Just 3 Weeks To Vote For The 2020 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards!

There's just three short weeks left to vote for the BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Check out the local nominees, cast your vote, and support live theatre entertainment in Santa Barbara!

The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix.

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.

Voting will run through December 31. Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Find your region on the list below and vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for Santa Barbara:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Otto Layman - Santa Barbara High School 36%

Katie Laris-Theatre Group at SBCC 31%

Irwin Appel - UCSB 21%

Best Dance Studio Of The Decade

Santa Barbara Dance Arts 56%

Boscutti Ballet 14%

The Dance Network 14%

Best Ensemble

GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 22%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos High School - 2019 14%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 11%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Ca D'ario 34%

Milk and Honey Tapas 27%

Bouchon 20%

Best Theatre Staff

The Theatre Group at SBCC 36%

Out of the Box Theatre 19%

San Marcos High School 18%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

STAGE LEFT 38%

Lompoc Youth Theater 33%

Ensemble Theater Company-New Vic 17%

Costume Design of the Decade

Sophia Hurtado - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 27%

Renee Levy - COMPLETE WORKS OF SHAKESPEARE ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 26%

ANN BRUICE - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 19%

Dancer Of The Decade

Chloe Roberts - GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 45%

Vivian Shay - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 32%

Daniel Sabraw - HEAD OVER HEELS - Santa Barbara High School - 2020 11%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Erik Stein - THE ADDAMS FAMILY - PCPA - 2019 31%

OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - Santa Barbara High School - 2019 24%

Shannon Saleh - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 18%

Director of a Play of the Decade

KATIE LARIS - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 33%

Shannon Saleh - THE COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 28%

R. Michael Gros - ANTIGONE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 14%

Favorite Social Media

Santa Barbara High School 37%

The Theatre Group at SBCC 34%

Out of the Box Theatre 30%

Fundraising Supporter Of The Decade

Santa Barbara Bowl 90%

Kamunity Properties 10%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Patricia Frank - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2020 50%

Mike Madden - URINETOWN - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 38%

VICKIE SCOTT - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 13%

Performer Of The Decade

Erik Stein - SHREK - PCPA - 2017 30%

Daniel Sabraw - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 27%

Dillon Stave - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 12%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 26%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 12%

HOW TO SUCCEED IN BUSINESS WITHOUT REALLY TRYING - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2019 11%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - Theatre at Santa Barbara City College - 2020 77%

THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 10%

A VIEW FROM THE BRIDGE - UCSB - 2017 9%

Set Design Of The Decade

OTTO LAYMAN - MATILDA - SBHS - 2019 33%

Jonathan Mitchell - COMPLETE WORKS OF William Shakespeare ABRIDGED - San Marcos Senior High Performing Arts - 2019 31%

Sean Montgomery - BEAUTY AND THE BEAST - TaDah! Productions - 2020 18%

Sound Design of the Decade

Jon Nathan and Sio Tepper - IN THE HEIGHTS - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 72%

JIM CONNOLLY - THE DEATH OF KINGS - UCSB - 2015 28%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

PCPA 28%

The Theatre Group at SBCC 19%

Santa Barbara High School 19%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Aurora Gooch - GREASE - The Theatre Group at SBCC - 2018 25%

Sarah Raines - MATILDA - SB School of Performing Arts - 2019 21%

Daniel Sabraw - URINETOWN - Santa Barbara High School - 2018 14%