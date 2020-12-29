LAST CHANCE To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards! Santa Barbara High School Leads Theatre Company Of The Decade!
Voting ends December 31st, 2020. Winners will be announced in January!
Voting ends THIS WEEK for the 2020 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Santa Barbara!
The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.
Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!Don't miss out! Vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!
Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:
Arts Educator Of The Decade
Otto Layman - Santa Barbara High School 38%
Katie Laris-Theatre Group at SBCC 32%
Irwin Appel - UCSB 18%
Best Dance Studio Of The Decade
Santa Barbara Dance Arts 53%
The Dance Network 17%
Boscutti Ballet 13%
Best Ensemble
GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 22%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School - 2019 13%
WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos Theater Company - 2019 9%
Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)
Ca D'ario 36%
Milk and Honey Tapas 27%
The Santa Barbara Club 18%
Best Theatre Staff
The Theatre Group at SBCC 40%
San Marcos High School 17%
Out of the Box Theatre 16%
Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade
STAGE LEFT 38%
Lompoc Youth Theater 29%
TaDah! Productions 18%
Costume Design of the Decade
Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 29%
Renee Levy - COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 23%
Eliana Mullins - HEAD OVER HEELS - Santa Barbara HIgh School - 2019 19%
Dancer Of The Decade
Chloe Roberts - GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 44%
Vivian Shay - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 35%
Daniel Sabraw - HEAD OVER HEELS - Santa Barbara High School - 2020 12%
Director of a Musical of the Decade
Erik Stein - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - PCPA - 2019 33%
OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School - 2019 23%
Shannon Saleh - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 14%
Director of a Play of the Decade
KATIE LARIS - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 38%
Shannon Saleh - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 26%
R. Michael Gros - ANTIGONE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 12%
Favorite Social Media
Santa Barbara High School 38%
The Theatre Group at SBCC 37%
Out of the Box Theatre 25%
Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade
Santa Barbara Bowl 90%
Kamunity Properties 10%
Lighting Design of the Decade
Patricia Frank - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 48%
Mike Madden - URINETOWN - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 39%
VICKIE SCOTT - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 12%
Performer Of The Decade
Erik Stein - SHREK - PCPA - 2017 29%
Daniel Sabraw - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 27%
Nolan Montgomery - WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos Theater Company - 2020 14%
Production Of A Musical Of The Decade
GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 23%
CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 11%
HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2019 10%
Production Of A Play Of The Decade
THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 78%
A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - UCSB - 2017 10%
THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 10%
Set Design Of The Decade
OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 34%
Jonathan Mitchell - COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 26%
Sean Montgomery - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TaDah! Productions - 2020 23%
Sound Design of the Decade
Jon Nathan and Sio Tepper - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 75%
JIM CONNOLLY - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 25%
Theatre Company Of The Decade
PCPA 29%
Santa Barbara High School 20%
The Theatre Group at SBCC 19%
Vocalist Of The Decade
Aurora Gooch - GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 23%
Sarah Raines - MATILDA - SB School of Performing Arts - 2019 20%
Nolan Montgomery - WESTSIDE STORY - Dos Pueblos Theater Company - 2019 14%
