Jazz at The Ballroom Presents 'Accentuate The Positive' This Fall

On Sept. 15, 2022, non-profit Jazz at the Ballroom (JATB) comes to the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara with an evening of the unforgettable music from the Great American Songbook.

Taking inspiration from Bing Crosby's 1944 hit song, Accentuate the Positive, the program celebrates the music that was the unofficial catalogue of tunes that comforted and connected Americans at home and abroad during hard times: the Great Influenza Epidemic, the World Wars, Prohibition and the Great Depression.

"After what the arts community has been through over the past two years, there is a lot to get down about," said Suzanne Waldowski Roche, Executive Director of JATB. "But Jazz at the Ballroom celebrates the American Songbook and those songs don't let you stay down for long. We knew we needed to do something that reflected the music we champion-so we decided to look for the silver lining and accentuate the positive."

The line-up of 10 award-winning musicians includes Tony DeSare, Champian Fulton, Konrad Paszkudzki, Lia Booth, and jazz legends Niki Haris and Terell Stafford. They take turns on the stage to share the memorable music that kept Americans company through the highs and lows of the 1920s-1940s.

To learn more about Accentuate the Positive or to purchase tickets, visit: www.atpshow.org