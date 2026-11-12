New World Symphony to Perform Prokofiev Program With James Ehnes and Time for Three

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This November and December, Artistic Director Stéphane Denève and New World Symphony will bring together orchestral classics, contemporary compositions, and guest artists in two distinctive programs. On November 21 & 22, Denève leads NWS Fellows in a journey through the music of Prokofiev with violinist James Ehnes. On December 12 & 13, as part of NWS's Modern Masterworks series, Denève and the NWS Fellows perform Kevin Puts' Contact with acclaimed string trio Time for Three (violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang and bassist Ranaan Meyer). Denève opens the program conducting Brahms Symphony No. 3, followed by Ziwei Ma leading Missy Mazzoli's Sinfonia.

Both the November 21 and December 12 performances will be presented as WALLCAST Concerts, transforming SoundScape Park into an open-air concert hall where audiences of all ages can experience live performances projected onto New World Center's 7,000-square-foot exterior wall.

Denève: Prokofiev's Violin

On November 21 & 22, NWS Fellows and Denève follow Prokofiev's travels and musical evolution with works spanning his career, including his contrasting Violin Concertos No. 1 and No. 2, which Ehnes performs together on the same program for the first time. Composed 18 years apart, in 1917 and 1935, the concertos bookend Prokofiev's 19-year exile from Russia and reflect different stages in the composer's life and work. The first Violin Concerto is poetic and dreamlike, while the second is earnest and somber. The program also includes Prokofiev's Symphony No. 1, “Classical,” conducted by NWS Conducting Fellow Ziwei Ma, who holds NWS's Judith Rodin Fellowship for an Outstanding Woman Musician. Rounding out the performance is the Suite from The Love for Three Oranges, from Prokofiev's satirical French-language opera about a young prince cursed by a witch and sent on a journey to find three oranges, each containing a princess.

In addition to conducting the program, Denève will introduce each work and share his perspective on the music. Animated maps will provide context between pieces, while scenic projections of the cities where Prokofiev composed will accompany the music, evoking the places and periods that shaped his work.

Denève has a longstanding connection with Prokofiev's music, having recorded the composer's works on three occasions: Prokofiev: Romantic Suites with the Brussels Philharmonic in 2017 (Deutsche Grammophon), the Violin Concerto No. 2 with the Stuttgart Radio Symphony featuring Gil Shaham in 2016 (Canary Classics), and The Love for Three Oranges with the Rotterdam Philharmonic Orchestra in 2005 (Naxos Records).

James Ehnes has performed with the MET Orchestra at Carnegie Hall, Gewandhausorchester Leipzig, San Francisco Symphony, London Symphony, and more. Ehnes has an extensive discography and has won many awards for his recordings, including two Grammy Awards, three Gramophone Awards and 11 Juno Awards.

Denève: Brahms 3

On December 12 and 13, Denève and NWS Fellows welcome Time for Three to the New World Center, performing Kevin Puts' Contact as part of the Modern Masterworks series. Written specifically for the ensemble, which includes violinists Nick Kendall and Charles Yang and double bassist Ranaan Meyer, the triple concerto's title evokes both science fiction and the pandemic-era desire for human contact, exploring themes of isolation and the longing for human connection. Each movement will be accompanied by its own space-themed digital visuals and haze effects, adding another dimension to the work's sonic and thematic landscape. The program also features Brahms' melodically rich Symphony No. 3, conducted by Denève, and Missy Mazzoli's Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres), led by NWS Conducting Fellow Ziwei Ma and inspired by space, specifically the motion of celestial bodies.

Since Denève's inaugural 2023–24 season with NWS, he has championed today's modern masterworks, guided by the belief that the art form thrives on continually enriching the canon. The Modern Masterworks YouTube digital series offers an inside look at the creative process behind select works through performances and conversations featuring Denève, NWS Fellows, and the composers themselves. Together, the series and concert programs reflect NWS's ongoing commitment to championing living composers and preparing the next generation of artists to engage with an evolving orchestral repertoire.

Grammy and Emmy-winning ensemble Time for Three (TF3) defies convention, merging classical, Americana, and singer-songwriter traditions into a singular, remarkable sound that captivates audiences worldwide. Consisting of Ranaan Meyer (double bass, vocals), Nicolas “Nick” Kendall (violin, vocals), and Charles Yang (violin, vocals), TF3's collaborations with top composers and artists, appearances with major orchestras and conductors, commitment to encouraging the next generation of musicians, and relentless pursuit of creative boundary pushing have solidified them as one of the most exceptional groups on the scene today.

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