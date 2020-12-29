LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! Santa Barbara High School Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!

Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Santa Barbara!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Otto Layman - Santa Barbara High School 38%

Katie Laris-Theatre Group at SBCC 32%

Irwin Appel - UCSB 18%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Santa Barbara Dance Arts 53%

The Dance Network 17%

Boscutti Ballet 13%

Best Ensemble

GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 22%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School - 2019 13%

WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos Theater Company - 2019 9%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Ca D'ario 36%

Milk and Honey Tapas 27%

The Santa Barbara Club 18%

Best Theatre Staff

The Theatre Group at SBCC 40%

San Marcos High School 17%

Out of the Box Theatre 16%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

STAGE LEFT 38%

Lompoc Youth Theater 29%

TaDah! Productions 18%

Costume Design of the Decade

Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 29%

Renee Levy - COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 23%

Eliana Mullins - HEAD OVER HEELS - Santa Barbara HIgh School - 2019 19%

Dancer Of The Decade

Chloe Roberts - GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 44%

Vivian Shay - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 35%

Daniel Sabraw - HEAD OVER HEELS - Santa Barbara High School - 2020 12%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Erik Stein - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - PCPA - 2019 33%

OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School - 2019 23%

Shannon Saleh - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 14%

Director of a Play of the Decade

KATIE LARIS - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 38%

Shannon Saleh - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 26%

R. Michael Gros - ANTIGONE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 12%

Favorite Social Media

Santa Barbara High School 38%

The Theatre Group at SBCC 37%

Out of the Box Theatre 25%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Santa Barbara Bowl 90%

Kamunity Properties 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Patricia Frank - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 48%

Mike Madden - URINETOWN - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 39%

VICKIE SCOTT - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 12%

Performer Of The Decade

Erik Stein - SHREK - PCPA - 2017 29%

Daniel Sabraw - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 27%

Nolan Montgomery - WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos Theater Company - 2020 14%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 23%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 11%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2019 10%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 78%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - UCSB - 2017 10%

THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 10%

Set Design Of The Decade

OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 34%

Jonathan Mitchell - COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 26%

Sean Montgomery - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TaDah! Productions - 2020 23%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jon Nathan and Sio Tepper - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 75%

JIM CONNOLLY - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 25%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

PCPA 29%

Santa Barbara High School 20%

The Theatre Group at SBCC 19%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Aurora Gooch - GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 23%

Sarah Raines - MATILDA - SB School of Performing Arts - 2019 20%

Nolan Montgomery - WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos Theater Company - 2019 14%