, Jalyn Tranice Bentley, Oliver Callahan, Jianna Caro, Katie Dinsmore, Sam Evans, Tori Greenlaw, Jenavieve Hinton, Samantha Levy, Emma List, Brielle Mae, Eva Marie Mastrangelo, Emerson McAlister, Delano Mendoza, Manny Milfort, Matiwonesa Munyaradzi, Anika Padwekar, Adrian Rivera, Allison Spann, Jeffrey Quintana Tapia, Jacquelyn vonAschwege, Tessa Washburn, and Katy Yeh.

$41.50 cover charge (includes $6.50 in fees). $52.50 premium seating (includes $7.50 in fees). $25 food & beverage minimum.

LIVE AT 54 BELOW

54 Below's new series is designed to make more shows accessible to fans all over the world. “Live from 54 Below” will feature LIVE performances of current shows on the calendar, streamed directly from Broadway's Living Room. Seven cameras will capture the excitement of being at the venue – all paired with the club's dramatic lighting and award-winning sound design. To recreate the live experience, all shows will be presented exclusively at the time of performance with an in-house audience and will not be available on demand afterwards.

The following performances will be streamed live. For tickets, visit www.54Below.org/LIVE.

54 CELEBRATES Dolly Parton November 16 at 9:45pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

Marilyn Maye November 28 at 7pm ET / Tickets $33.44 (includes $5.44 in fees.)

SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP

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