RENT Will Extend at Ensemble Theatre Company With Added Holiday Performances

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Ensemble Theatre Company of Santa Barbara has announced an extended run of its acclaimed 30th Anniversary production of Jonathan Larson's iconic musical RENT, directed by Pesha Rudnick, with choreography by Christina McCarthy and musical direction by David Lamoureux. Due to exceptional audience response, ETC will add five special performances in December, giving audiences a final chance to experience this landmark production before it closes. RENT will now play through Sunday, December 27 at The New Vic Theatre, 33 W. Victoria Street in Santa Barbara.

Added Performance Dates

The following performances have been added to the schedule at The New Vic, 33 W. Victoria Street, Santa Barbara:

Wednesday, December 23 — 2:00pm

Thursday, December 24 — 6:00 pm - Special Sing-Along Performance

Saturday, December 26 — 3:00 pm

Saturday, December 26 — 8:00 pm

Sunday, December 27 — 2:00 pm

The December 24th performance at 6:00pm is a one-of-a-kind Sing-Along event, inviting audiences to raise their voices with the cast for a truly unforgettable Christmas Eve celebration. Lyrics will be provided, and all are encouraged to dress festively and embrace the spirit of community that lies at the heart of RENT.

“Jonathan Larson's RENT reminds us why we go to the theatre — to be seen, to be moved, and to be reminded that five hundred twenty-five thousand six hundred minutes of any life matter,” said Scott DeVine, ETC's Executive Artistic Director. “The response from our Santa Barbara community has been extraordinary, and we simply could not let this production close without giving even more audiences the chance to experience it. The “Christmas Eve Sing-Along” is going to be a magical, once-in-a-lifetime evening - we cannot wait to celebrate with our community.”



Photo Credit: Zach Mendez

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