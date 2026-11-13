Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra to Present Baroque Concerts, Recital Series in December

NEW! Santa Barbara Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Santa Barbara & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Continuing its 2026–27 season, Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) presents a feast of Baroque music in December, including the second concert of its inaugural Recital Series, the launch of its Baroque series, and a performance of Bach's Christmas Oratorio. On Thursday, December 3, harpsichordist Francesco Corti, in his LACO debut, performs a recital of sonatas by Domenico Scarlatti before joining LACO and guest violinist Rachel Barton Pine for Vivaldi's Venice on Saturday, December 5 and Sunday, December 6. LACO Music Director Jaime Martín brings the fall season to a close on December 19 and 20, leading LACO, singers from the Los Angeles Master Chorale, and bass-baritone Tyler Duncan, tenor James Gilchrist, soprano Amanda Forsythe and alto Tamara Mumford, in the joyful opening cantatas of J.S. Bach's Christmas Oratorio.

Francesco Corti invites audiences into the mind of one of the great keyboard virtuosos of the 18th century with a program of sonatas by Domenico Scarlatti on December 3. Corti's most recent album, Domenico Scarlatti: A Man of Genius, focuses on sonatas composed in 1752–53, showcasing the inventiveness of Scarlatti's work. Corti's performances have been praised by Gramophone for their 'crisp precision and controlled flexibility,' while his interpretations of the slower sonatas were singled out for the way he 'handles [them] like precious jewels.' With 555 keyboard sonatas to his name, Scarlatti's distinctive musical language takes center stage in the hands of one of today's leading Baroque keyboard masters. LACO violinist Misha Vayman joins Corti for Sonata K. 91, extending the program's exploration of Scarlatti's music into a dialogue between harpsichord and violin.

On December 5 and 6, LACO opens its Baroque series with Vivaldi's Venice, exploring the musical influences that shaped one of history's most diverse ports of call, including the Arab influence on Venetian culture. This program offers an inspiring time capsule with nine unique sinfonias and concertos, revealing the breadth of Venetian Baroque music. LACO musicians take the spotlight in a variety of mixed and double concertos, with Corti leading from the harpsichord and organ. The program includes Vivaldi's rarely performed reconstructed Organ and Violin Concerto, featuring Associate Concertmaster Tereza Stanislav, as well as two sinfonias and the Concerto for Violin, Two Oboes, Bassoon, and Two Horns. Rachel Barton Pine joins the ensemble for two of Vivaldi's concertos for viola d'amore, bringing the sound of sympathetic strings common in Indian Classical Music to the forefront of the 18th century tradition. Works by Albinoni and Galuppi complete the program, tracing three successive waves of Venetian Music.

On December 19 and 20, Jaime Martín brings LACO's fall season to a close with the first three cantatas from J.S. Bach's Christmas Oratorio. Joined by singers from the Los Angeles Master Chorale and GRAMMY-winning soprano Amanda Forsythe, LACO celebrates the holiday season with one of the great cantata collections of the 18th century. Composed in 1734, the Christmas Oratorio comprises six cantatas, each associated with a feast day. These first three cantatas trace the story of the Nativity, from the birth of Jesus to the annunciation to the shepherds. In true Baroque fashion, the music is alive with color, movement, and celebration, brought to life through bright trumpets, ringing timpani and richly colored winds that capture the joy and pageantry of the season.

Francesco Corti

Thursday, December 3, 2026 at 7:30 pm

at The Huntington

Francesco Corti, Harpsichord

Misha Vayman, Violin

Sonatas by Domenico Scarlatti

Vivaldi's Venice

Saturday, December 5, 2026 at 7:30 pm at The Huntington

Sunday, December 6, 2026 at 4 pm at The Wallis

Francesco Corti, Leader, Harpsichord, Organ

Rachel Barton Pine, Viola d'amore

Vivaldi: Sinfonia from Tamerlano, RV 703, Mvt. 1

Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore in D major, RV 392

Albinoni: Concerto a Cinque No. 1 in B-flat major, Op. 10 No. 1

Vivaldi: Concerto for Organ and Violin (Reconstructed), RV 808

Galuppi: Sinfonia from Solimano

Galuppi: Concerto for Harpsichord in C minor

Vivaldi: Concerto for Viola d'amore in D minor, RV 394

Vivaldi: Sinfonia from Farnace, RV 711

Vivaldi: Concerto for Violin, Two Oboes, Bassoon, and Two Horns in F major, RV 569

Bach: The Christmas Oratorio

Saturday, December 19, 2026 at 7:30 pm at The Huntington

Sunday, December 20, 2026 at 4 pm at The Wallis

Jaime Martín, Music Director

Amanda Forsythe, Soprano

Tamara Mumford, Alto

James Gilchrist, Tenor (Evangelist)

Tyler Duncan, Bass-baritone

Los Angeles Master Chorale singers

J.S. Bach: Christmas Oratorio, BWV 248: Cantatas I-III

Tickets

Tickets are on sale now at www.laco.org/events/.

About Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra

Los Angeles Chamber Orchestra (LACO) ranks among the world's top musical ensembles. Beloved by audiences and praised by critics, the Orchestra is a preeminent interpreter of historical masterworks and, with eight ASCAP Awards for Adventurous Programming, a champion of contemporary composers. Headquartered in the heart of the country's cultural capital, LACO has been proclaimed 'America's finest chamber orchestra' (Public Radio International), 'LA's most unintimidating chamber music experience' (Los Angeles magazine), 'resplendent' (Los Angeles Times), and 'one of the world's great chamber orchestras' (KUSC Classical FM). With 33 album recordings to its credit, LACO performs throughout Greater Los Angeles and has toured North and South America, Europe, and Japan. Founded in 1968, LACO has been shaped by a distinguished legacy of music directors, including Sir Neville Marriner (1969–78), Gerard Schwarz (1978–86), Iona Brown (1987–92), Christof Perick (1992–95), Jeffrey Kahane, whose transformative 20-year tenure spanned 1997–2017; and Jaime Martín, who concludes his eight-year tenure with the 2026–27 season, and will become Music Director Laureate beginning with the 2027–28 season. Matthias Pintscher becomes LACO's seventh music director, beginning his tenure with the 2027–28 season. www.laco.org.

Love Theater in Santa Barbara? Join The Community! Whether you've got past experience writing about theater or just starting, the BroadwayWorld Community offers a unique opportunity to become a champion for your local arts community, helping raise awareness of local offerings and adding another local voice to the conversation at a time arts coverage is shrinking in the press across the continent. Join us and become a pivotal part of the movement that celebrates and promotes the arts in the digital age. Learn More

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone