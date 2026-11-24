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Pacific Conservatory Theatre will partner with Tierra Blanca Arts Center for the third consecutive year to present El Ermitaño, a traditional Mexican Pastorela by Miguel Sabido, December 12 and 13, 2026, in the Severson Theatre. Blending humor, music, satire, and timeless themes, this festive theatrical tradition offers Central Coast audiences an opportunity to experience a vibrant piece of Mexican heritage brought to life on stage. With only three performances, audiences won't want to miss this special holiday presentation.

“At Tierra Blanca Arts Center, we believe that theater is more than entertainment. It is a bridge between cultures, generations, and communities. Our partnership with PCPA is especially meaningful because it allows us to share El Ermitaño, a traditional Mexican Pastorela filled with humor, music, satire, and heart, with audiences who may be discovering this beautiful tradition for the first time,” says Blanca Soto of Tierra Blanca Arts Center. “Through laughter and storytelling, we celebrate our cultural roots while reminding audiences of the universal values of hope, compassion, resilience, and the triumph of good over evil.

“We are deeply grateful to PCPA for opening its doors to our artists and embracing the importance of cultural representation. Collaborations like this remind us that the arts have the extraordinary power to bring people together, honor our heritage, and create a sense of belonging for everyone.”

For families, El Ermitaño offers an opportunity to share an experience that connects generations through laughter, storytelling, and holiday tradition. A Pastorela is a beloved form of Mexican theater that humorously follows the shepherds' journey to Bethlehem, often featuring playful battles between good and evil along the way. For those who grew up with this tradition, the performance may evoke cherished childhood memories and holiday celebrations, while newcomers will discover a lively theatrical experience filled with humor, heart, and timeless themes.

PCPA is honored to continue its partnership with Tierra Blanca Arts Center, welcoming its artists to the Severson Theatre and creating space for stories and perspectives that reflect the rich cultural fabric of the Central Coast. Through collaborations like this, PCPA continues to expand the region's artistic experiences and celebrate the power of live theatre to connect audiences across cultures and generations.

Cast

Directed by Gerardo Gutierrez. The cast includes Humberto Amor as El Ermitaño, Goretty Ornelas as Madre Tierra, Adrian Hernandez-Morales as Angel, Blanca Araceli Soto as Luzbella, Anakaren Andrade as Aristel, Aldair Mendoza as Nahoquiron, Beatriz Jamaica as Querbuin, Maffe Cervantes as Gila, Antonio Chávez-Febres as Pastor 1, Alisson Saravia as Pastora 2/ Eva/ Virgen María, Elmer Cortez as Pastor 6, Erias Arias as Pastor 3/ Adán/ Bailarín, Rey Ochoa as Pastor 5/ Sant Jose, Verónica Flores as pastora 4 , and Yali Escobar Nájera as Pastora.

The race is on for the Santa Barbara Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Musical Play Favorite Local Theatre Performer In A Musical Best Musical 1 COME FROM AWAY Pacific Conservatory Theatre 57% 2 ASSASSINS THE MUSICAL Out of the Box Theatre Company 22% 3 A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 21% Best Play 1 SHANE Pacific Conservatory Theatre 24% 2 THE SHARK IS BROKEN Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 22% 3 EVERY BRILLIANT THING Pacific Conservatory Theatre 20% 4 LUCHADORA! Pacific Conservatory Theatre 20% 5 THE FATHER: A TRAGIC FARCE San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre 7% Favorite Local Theatre 1 Pacific Conservatory Theatre 59% 2 Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 22% 3 Out of the Box Theatre Company 14% 4 Center Stage Theater 4% 5 Solvang Festival Theater 1% Best Performer In A Musical 1 Mary Bridget Davies - A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 35% 2 Andrew Philpot - COME FROM AWAY Pacific Conservatory Theatre 17% 3 Molly Dobbs - FROZEN Pacific Conservatory Theatre 17% 4 Karol Foreman - COME FROM AWAY Pacific Conservatory Theatre 15% 5 Lesley McKinnel - FROZEN Pacific Conservatory Theatre 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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