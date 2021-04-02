Santa Barbara Symphony Presents An All-American Concert With FANFAR FOR THE COMMON MAN

The Santa Barbara Symphony's groundbreaking season of presenting live music together safely on stage continues on Saturday, April 17 at 7:00 pm (with an encore matinee on Sunday, April 18 at 3:00 pm) with Fanfare for the Common Man recorded live from the stage of the Granada Theatre, with no audience.

This concert celebrates American music and showcases a diverse range of composers and performers and builds upon the Santa Barbara Symphony's commitment to spotlighting the range of symphonic music created in America.

"Originally composed as a response to America's entry into World War II, Copland titled Fanfare to honor the common man, during those trying times. As we enter the second year of a global pandemic and recognize the resilience of our community and the impact we as an organization have had working together to continue playing music, this uplifting piece inspires unity and a call to action," shared Symphony Music & Artistic Director, Nir Kabaretti.

Copland's music evokes the vast American landscape and pioneer spirit. In this dynamic all-American program, curated and conducted by Kabaretti, Aaron Copland's Fanfare for the Common Man, an American standard, and its updated response, Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman by Joan Tower, uplift listeners and spotlight the Symphony's heralded brass section.

Joining the Symphony for this concert is Cedric Berry, a bass-baritone whose experience spans opera, Broadway, American songbook, jazz and gospel. In addition to being a former Resident Artist with the LA Opera, he has performed with the Industry Opera, Long Beach Opera, Savonlinna Opera Festival of Finland, Banlieurs Bleues Festival of France and the Ravinia Music Festival, to name a few. Notable recent engagements include the role of Yusef in the world premier of the Central Park Five opera. Berry serves as the program coordinator, manager and student advisor for USC's Film & Television Production Division.

Berry is featured in Copland's Old American Songs, which includes "Simple Gifts", "I Bought Me a Cat" and "Zion's Walls." Berry and the Symphony will also perform the world premiere of the orchestral version of Polarity, dedicated to the Santa Barbara Symphony, by local composer George Gianopoulos, part of his song cycle "America" for voice and piano. Gianopoulos is currently the Composer-in-Residence for the Los Angeles-based Symbiosis Ensemble and concert series Music @ MiMoDa.

The concert also includes Serenade for Strings, by the late Santa Barbara composer, musician, and past Symphony board member, Robin Frost and Pulitzer Prize winner George Walker's Lyric for Strings, Samuel Barber's virtuosic and evocative Summer Music for Wind Quintet, one of the masterpieces of the wind repertoire, and The Unanswered Question by the American genius Charles Ives; where musicians will be spatially arrayed around the theater as Ives specified in his score from the early 1900's.

"This concert - the music, the camaraderie we see between our musicians, and the joy they have in sharing the music they love with audiences, is palpable," shared Symphony President & CEO Kathryn R Martin. "COVID is teaching all of us how much impact one person can make, and how our success is coming from ordinary people coming together to do extraordinary things."

The Symphony invites guests once again to tune in Saturday at 6:30 pm (2:30 pm on Sunday) to enjoy the pre-show featuring behind-the-scenes interviews and more. The Symphony has partnered with DUO Catering who will offer a Symphony-inspired dinner menu and Signature Symphony cocktail, available for delivery and takeout, for guests to enjoy "an evening out" from the comfort of their home. Also available for local viewers, the Symphony Staff-Pick Cocktail, Pocketful of Parrots, from The Good Lion, which can be enjoyed for the entire month of April.

Virtual tickets start at just $43 per household with a series subscription and includes a one-time link that provides access to both the livestream and on-demand access Click here for details and to purchase tickets.