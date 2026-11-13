World Ballet Company's 'THE NUTCRACKER' Comes To The Curran Theatre In December

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World Ballet Company's 2026 holiday tour of The Nutcracker will play San Francisco's Curran Theatre on Wednesday, December 23 at 7:30 PM for one performance only! Tickets are available now at us.atgtickets.com/whats-on/san-francisco/.

A world-class international cast, more than 150 radiant hand-sewn costumes, and richly detailed hand-painted sets come together with immersive projections and multimedia effects to create a magical holiday experience.

From the glittering Christmas Eve party and the thrilling midnight battle between the Nutcracker's soldiers and the Mouse King's army to the enchanting Waltz of the Snowflakes and the colorful Land of Sweets, each scene bursts with beauty, imagination, and theatrical wonder. Tchaikovsky's unforgettable score brings warmth, drama, and excitement to every moment.

“Our goal is to make ballet accessible without compromising its artistry,” says company director Sasha Gorskaya. “We created this Nutcracker for everyone — from families seeing ballet for the first time to audiences who have loved it all their lives. It's a world-class experience that celebrates joy, imagination, and togetherness.”

A cherished holiday tradition for generations, The Nutcracker remains one of the most popular ballets in the world. According to audience surveys, more than 60 percent of World Ballet Company attendees are seeing ballet live for the very first time — making this tour a true gateway to the art form for families and newcomers alike.

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