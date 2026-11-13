My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Cast Set for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Asolo Rep
Matthew Koenig, Joz Vammer, and Ann Morrison lead a five-actor company.
Asolo Repertory Theatre has revealed the cast and creative team for It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play, running December 2, 2026 – January 3, 2027, in the Jane B. Cook Theatre. Directed by Scott Keys, the production opens Asolo Rep's 2026–27 Second Stage season with a theatrical adaptation of Frank Capra's beloved film, celebrating its 80th anniversary this year.
Adapted by Joe Landry, It's a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play follows George Bailey, a man who has spent his life putting others before himself. When a financial crisis leaves him questioning whether his life has made a difference, his guardian angel Clarence shows him what Bedford Falls would have been like without him.
Set in a 1940s radio studio, the play features five actors performing multiple roles alongside a Foley artist who creates live music and sound effects onstage.
Scott Keys returns to Asolo Rep, where he previously directed A Year with Frog and Toad. A longtime Sarasota theatre-maker and educator, Keys served as Theatre Department Chair at Booker High School's Visual and Performing Arts program for 21 years. His directing credits include Fun Home, Parade, The Mousetrap, and Stephen Sondheim's Assassins.
It's a Wonderful Life is one of the most beloved holiday films of all time, and Joe Landry has crafted a theatrical adaptation that is clever, heart-warming and a fantastic vehicle for actors,” says Peter Rothstein, Producing Artistic Director.
Cast
Leading the cast as George Bailey is Matthew Koenig, making his Asolo Rep debut, whose regional credits include Cleveland Play House, Great Lakes Theater, and Laguna Playhouse. Joz Vammer makes her Asolo Rep debut as Mary Hatch, with credits including Bernie and Mikey's Trip to the Moon (Off-Broadway), Red Taxi at La Jolla Playhouse, and Twelfth Night at The Old Globe.
Returning to Asolo Rep, where she was most recently seen as King Herod in Jesus Christ Superstar, is Ann Morrison as Violet and Others. Morrison originated the role of Mary Flynn in the 1981 Broadway production of Merrily We Roll Along and recently starred in the national tour of Kimberly Akimbo. Michael A. Shepperd, whose credits include the national tour of Two Trains Running, Matilda, and The Color Purple, makes his Asolo Rep debut as Freddie Filmore, Potter, and Others. Shepperd can also be seen as Smitty on NCIS: Origins. Donovan Whitney, whose regional credits include Fences at Westcoast Black Theatre Troupe and Between Riverside and Crazy at American Stage, makes his Asolo Rep debut as Clarence and Others.
Understudies are Mel Holley (Freddie Filmore, Potter, Clarence, and Others) and FSU/Asolo Conservatory for Actor Training students Jason Budahazy (George Bailey, Foley Artist, and Stage Manager), Tessa Kaplan Nesbet (Violet and Others), and Malia Vargas (Mary Hatch).
Creative Team
Peter Vitale returns to Asolo Rep as the radio studio's Stage Manager, Foley Artist, and Composer, creating live sound effects and music. Vitale previously composed and performed live music for last season's Primary Trust and served as Resident Composer and Music Director at Ten Thousand Things Theater in Minneapolis for more than 25 years.
The creative team also includes David M. Covach (Costume Design), who has been with Asolo Rep for 31 years and previously served as its Costume Shop Manager; Ethan Vail (Lighting Design), Production Manager and Resident Lighting Designer for the Sarasota Ballet, whose Asolo Rep credits include Grand Horizons, Fannie: The Music and Life of Fannie Lou Hamer, and Camelot; Matthew T. Parker (Sound Design), Asolo Rep's Head of Sound, now in his 34th season with the company; Michelle Hart, Asolo Rep's Resident Hair, Wig, and Makeup Designer, whose work also includes productions at Sarasota Ballet and Palm Beach Dramaworks; and Patricia Delorey (Voice and Dialect Coach) whose Asolo Rep credits include Knoxville, Silent Sky, Cabaret and Sweeney Todd.
Casting is by Murnane Casting, led by Chad Eric Murnane, CSA, and Amber Snead, CSA. The stage management team includes Matthew Rohan (Stage Manager), returning for his fourth season at Asolo Rep, and Hanna Hagerty (Assistant Stage Manager), returning for her third season.
SPONSORED BY ASOLO REP
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