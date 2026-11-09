Prism Pictures to Premiere Cybela Clare's DÉJÀ VU: THE EYE OF LULU at Cinema Village

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Prism Pictures has announced the theatrical release of Déjà Vu: The Eye of LuLu, the third installment in award-winning filmmaker Cybela Clare's Déjà Vu feature film series. The comedy-thriller will screen at Cinema Village in New York City from November 20–27, 2026. Tickets are available via Fandango.

Written, directed by, and starring Cybela Clare, Déjà Vu: The Eye of LuLu follows true-crime blogger Cassie Cole, a character inspired by the warmth, resilience, and fearless spirit of Dolly Parton, as she investigates mysterious assassinations and blackouts sweeping Manhattan. Her search leads to a powerful aerospace company, its corporate hitmen, and two bumbling Russian agents determined to seize the world-changing power of its artificial intelligence. To expose the international conspiracy—and its lethal consequences—Cassie joins forces with a masked whistleblower, a high-end hacker, a CIA psychic, and a sassy sentient AI.

“Dolly Parton has always represented a rare combination of generosity, humor, resilience, and fearless individuality,” says Clare. “Cassie Cole was created as a celebration of those qualities—a woman who leads with heart, refuses to be underestimated, and meets even the most outrageous danger with courage and style.”

The film stars Clare as Cassie Cole, alongside Herbert Gould as Dr. Gerhardt Strauss, Matthew James FitzGerald as The Whistleblower, Margo Goldstein as LuLu, Bin Bin Kuo as Clarence, Michael Eoin Stanney as DW, Abraham Sparrow as Detective Nick Cooper, Michael Takiff as Robert Carrington, Tay Witcher as Detective Tiana Scott, Laurent Amzallag as Ivan, Leonid Filatov as Yuri, Ed Altman as John Saltman, Monica Lowy as Elena Kaiser, and Eloise Lader as Alicia Webber.

Déjà Vu: The Eye of LuLu is dedicated to Dolly Parton, who inspired the main character of Cassie Cole in the film series. This latest feature follows Clare's Déjà Vu: The Peril of Pauline and Déjà Vu: The Conundrum of Cassie, both released theatrically in the fall of 2025.

“The Eye of LuLu takes Cassie Cole deeper into a high-stakes world of conspiracy, danger, humor, and heart,” adds Clare. “It's a wildly entertaining new chapter in the Déjà Vu series, and we're delighted to return to Cinema Village, where the journey began.”

Déjà Vu: The Eye of LuLu will play at Cinema Village, 22 East 12th Street, New York, NY, from November 20–27, 2026. Tickets and showtimes are available through Fandango. More information is available on https://www.imdb.com/title/tt38773658/

Cybela Clare is an award-winning director, producer, writer, and actress known for the popular series ETs Among Us and the feature films Bird's Eye View and Animal Magnetism. Her films and series are available in 183 countries across Amazon Prime Video, Gaia, Tubi and 44 other streaming platforms worldwide.

Fluent in six languages, Clare is an Ivy League graduate and former Drama Tutor at Harvard University. A proud member of The Explorers Club, she has traveled the world documenting international wildlife rescues, experiences that have inspired several of her films.

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