New World Symphony Fellows and Alumni to Present 2026-27 BLUE Projects Across Performances and Education

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The New World Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy (NWS), announces its 2026–27 BLUE Projects, 18 programs that showcase the entrepreneurial spirit and creative vision of the NWS Fellows. Standing for Build, Learn, Understand, and Experiment, BLUE is NWS's signature program supporting Fellow-led ideas across performances, educational programs, multimedia experiences, technology-driven innovations and creative collaborations. Together, these projects offer new ways to engage audiences, inspire learning and use music to build connections and make a difference in communities.

Many of the performance-based BLUE Projects taking place at New World Center are offered on a pay-what-you-wish basis, ensuring these experiences are accessible to everyone.

Being a Fellow at New World Symphony means more than mastering and performing repertoire spanning the classical canon. It also means having the freedom, resources, and support to pursue personal creative interests, develop leadership skills and explore entrepreneurial ideas. Through these opportunities, Fellows are encouraged to experiment, take creative risks and put their own stamp on the art form, helping shape the future of classical music, while reimagining how audiences experience it today.

The 2026-27 BLUE Projects reflect the breadth of ideas, imagination and talent of NWS Fellows and alumni. Highlights from this diverse range of initiatives include:

A celebration of feminine power through music, dance and film, featuring Cinderella (1914) with a score by Karim Al-Zand, plus works by Caroline Shaw and Reena Esmail

An immersive musical journey through France featuring French chamber music

An orchestral and educational project that explores Puerto Rico's musical heritage through Música Jíbara, Bomba and Salsa

An immersive performance celebrating the poignant majesty of whales through sound, music and environmental awareness

A technology-driven reed case that monitors and maintains ideal storage conditions for more consistent performance

A community-driven trombone day of masterclasses, rehearsals and performance

A digital and live concert series offering comfort and connection for patients, families and healthcare staff at Miami Cancer Institute

A recording and performance project featuring the music of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges

Over 25 applications were received for this season's BLUE Projects. New this year, NWS introduced an inaugural summer application cycle for returning Fellows, providing additional time for project development and a longer period of organizational support. To ensure a fair and transparent selection process, the initial review of applications in both the summer and fall cycles was conducted through a fully redacted process. Internal and external adjudicators evaluate each proposal using a detailed rubric, with the highest-scoring projects advancing to an internal feasibility review. This allows NWS to assess project scope, identify potential challenges and determine the support needed before final decisions are made.

Upon approval of their proposals, Team Leaders then recruit team members to fully realize their projects, manage their budgets and work collaboratively to fulfill various roles. Mentors coach Fellows and alumni, and NWS staff provide support and expertise throughout the season. Through the BLUE program, NWS is shaping a new model for entrepreneurship, leadership training, and mentorship, continually evolving, adapting, and sharing real-time learnings with the field.

'Curiosity, experimentation, and possibility have been central to New World Symphony since its founding,' said Felice Doynov, Associate Dean of Visiting Faculty & Entrepreneurship. 'The BLUE Projects embody that spirit, creating space for Fellows, alumni, and staff to challenge conventions and turn bold ideas into reality. At its core, BLUE reflects our belief that artists are architects of our future.'

NWS BLUE Projects are chosen by an internal and external panel of adjudicators who represent a broad range of expertise and perspectives, including leadership, performance, entrepreneurship, and career development. They include:

Melissa Ngan, President/CEO, American Composers Orchestra

Portia Dunkley, Arts Executive and Entrepreneur, TeenyViolini

Tanya Bannister, President, Concert Artists Guild

Antonio C. Cuyler, Professor of Music in Entrepreneurship & Leadership/Scholar and Thought Leader, University of Michigan

Jessica Phillips: Clarinetist, Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; Graduate Studies Faculty, The Juilliard School; Consultant, 11A Collaborative

Astrid Baumgardner: Executive and Career Coach, Astrid Baumgardner Coaching + Training; Lecturer and Career Coach, Yale School of Music

Caen Thomason-Redus: Vice President, Inclusion and Learning, League of American Orchestras

Susan Eldridge: Musician and Orchestra Leadership Coach/Consultant, Notable Values

More information is available at nws.edu/tickets/blue-projects and www.nws.edu/blue.

Performance Projects at New World Center

Music in Motion

Friday, November 6, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Fellow: Braydon Ross, horn

From artistic creation to pent-up rage, discover the power of the feminine through music, contemporary dance and film with NWS Fellows and dancers from New York and San Francisco. More than just a fairytale, a Brothers Grimm classic comes to life through shadows and silhouettes in Cinderella, Lotte Reiniger's 20th-century silent film set to the score of Karim Al-Zand. Caroline Shaw weaves everyday sounds and instrumental textures together in Really Craft When You to create her own musical quilt. Reena Esmail bookends the evening with Khirkiyaan, a brass quintet fusing Hindustani musical form and jazz elements. Musical selections were set to dance by choreographers and dancers Lauryn Hayes and Whitney Ross, with performances by four other dancers from the San Francisco area.

Musicians' Forum Series

Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 7:30 PM – Tunes and Tales

Tuesday, February 16, 2027 at 7:30 PM – Love Notes

Monday, March 22, 2027 at 7:30 PM – Human/Nature

Tuesday, May 4, 2027 at 7:30 PM – Musician's Mixtape, Vol. 2

Fellows: Archer Brown, violin; Eloïse Fares, harp; Michael Quigley, bassoon; Natalie Boberg, violin; Shannon Ross, cello; and Will Fowler, trombone

Curated and produced by the Fellows, Musicians' Forums come alive in the New World Center's Michael Tilson Thomas Performance Hall through musical inspiration, spontaneity and unique artistic partnerships.

Notes on Being

Tuesday, December 15, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Fellow: Shannon Ross, cello

Notes on Being will present an immersive public experience that integrates mindfulness and live music. Designed to reimagine the concert experience, this event will ask attendees to tune into their mind and body while deepening their listening capacity. Free from the usual expectations of a classical concert, the experience offers a container for reflection, presence and communal grounding. By fostering brief yet intentional moments of holistic listening, the event offers participants a meaningful pause—one that encourages thoughtful creation and response amid the demands of daily life. This concert is a Well-Being Concert, created in partnership with Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute.

An Afternoon of Cello and Shakespeare

Sunday, January 24, 2027 at 2:00 PM

Fellow: Max Healy, cello

An Afternoon of Cello and Shakespeare combines American composer Ned Rorem's solo cello work After Reading Shakespeare with readings and stagings of Shakespeare in an innovative, interdisciplinary performance. Each movement of this work corresponds to a Shakespeare quotation, either from a character in Shakespeare's plays or from one of Shakespeare's sonnets. These quotations will be brought to life with actors, readers, and immersive projections that set the stage. This is a chance to hear a virtuosic, rarely performed solo cello work in a special theatrical concert that directly connects two artists nearly 400 years apart. Music and theater combine for a performance greater than the sum of its parts, strengthening NWS's connection to the theater arts community and reimagining a solo cello recital in the 21st-century.

Le Tour de France

Tuesday, March 9, 2027 at 7:30 PM

Fellow: Eloïse Fares, harp

Pack your bags and take a musical road trip through France! Le Tour de France is a lively concert that takes the audience on a journey from the Pyrenees and Basque Country to Bretagne, the Alps, Provence and finally Paris, with French chamber music as our musical map. Along the way, vivid images, evocative scents, culinary surprises and stories bring each region to life, while harpist and host Eloïse Fares guides the adventure with humor, a touch of French accent and an occasional appearance on stage as a musician. Come for the music, stay for the adventure and discover the French joie de vivre, a celebration of beauty, pleasure, good food, and the art of enjoying life, with a little Miami flair. Tickets available beginning Friday, January 15, 2027 at 10:00 AM.

Herencia Viva

Saturday, March 13, 2027 at 7:30 PM

Fellow: Javier Fernando Torres Delgado, violin

Herencia Viva is an orchestral and educational project that explores the evolution of Puerto Rican music through defining traditions: Música Jíbara, Bomba, and Salsa. Through symphonic arrangements and cultural storytelling, the project creates an immersive experience that connects audiences with Puerto Rico's musical heritage. At a time when cultural preservation and intergenerational engagement are increasingly important, Herencia Viva provides a meaningful way to celebrate identity while introducing traditional music to new audiences. Designed for students, families, community members and music lovers, the evening promotes cultural understanding, artistic appreciation and community connection through the power of orchestral performance.

Whale Songs

Tuesday, April 13, 2027 at 7:30 PM

Fellow: Archer Brown, violin

Experience an immersive, one-of-a-kind performance celebrating the poignant majesty of whales. For centuries, humans have been bewitched by the otherworldly vocalizations of these creatures, but it wasn't until the past 60 years that we finally captured them on recording. Since then, composers of many styles have included both pre-recorded and mimicked whale-song in their works. This concert will serve two purposes: appreciating the sounds and music of whales and raising awareness of humanity's ecological impact. Familiar 20th-century repertoire will be juxtaposed with contemporary compositions, and multimedia elements like immersive lighting and prerecorded audio will add to the atmosphere. Ocean lovers, curious minds and chamber music buffs alike will delight in this enchanting and moving evening. Tickets available beginning Friday, January 15, 2027 at 10:00 AM.

Devotion Meets the Symphony, Vol. II

Friday, April 16, 2027 at 7:30 PM

Fellow: Srivishnu Ramankutty, viola

Devotion Meets the Symphony, Vol. II builds on its inaugural performance in April 2026 at the New World Center, bringing together three musical traditions: Western classical music, Indian kirtan, and gospel. This new iteration expands the project through original arrangements that weave these traditions together, complemented by devotional works from the classical string quartet repertoire. Through call-and-response singing, audiences become active participants, transforming the concert hall into a space of collective expression, connection, and joy. The project also seeks to welcome new communities into the New World Symphony while inviting audiences to discover unexpected connections across cultures. Ultimately, Devotion Meets the Symphony Vol. II celebrates music's ability to bridge cultural differences, foster understanding, and unite people through shared experiences of faith, community, and devotion.

Hybrid, Off-Site and Non-Performance BLUE Projects

New Product Development: The Smart Reed Case

Fellow: Eric Butler, clarinet

The Smart Reed Case aims to innovate care and storage of cane reeds. Traditional reed cases simply hold reeds after they are played, but environmental factors such as temperature, humidity and airflow significantly affect a reed's playability. The Smart Reed Case will be developed to automatically monitor and maintain ideal drying and storage conditions. By combining musical experience with technology and product design the Smart Reed Case will help musicians achieve more consistent performance.

Community-based Project: NWS Trombone Day

Fellows: Graham Mynatt, Will Fowler and Kimberly Nelson, trombone

Spring 2027 date to be announced

NWS Trombone Day is a full-day event for middle and high school trombone students from across South Florida. Led by New World Symphony Trombone Fellows, the day includes master classes, ensemble rehearsals, a faculty recital and a final performance. Now in its second year, NWS Trombone Day creates lasting connections between students, local music programs and NWS Fellows, helping grow a stronger trombone community throughout South Florida.

Hybrid Project: New World ((Soundstage))

Fellow: Matthew Udry, cello

New World ((SoundStage)) explores relationships between technology, sound and ways of listening. Through a series of newly created sound installations, pre-concert activations and collaborations with Fellow-led projects, New World ((SoundStage)) aims to expand the traditional concert experience and consider technology as an expressive medium in conversation with classical music.

Community-based Project: The Body That Listens

Fellow: Shannon Ross, cello

The Body That Listens is a community-forward project shining a light on the importance of wellness for musicians as well as the wellbeing of the musical community. The core of this project is the free weekly yoga classes provided for the NWS Community, and the newer addition is the project's partnership with Carnegie Hall's Well-Being Concert initiative. The Body That Listens will host two Well-Being concerts during this season: one in Truist Pavilion on December 15 and a community activation in Miami in Spring 2027. This project aims to bring the NWS community together through taking care of the body and mind, and to experiment with bringing wellness-forward ideology to the stage.

Hybrid Project: Dr. Zinner Concert Series

Fellows: Mai Matsumoto, Abigail Macy, Hannah Corbett, violin

One of NWS's longest running BLUE Project brings the power of music to Miami Cancer Institute (MCI), expanding access to high-quality classical music for patients, families and healthcare staff alike. This project introduces curated digital concerts from NWS's archives to create a calming musical experience in MCI's public spaces and patient rooms, paired with live on-site chamber performances by NWS Fellows. By sharing recorded concert experiences, Fellows aim to foster connection, provide comfort and offer a moment of peace to those experiencing medical or caregiving challenges that might otherwise prevent them from attending a live concert. This initiative strengthens NWS's commitment to the South Florida community and explores the healing synergy between music and wellness.

Alumni BLUE Projects

Digital Project: UNCOVERED

Karla Donehew Perez, Catalyst Quartet (NWS Violin Fellow 2009-2011)

UNCOVERED is a multi-volume recording and performance project by the Grammy Award-winning Catalyst Quartet, dedicated to celebrating the music and legacies of historically important Black composers. The fourth volume shines a spotlight on Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges, an extraordinary 18th-century composer, virtuoso violinist, champion fencer, and conductor who rose to prominence in Parisian society and became one of the most celebrated musicians of his time. Through the first-ever complete recording of his 18 string quartets, Catalyst Quartet brings Bologne's remarkable music to new audiences, revealing the elegance, innovation, and vitality of his compositions. Beyond the recording, UNCOVERED seeks to expand the classical music canon, inspire curiosity, and ensure that these important works become an enduring part of concert stages, classrooms, and the musical landscape for generations to come.

Community Project: From Miami to Haiti: Seraph Brass and BLUME Haiti

Morgen Low, Seraph Brass (NWS Trumpet Fellow 2020-2024)

This project is a collaboration between Seraph Brass, an award-winning all-woman brass quintet, and BLUME Haiti, a music education organization that uplifts Haitian youth, and strengthens the country's music ecosystem. Miami is home to the largest Haitian community in the U.S and Seraph Brass aims to create a bridge between NWS and BLUME Haiti, while highlighting its vibrant artistic community. This project is also a response to broader trends of representation and equity in the arts, with the lack of women in leadership roles within brass music and limited access to high-quality music education in Haiti. By empowering local music educators through training and mentorship, and providing young musicians with visible women role models, the project aims to close these gaps and create sustainable opportunities for female leadership.

The NWS Fellowship Experience

The New World Symphony is a global leader in orchestral and artistic training. Talented musicians, aged typically between 22-30, are awarded three-year fellowships that consist of a robust curriculum of musical, entrepreneurial, and community engagement training. Each season, Fellows are mentored by over 100 visiting faculty members and guest artists, and design and execute their own entrepreneurial projects. Fellows in various stages of their three-year fellowship make up the orchestra each season. NWS has over 1,350 alumni transforming communities in over 30 countries.

Eighty-seven Fellows comprise the 2026-27 class at New World Symphony across 17 instruments and three non-instrumental positions. The Fellows are selected for this highly competitive opportunity based on their musical achievement and promise, as well as their passion for the future of classical music.

About New World Symphony

The New World Symphony, America's Orchestral Academy (NWS), is where the future of orchestral music is envisioned, cultivated, and shared. Through fellowships lasting up to three years, NWS prepares talented young musicians on the cusp of their careers to assume leadership roles in performing and educational organizations worldwide. Led by Artistic Director Stéphane Denève, Fellows hone their musical voices and gain entrepreneurial and community training required of 21st-century musicians. The fellowship program offers in-depth exposure to traditional and modern repertoire, professional development training, and personalized experiences working with leading guest conductors, soloists, and visiting faculty. Since its co-founding in 1987 by Artistic Director Laureate Michael Tilson Thomas and Lin and Ted Arison, NWS has helped launch the careers of over 1,350 alumni. NWS Fellows, staff, alumni, and audiences witness the future of orchestral music take shape in the New World Center, NWS's state-of-the-art campus designed by Frank Gehry. NWS is an accredited institutional member of the National Association of Schools of Music.

Photo Credit: New World Symphony



Photo Credit: New World Symphony

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