NEW! Santa Barbara Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Tickets are now on sale for the Community Pay-What-You-Can performance of Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara's 30th anniversary production of Jonathan Larson's RENT on Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30pm. ETC will also launch Community Access Seats: a block of $20 seats held for every performance and released daily, available only at the ETC ticket office. RENT, directed by Pesha Rudnick, with choreography by Christina McCarthy and musical direction by David Lamoureux, runs through Sunday, December 27 at The New Vic Theatre.

COMMUNITY PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN NIGHT: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2

The first preview of RENT, on Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30pm, is ETC's Community Pay-What-You-Can Night, part of ETC's commitment to keeping transformative theatre accessible to every member of the Santa Barbara community. Audiences choose what they pay. Tickets are on sale now online at etcsb.org, by phone at (805) 965-5400, or in person at the ETC ticket office, open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.

$20 COMMUNITY ACCESS SEATS AT EVERY PERFORMANCE

When RENT opened on Broadway 30 years ago, the production set aside $20 seats so that young people, artists and anyone on a tight budget could see the show. ETC is bringing that tradition to Santa Barbara for this 30th anniversary production. 20 seats will be held for every performance of RENT and released each day when the ETC ticket office opens. Community Access Seats are $20 each, limited to two per person, and are available first come, first served, only in person at the ETC ticket office at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street. They are not available online or by phone.

TICKETS

Ticket prices range from $40–$119. Tickets for Patrons 35 and under are as low as $35. Student tickets are as low as $25. Pricing for both depends on the zone. Community Access Seats are $20 (limit two per person), available only in person at the ETC ticket office. Prices subject to change. Single tickets are available through the ETC ticket office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org.



Photo Credit: Zach Mendez

The race is on for the Santa Barbara Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Pacific Conservatory Theatre 61% 2 A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 30% 3 ASSASSINS THE MUSICAL Out of the Box Theatre Company 9% Best Play 1 SHANE Pacific Conservatory Theatre 30% 2 EVERY BRILLIANT THING Pacific Conservatory Theatre 26% 3 THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 22% 4 THE FATHER: A TRAGIC FARCE San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre 13% 5 LUCHADORA! Pacific Conservatory Theatre 4% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 45% 2 Pacific Conservatory Theatre 45% 3 Center Stage Theater 5% 4 Out of the Box Theatre Company 5% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Mary Bridget Davies - A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 43% 2 Karol Foreman - COME FROM AWAY Pacific Conservatory Theatre 24% 3 Molly Dobbs - FROZEN Pacific Conservatory Theatre 19% 4 Andrew Philpot - COME FROM AWAY Pacific Conservatory Theatre 14% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Love Theater in Santa Barbara? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming