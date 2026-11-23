"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
First Standings Announced For 2026 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards - COME FROM AWAY Leads Best Musical
Voting is open through December 31st.
The first standings have been announced for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards, as of Monday, November 23. Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!
The 2026 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2025 through September 30, 2026. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2026.
Winners will be announced in January!
This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.
See a mistake? Please let us know here.
2026 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards - Current Standings
Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical
Keenon Hooks - BEEHIVE - THE 60S MUSICAL - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 53%
Miss James Alsop - A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 47%
Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical
Ryan J Moller - FROZEN - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 57%
Abra Flores - A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 43%
Best Direction Of A Musical
Roger DeLaurier - COME FROM AWAY - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 42%
Brian McDonald - A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 28%
Samantha Eve - ASSASSINS THE MUSICAL - Out of the Box Theatre Company 23%
Mark Booher - FROZEN - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 7%
Best Direction Of A Play
Erik Stein - SHANE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 42%
Pesha Rudnick - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 32%
Emily Trask - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 25%
Best Ensemble
COME FROM AWAY - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 35%
ASSASSINS THE MUSICAL - Out of the Box Theatre Company 21%
MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 16%
THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 16%
THE FATHER: A TRAGIC FARCE - San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre 11%
Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical
Keith Rice - BEEHIVE - THE 60S MUSICAL - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 59%
Mike Billings - A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 41%
Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance
Paul Marszalkowski - COME FROM AWAY - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 64%
Brent Crayon - A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 36%
Best Musical
COME FROM AWAY - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 58%
ASSASSINS THE MUSICAL - Out of the Box Theatre Company 23%
A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 20%
Best Performer In A Musical
Mary Bridget Davies - A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 34%
Andrew Philpot - COME FROM AWAY - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 17%
Karol Foreman - COME FROM AWAY - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 16%
Molly Dobbs - FROZEN - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 16%
Lesley McKinnel - FROZEN - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 10%
Kitty Balay - COME FROM AWAY - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 8%
Best Performer In A Play
Nicholas Mongiardo-Cooper - EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 30%
Alexander Pimentel - SHANE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 20%
Corey Jones - SHANE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 20%
Robert Ramirez - LUCHADORA! - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 17%
Rachel Tietz - THE FATHER: A TRAGIC FARCE - San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre 12%
Tom Ammon - THE FATHER: A TRAGIC FARCE - San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre 1%
Best Play
SHANE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 24%
LUCHADORA! - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 21%
THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 21%
EVERY BRILLIANT THING - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 19%
THE FATHER: A TRAGIC FARCE - San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre 8%
MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 7%
Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical
Fred Kinney - THE SHARK IS BROKEN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 30%
Josefath Reynoso - LUCHADORA! - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 25%
Jason Bolen - SHANE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 24%
Natasha Damico - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 22%
Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical
Danny Fiandaca - A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 30%
Molly Costello - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 24%
Jon Zielke & Joe Asselin - SHANE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 19%
David Molina - LUCHADORA! - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 16%
Kevin Harris - THE FATHER: A TRAGIC FARCE - San Luis Obispo Repertory Theatre 11%
Best Supporting Performer In A Musical
Mike Fiore - FROZEN - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 58%
Naomi Jane Voigt - ASSASSINS THE MUSICAL - Out of the Box Theatre Company 25%
Melissa Musique - A NIGHT WITH JANIS JOPLIN - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 17%
Best Supporting Performer In A Play
Noah Esquivel - LUCHADORA! - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 33%
Bryan Daniel Porter - WAR OF THE WORLDS: THE PANIC BROADCAST - Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 29%
Jamie Collins - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 12%
Dahlia Ridenhour - MEASURE FOR MEASURE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 11%
Kevin Asselin - SHANE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 9%
René Millán - SHANE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 3%
Christen Celaya - SHANE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 2%
DeLanna Studi - SHANE - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 2%
Favorite Local Theatre
Pacific Conservatory Theatre 59%
Ensemble Theatre Company at The New Vic 22%
Out of the Box Theatre Company 14%
Center Stage Theater 5%
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