"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
RENT at Ensemble Theatre Company to Offer Pay-What-You-Can Performance and $20 Tickets
Learn how to purchase discounted tickets!
Tickets are now on sale for the Community Pay-What-You-Can performance of Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara's 30th anniversary production of Jonathan Larson's RENT on Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30pm. ETC will also launch Community Access Seats: a block of $20 seats held for every performance and released daily, available only at the ETC ticket office. RENT, directed by Pesha Rudnick, with choreography by Christina McCarthy and musical direction by David Lamoureux, runs through Sunday, December 27 at The New Vic Theatre.
COMMUNITY PAY-WHAT-YOU-CAN NIGHT: WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2
The first preview of RENT, on Wednesday, December 2 at 7:30pm, is ETC's Community Pay-What-You-Can Night, part of ETC's commitment to keeping transformative theatre accessible to every member of the Santa Barbara community. Audiences choose what they pay. Tickets are on sale now online at etcsb.org, by phone at (805) 965-5400, or in person at the ETC ticket office, open Tuesday through Saturday from 1 to 5 p.m.
$20 COMMUNITY ACCESS SEATS AT EVERY PERFORMANCE
When RENT opened on Broadway 30 years ago, the production set aside $20 seats so that young people, artists and anyone on a tight budget could see the show. ETC is bringing that tradition to Santa Barbara for this 30th anniversary production. 20 seats will be held for every performance of RENT and released each day when the ETC ticket office opens. Community Access Seats are $20 each, limited to two per person, and are available first come, first served, only in person at the ETC ticket office at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street. They are not available online or by phone.
TICKETS
Ticket prices range from $40–$119. Tickets for Patrons 35 and under are as low as $35. Student tickets are as low as $25. Pricing for both depends on the zone. Community Access Seats are $20 (limit two per person), available only in person at the ETC ticket office. Prices subject to change. Single tickets are available through the ETC ticket office at (805) 965-5400, or online at etcsb.org.
Photo Credit: Zach Mendez
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