THE BELL RANG Installation to be Presented as Part of the 2021-22 Mills Music Now Concert Series

Presented by the Mills College Music Department, the strong lineup of concerts that form the heart of, the 2021-22 Mills Music Now Concert Series continues with an Installation by nationally recognised sound artists and composers Mendi and Keith Obadike entitled The Bell Rang, projected on Mills College Bell Tower, El Campanil, beginning on 11/18-21 2021. The text is sourced from the autobiography of Congresswoman and Mills College alum Barabra Lee. The Bell Rang, is one in a series of works that Mendi and Keith Obadike are doing using "sonic texts" from African-American writers.

The Bell Rang is an installation that stands with Mills College's rich tradition of experimentation and a glimpse into the future of a broad range of musical practices. In the annual Mills Music Now series, faculty, students, and visiting artists come together to define the cutting edge of music, from electronic to classical performance to jazz

This installation 'The Bell Rang, is music with projected text. The music consists of bell sounds and voices slowly singing the projected text. The text is projected on Mills College Bell Tower, El Campanil. It plays approximately 5 mins at a time before cycling, much like a church bell peal. The text is sourced from the autobiography of Congresswoman and Mills College alum Barabra Lee. The text is a look back on the moment when Barbara Lee voted against the broad congressional authorization of presidential power for military force after 9/11. The text reads "The bell rang, votes were cast, and the board was full of green lights. There was only one red one." Representative Lee's vote has only grown in significance over the years and it has reentered American consciousness as we witness what has happened in Afghanistan,"

Events are offered both In Person (Masks are required for all guests, regardless of vaccination status) and Live Stream with registration required for all attending. Tickets range from free to $25. More information can be found here: https://performingarts.mills.edu/programs/mills-music-now/index.php