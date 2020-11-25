Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; The Theatre Group at SBCC Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Otto Layman - Santa Barbara High School 36%

Katie Laris-Theatre Group at SBCC 33%

Irwin Appel - UCSB 23%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Santa Barbara Dance Arts 63%

The Dance Network 11%

Boscutti Ballet 10%

Best Ensemble

GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 30%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 13%

EMMA - Ensemble Theater Company-New Vic - 2020 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Ca D'ario 30%

Milk and Honey Tapas 30%

Bouchon 21%

Best Theatre Staff

The Theatre Group at SBCC 49%

Out of the Box Theatre 20%

UCSB 16%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

STAGE LEFT 36%

Ensemble Theater Company-New Vic 24%

Lompoc Youth Theater 24%

Costume Design of the Decade

Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 30%

ANN BRUICE - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 25%

Eliana Mullins - HEAD OVER HEELS - Santa Barbara HIgh School - 2019 21%

Dancer Of The Decade

Chloe Roberts - GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 60%

Vivian Shay - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 33%

Daniel Sabraw - HEAD OVER HEELS - Santa Barbara High School - 2020 4%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School - 2019 35%

Erik Stein - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - PCPA - 2019 16%

KATIE LARIS - LOOKING FORWARD - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 16%

Director of a Play of the Decade

KATIE LARIS - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 41%

R. Michael Gros - ANTIGONE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 19%

KATIE LARIS - SIGNIFICANT OTHER - The Theater Group at SBCC - 2018 17%

Favorite Social Media

Santa Barbara High School 34%

The Theatre Group at SBCC 34%

Out of the Box Theatre 32%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Santa Barbara Bowl 87%

Kamunity Properties 13%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Patricia Frank - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 50%

Mike Madden - URINETOWN - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 36%

VICKIE SCOTT - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 15%

Performer Of The Decade

Daniel Sabraw - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 34%

Erik Stein - SHREK - PCPA - 2017 17%

Nolan Montgomery - WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos Theater Company - 2020 15%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 42%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2019 14%

IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara HIgh School - 2019 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 78%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - UCSB - 2017 11%

THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 8%

Set Design Of The Decade

OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 41%

Sean Montgomery - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TaDah! Productions - 2020 25%

OTTO LAYMAN & JONATHAN MITCHELL - URINETOWN - Santa Barbara HIgh School - 2018 20%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jon Nathan and Sio Tepper - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 76%

JIM CONNOLLY - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 24%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

The Theatre Group at SBCC 29%

Santa Barbara High School 24%

UCSB 17%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Aurora Gooch - GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 35%

Christian Duarte - HAIR - Shrunken Heads Production Company - 2019 14%

Sarah Raines - MATILDA - SB School of Performing Arts - 2019 12%

