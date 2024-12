Latest Standings Announced For The 2024 BWW Santa Barbara Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Don't miss your chance to vote for the 2024 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia!

2024 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christina McCarthy - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Theatre Group at SBCC 29%

Rhett Guter - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 26%

Christina McCarthy - INDECENT - UCSB 15%

Chloe Roberts - ALICE BY HEART - Out of the Box Theatre Co 15%

Keenon Hooks - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 13%

Keenon Hooks - BEE HIVE - San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jackie Heimel - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 33%

Pamela Shaw - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Theatre Group at SBCC 24%

Jackie Heimel - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 14%

Pamela Shaw - TREASURE ISLAND - The Theatre Group at SBCC 11%

Nicky Smith - EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE MOTHERS - UCSB Launchpad 9%

Michael Mullen - ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND - Ensemble Theatre Company 6%

Sean Tribble - RING OF FIRE - Ensemble Theatre Company 4%



Best Dance Production

SANTA BARBARA DANCE THEATER - THE TIES THAT BIND - Hatlen Theater, UCSB 61%

SOUND AND SMOKE BY MEREDITH VENTURA - Center Stage Theater 39%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Emily Trask - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 40%

Katie Laris - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Theatre Group at SBCC 31%

Samantha Eve - ALICE BY HEART - Out of the Box Theatre Co. 11%

Samantha Eve - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Out of the Box Theatre Co 8%

Randy Redd - RING OF FIRE - Ensemble Theatre Company 6%

Jim Fall - ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND - Ensemble Theatre Company 5%



Best Direction Of A Play

Roger DeLaurier - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 26%

Katie Laris - THE OUTSIDER - SBCC Theater Group 13%

Mark Booher - HENRY V - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 12%

Katie Laris - EMMA - The Theatre Group at SBCC 12%

Risa Brainin - EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE MOTHERS - UCSB Launchpad 10%

Sara Radamacher - INDECENT - UCSB 8%

Lisa Benavides - THE CRUCIBLE - UCSB 6%

Jim Sirianni - THE MOUSETRAP - The Alcazar Theatre 5%

Oánh Nguyễn - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company 3%

Kevin Harris - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre 3%



Best Ensemble

LEGALLY BLONDE - The Theatre Group at SBCC 24%

CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 11%

WOLF AT THE DOOR - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 11%

ALICE BY HEART - Out of the Box Theatre Co 10%

INDECENT - UCSB 10%

LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 7%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 7%

EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE MOTHERS - UCSB Launchpad 6%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company 5%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Out of the Box Theatre Co 3%

HENRY V - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 3%

THE FATHER - Center Stage Theater 2%

TWO WRONGS - Actor Circle 1%

RING OF FIRE - Ensemble Theatre Company 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Cody Soper - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 32%

Pat Frank - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Theatre Group at SBCC 29%

Michael Klaers - EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE MOTHERS - UCSB Launchpad 13%

Vickie Scott - INDECENT - UCSB 10%

Amber Whatley - THE AGITATORS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Greg Mitchell - RING OF FIRE - Ensemble Theatre Company 5%

Andrew Schmedake - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company 5%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Potter - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Theatre Group at SBCC 30%

Paul Marszalkowski - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 30%

Jay Real - ALICE BY HEART - Out of the Box Theatre Co 19%

Michael Wilkins - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 14%

Randy Redd - RING OF FIRE - Ensemble Theatre Company 7%



Best Musical

LEGALLY BLONDE - SBCC Theater Group 38%

CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 29%

ALICE BY HEART - Out of the Box Theatre Co 18%

ELF - THE MUSICAL - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 10%

RING OF FIRE - Ensemble Theatre Company 5%



Best Performer In A Musical

Cambria Metzinger - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Theatre Group at SBCC 36%

Erika Olsen - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 22%

Alexander Pimentel - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 14%

Cassidy Broderick - ALICE BY HEART - Out Of The Box Theatre 12%

George Walker - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 9%

Margie Mays - ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND - Ensemble Theatre Company 4%

Steve Pacek - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 3%



Best Performer In A Play

Emily Trask - HENRY V - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 15%

Travers Tobis - EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE MOTHERS - UCSB Launchpad 14%

Felicia Hall - TWO WRONGS - Actor Circle 9%

Tiffany Story - THE OUTSIDER - The Theatre Group at SBCC 8%

Christen Celaya - WOLF AT THE DOOR - Pcpa 7%

Kevin Rico - WOLF AT THE DOOR - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Emiliana Jasper - TREASURE ISLAND - The Theatre Group at SBCC 6%

Erik Stein - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 6%

Tyler Gilbert - TREASURE ISLAND - The Theatre Group at SBCC 4%

Nicholis Sheley - THE OUTSIDER - SBCC Theater Group 4%

Rachel Jordan Brown - TREASURE ISLAND - The Theatre Group at SBCC 4%

Nick Enea - THE CRUCIBLE - UCSB 3%

Leo Marks - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company 3%

Chris Butler - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company 3%

Paul Canter - TWO WRONGS - Actor Circle 3%

Suzy Newman - WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre 2%

Raymond Wallenthin - THE OUTSIDER - The Theatre Group at SBCC 1%

Polly Firestone Walker - THE AGITATORS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 1%

Troy Blendell - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company 1%

Nikko Arce - TWO WRONGS - Actor Circle 1%



Best Play

WOLF AT THE DOOR - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 19%

INDECENT - UCSB 15%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 10%

EMMA - The Theatre Group at SBCC 10%

THE OUTSIDER - SBCC Theater Group 10%

TREASURE ISLAND - The Theatre Group at SBCC 7%

HENRY V - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 7%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company 6%

THE CRUCIBLE - UCSB 4%

TWO WRONGS - Actor Circle 4%

WHAT THE CONSTITUTION MEANS TO ME - San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre 3%

THE AGITATORS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 2%

THE FATHER - Center Stage Theater 2%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Ben Crop - TREASURE ISLAND - The Theatre Group at SBCC 22%

Jason Bolen - WOLF AT THE DOOR - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 16%

Jason Bolen - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 14%

Jason Bolen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 14%

Fred Kinney - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company 13%

Joe C. Klug - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 13%

Pat Frank - THE OUTSIDER - SBCC Theater Group 9%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Nat Houle - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 45%

Tony Angelini - HENRY V - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 19%

Danny Fiandaca - RING OF FIRE - Ensemble Theatre Company 14%

James Ard - THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - Ensemble Theatre Company 14%

Nat Houle - THE AGITATORS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 8%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Felicia Hall - LEGALLY BLONDE - SBCC Theater Group 21%

Kitty Balay - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 12%

Erik Stein - ELF - THE MUSICAL - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 8%

CJ Smith - ALICE BY HEART - Out of the Box Theatre Co 7%

Billy Breed - LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 7%

Shannon Saleh - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Theatre Group at SBCC 6%

CJ Smith - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Theatre Group at SBCC 6%

George Walker - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 5%

Will Muse - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Theatre Group at SBCC 5%

Bree Murphy - ALICE, FORMERLY OF WONDERLAND - Ensemble Theatre Company 5%

Marisol Miller-Wave - ALICE BY HEART - Out of the Box Theatre Co 5%

Nik Valinsky - LEGALLY BLONDE - The Theatre Group at SBCC 4%

Bec Hyde - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Out of the Box Theatre Co 3%

Christen Celaya - ELF - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 3%

Mike Fiore - CABARET - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 3%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Christen Celaya - WOLF AT THE DOOR - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 16%

Paul Canter - EVERYBODY'S FAVORITE MOTHERS - UCSB Launchpad 13%

Grace Wilson - EMMA - The Theatre Group at SBCC 12%

Andrew Philpot - HENRY V - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 10%

Cameron Vargas - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 10%

Annika Abbott - EMMA - The Theatre Group at SBCC 9%

Madison Shaheen - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 8%

Jenna Scanlon - TREASURE ISLAND - The Theatre Group at SBCC 7%

Will Muse - THE MOUSETRAP - Alcazar Theatre 7%

Paul Canter - THE FATHER - Center Stage Theater 6%

Nestor Manzanares - TREASURE ISLAND - The Theatre Group at SBCC 3%



Favorite Local Theatre

Pcpa-pacific Conservatory Theatre 30%

The Theatre Group at SBCC 28%

UCSB Launchpad 14%

Out of the Box Theatre Co 11%

Center Stage Theater 9%

Ensemble Theatre Company 7%

The Alcazar Theatre 1%

More Theatre 0



Comments