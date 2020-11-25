Voting Open For The BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards; Transcendence Theatre Company Leads Theatre Of The Decade

Voting is open for the BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards - which are back bigger than ever, celebrating the best in local theatre of the past decade! Voting is only only through December 31st, so make sure to have your say and vote!

Our local editors have set the categories, our readers have submitted nominees, and now YOU get to vote for your favorites! The 2020 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are presented by TodayTix!

Community theatre productions, student productions, and college productions are all included! (Please check respective category rules.) Eligibility is for productions which opened between 2011 and September 30th, 2020.



Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out! Click on the link to vote today to make sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

Here are the current standings for San Francisco:

Arts Educator Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company 41%

Scott Guggenheim 36%

Khalia Davis 11%

Best Ensemble

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 38%

THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 19%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ray of Light Theatre - 2018 13%

Best Pre/Post Show Dining (Restaurant)

Denny's 44%

Pix and Pints Cafe / 3Below 40%

Boxcar Theatre 16%

Best Theatre Staff

Transcendence Theatre Company 30%

3Below Theaters / SJ Playhouse 23%

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 11%

Best Youth Theatre Camp/After School Program Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company 63%

The Scene: California Academy for the Creative and Performing Arts 34%

Serra Musical Theatre Conservatory 3%

Costume Design of the Decade

Kristina Martin - FANTASTICAL FAMILY NIGHT - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 39%

Julie Engelbrecht - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 34%

B. Modern - PETER AND THE STAR CATCHER - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2014 10%

Dancer Of The Decade

Dee Tomasetta - THOSE DANCIN' FEET - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 66%

Alicia Murphy - LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School Husky Theatre - 2019 14%

Hannah Martinez-Crow - LEGALLY BLONDE - Washington High School Husky Theatre - 2019 10%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 36%

Scott Guggenheim - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 20%

Shane Ray and Eliza Leoni - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ray of Light Theatre - 2018 12%

Director of a Musical of the Decade

Amy Miller - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 36%

Scott Guggenheim - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2014 20%

Shane Ray and Eliza Leoni - JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ray of Light Theatre - 2018 12%

Director of a Play of the Decade

Jeffrey Lo - THE LANGUAGE ARCHIVE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 29%

Robert Kelley - CONSTELLATIONS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 29%

Jade King Carroll - SKELETON CREW - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley/ Marin Theatre Company - 2018 18%

Favorite Social Media

Instagram 44%

3Below 28%

Ray of Light Theatre 14%

Lighting Design of the Decade

Jeffrey Porter - GALA CELEBRATION - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2018 57%

Morgan Becker - REMEMBERING JAMES - The Campbell Theatre - 2019 14%

Dawn Chiang - ARCHDUKE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 10%

Original Script Of The Decade

Shannon Miner - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2020 41%

Paul Gordon - PRIDE AND PREJUDICE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 17%

Min Kahng - THE FOUR IMMIGRANTS: AN AMERICAN MUSICAL MANGA - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2017 15%

Performer Of The Decade

Meggie Cansler Ness - THOSE DANCIN' FEET - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 36%

Stephen Guggenheim - NINE - 3Below Theaters / SJ Playhouse - 2019 24%

Dedrick Weathersby - RAGTIME - Stage 1 Theater - 2016 11%

Production Of A Musical Of The Decade

A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 34%

THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2020 15%

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR - Ray of Light Theatre - 2018 8%

Production Of A Play Of The Decade

WHO'S HOLIDAY! - 3Below - 2020 31%

THE 39 STEPS - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 15%

MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING - Plethos Productions - 2020 12%

Set Design Of The Decade

Michael Kramer - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 45%

Julie Engelbrecht - THE MESHUGANUTCRACKER! - Guggenheim Entertainment - 2016 35%

Joe Ragey - TUCK EVERLASTING - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2018 8%

Sound Design of the Decade

Nils Erickson - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - 2019 71%

Teddy Hulsker - ARCHDUKE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2019 16%

Jane Shaw - THEY PROMISED HER THE MOON - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley - 2020 6%

Theatre Company Of The Decade

Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars 29%

Ray of Light Theatre 18%

Guggenheim Entertainment 12%

Vocalist Of The Decade

Natalie Gallo - A CHORUS LINE - Transcendence Theatre Company - Broadway Under the Stars - 2019 34%

Stephen Guggenheim - NINE - 3Below - 2019 19%

Susan Gundunas - PEOPLE IN THE PICTURE - 3Below Theaters / SJ Playhouse - 2018 16%

Related Articles