Final Standings Announced For The 2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards; PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre Leads Favorite Local Theatre!

2022 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Standings - 12/27/22

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Christina McCarthy - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 64%

Meredith Cabaniss - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marjorie Luke 20%

Meredith Cabanisss - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 16%



Best Dance Production

RITE OF SPRING - Hatlan Theatre 51%

SELAH DANCE COLLECTIVE - Hatlen Theater 49%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Katie Laris - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre 45%

Kitty Balay - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 42%

Amy Love - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Marjorie Luke 9%

Amy Love - MATILDA THE MUSICAL - Marjorie Luke 4%



Best Direction Of A Play

Emily Trask - AS YOU LIKE IT - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 33%

Jonathan Fox - AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 26%

Katie Laris - RIPCORD - Sbcc theatre 21%

Sara Rademacher - THE WOLVES - Sbcc theatre group 20%



Best Ensemble Performance

INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 46%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - theatre group sbcc 28%

COLLECTED STORIES - Drama Dogs 26%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Jennifer Zornow - INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 65%

Vickie Scott - 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - UCSB Ballet Studio Theater 35%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

David Potter - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 61%

Jonathan Swoboda - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 39%



Best Performer In A Musical

Nicholis Sheley - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre 43%

George Walker - INTO THE WOODS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 35%

Emily Trask - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 22%



Best Performer In A Play

Felicia Hall - COLLECTED STORIES - Drama Dogs Theatre 57%

Andy Philpot - MOTHER ROAD - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 24%

Jennie Greenberry - AS YOU LIKE IT - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 11%

Will Block - THE WICKHAMS - Ensemble Theatre Company 7%



Best Play

COLLECTED STORIES - Drama dogs 32%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - The Theatre Group at SBCC 27%

MOTHER ROAD - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 27%

AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 14%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Patricia L. Frank - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - The Theatre Group at SBCC 48%

Jason Bolen - NATIVE GARDENS - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 33%

Vickie Scott - SPECTRAL FREQUENCIES - UCSB 13%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Theatre group sbcc 6%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Daniel Sabraw - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 26%

Sierra Anastasia - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 17%

Hannah Brudney - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Theatre group sbcc 15%

Lexi Rhodes - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - PCPA - Pacific Conservatory Theatre 14%

Paul canter - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 11%

Nick Ehlen - SOMETHING ROTTEN - Sbcc theatre group 10%

Willie Simpson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Sbcc theatre group 7%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

Hattie Ugoretz - THE WOLVES - Theatre group sbcc 42%

Justin Davanzo - RIPCORD - Sbcc 36%

Toby Tropper - AMERICAN SON - Ensemble Theatre Company 22%

