Vote For The 2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards; IN THE HEIGHTS at Cabrillo Stage Leads Best Musical!

Voting continues for the 2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Awards... Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The 2024 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2023 through September 30, 2024. Winners will be announced in January.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve.

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

2024 BroadwayWorld San Francisco Standings

Best Cabaret/Concert/Solo Performance

Tanika Baptiste - THE PHOENIX PROJECT - Pittsburg Theatre Company 16%

Alliana Lili Yang - BROADWAY BOUND TEEN CABARET - Feinstein's at the Nikko 10%

Anita Viramontes - PHOENIX PROJECT - Pittsburg Theatre Company 10%

Chloë Angst - ANGSTY CABARET - Midpen Media Center 9%

Marga Gomez - SWIMMING WITH LESBIANS - The Marsh San Francisco & Berkeley 7%

Ryan Patrick Welsh - SEX, CAMP, ROCK N ROLL - OASIS 7%

Liz Callaway - LIVE AT THE ORINDA - LIZ CALLAWAY - Orinda Theatre 6%

Don Reed - THE DMV - The Marsh Berkeley 5%

Hershey Felder - HERSHEY FELDER AS GEORGE GERSHWIN ALONE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 4%

Mélia Mills - THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE - The Marsh Berkeley 3%

Natalie Douglas - THE FIRST TIME...THE MUSIC OF ROBERTA FLACK - Orinda Theatre 3%

John Lloyd Young - UNCHAINED MELODIES - Feinstein's at the Nikko 3%

Dan Hoyle - TAKES ALL KINDS - The Marsh San Francisco 3%

Cory Cullinan & Riley Max - FATHER'S DAY SPECIAL - CITY LIGHTS THEATER COMPANY 3%

Vladimir Kornéev - LIVE AT THE ORINDA - VLADIMIR KORNÉEV - Orinda Theatre 3%

Ren Geisick - REN'S NINTH ANNUAL WINTER WONDERLAND - CITY LIGHTS THEATER COMPANY 2%

Janel Chanté - FILLMORE ECLIPSE - Walking Cinema 2%

Gunhild Carling - GUNHILD CARLING QUEEN OF SWING - Yoshis 2%

David Marino - LIVE AT THE ORINDA - DAVID MARINO - Orinda Theatre 1%



Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical

Chris 'Boogy' Marcos - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 16%

Aejay Mitchell - CHOIR BOY - Shotgun Players 10%

Gabe Igtanloc - RENT - Hillbarn Theatre 6%

Shelly McDowell - SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 5%

Bridget Codoni - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 5%

Anjee Norgaard - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pittsburg Theatre Company 4%

Christine Carillo - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - South valley civic theatre 3%

Ashley Talbot - EVIL DEAD - The Raven 3%

Stephanie Staszak - RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - CITY LIGHTS THEATER COMPANY 3%

Nicole Helfer - GUYS AND DOLLS - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Francesca Cipponeri - ONCE - Hillbarn Theatre 3%

camal Pugh - EXORCISTIC - Club Fugazi 3%

Chelsea Pace - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Julia Hayden Fung - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Upstage Theater 2%

Kathryn Lopez - SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%

Oscar Tsukayama - SISTER ACT - Woodminster 2%

Lee Ann Payne - THE MUSIC MAN - Palo Alto Players 2%

Leslie Waggoner - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Hillbarn Theatre 2%

Molly James Stats - FUN HOME - On The Fringe 2%

Molly James Stats - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - On The Fringe 2%

Nicole Helfer - EVITA - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Monica Kapoor - SUMMERTIME - Transcendence Theatre Co 2%

Legally Blonde - STACEY REED - Foothill College 2%

Chelsea Pace - THE 39 STEPS - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Leslie Wagonner - SQREAM - OASIS 2%



Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical

Reynalda Cruz - DREAM HOU$E - Cinnabar Theater 11%

Jorge R. Hernandez - RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 9%

Nolan Miranda - RENT - Hillbarn Theatre 6%

Austin Blake Conlee - HAMLET - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 5%

Vikke Phalen and Linda Pauline - SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 5%

Abra Berman - EVITA - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

Sharon Peng - LEGALLY BLONDE - Foothill College 3%

Pam Lampkin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Hillbarn Theatre 3%

Jasmine Williams - CHOIR BOY - Shotgun Players 3%

Alice Ruiz - THE 39 STEPS - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Florenda Buchanan and Vikke Phalen - WILLIE WONKA - Pittsburg Theatre Company 3%

Donnie Frank - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Michelle Talbot - EVIL DEAD - The Raven 3%

Kathleen Qiu - GUYS AND DOLLS - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Sarah Niamh Nietfeld - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Jonathan Blue - KINKY BOOTS - 6th Street Playhouse 2%

Ava Byrd - PAL JOEY - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Callie Floor - TWELFTH NIGHT - SPARC Theater 2%

Loni Fullerton - RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - CITY LIGHTS THEATER COMPANY 2%

Maria Stats - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - On The Fringe 2%

Stephanie Ditterbern - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hillbarn Theatre and Conservatory 2%

Maria Stats - THE DROWNING GIRLS - On The Fringe 2%

Genevieve Perdue - CYMBELINE - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 2%

Bethany Deal - TWELFTH NIGHT - Shakespeare Napa Valley 2%

Becky Bodurtha - TIGER STYLE! - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 2%



Best Dance Production

CHICAGO - Plethos Productions 19%

EVITA - San Francisco Playhouse 18%

CABARET - Center Rep 17%

SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 16%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Upstage Theater 12%

THE CHRISTMAS BALLET - Smuin Contemporary Ballet 11%

DANCE SERIES 1 - Smuin Contemporary Ballet 4%

DANCE SERIES 2 - Smuin Contemporary Ballet 4%



Best Direction Of A Musical

Estrella Esparza-Johnson - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 14%

Darryl V Jones - CHOIR BOY - Shotgun Players 7%

Stephanie Temple - RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 6%

Zachary Hasbany - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 6%

Dianna Schepers - SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 5%

Reed Flores - RENT - Hillbarn Theatre 5%

Randy O'Hara - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Hillbarn Theatre 4%

Dyan McBride - RUTHLESS! - New Conservatory Theatre Center 3%

Cindy Goldfield - TICK, TICK...BOOM - New Conservatory Theatre Center 3%

Kevin R. Hauge - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - CMT San Jose 3%

Bill English - EVITA - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Amber Smith - RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - CITY LIGHTS THEATER COMPANY 3%

Alli Miller & Chadd Mcmillan - EXORCISTIC - Club Fugazi 3%

Maria Stats - FUN HOME - On The Fringe 3%

Troy Thomas Evans - EVIL DEAD - The Raven 2%

Trey Parker - ALICE BY HEART - Bay Area Stage Theatre 2%

Tony Gardner - WILLIE WONKA - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

Rosie Josue - CHICAGO - Plethos Productions 2%

Justin Lopez - AMERICAN PSYCHO - B.A.D Musical Theatre 2%

Steve Muterspaugh - ONCE - Hillbarn Theatre 2%

Bill English - GUYS & DOLLS - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Lee Ann Payne - THE MUSIC MAN - Palo Alto Players 2%

Tressa Bender - GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER - South Valley Civic Theater 2%

Tony Gonzalez - THE GALA, A SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY - Transcendence Theatre Co 2%

Amber Smith - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - CITY LIGHTS THEATER COMPANY 2%



Best Direction Of A Play

Mary Ann Rodgers - DREAM HOU$E - Cinnabar Theater 9%

Dana Anderson - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Altarena Playhouse 8%

Richard Perez - HUMAN ERROR - Town Hall Theatre Company 5%

Charles Pasternak - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 4%

Wynne Chan - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Plethos Productions 4%

Susi Damilano - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Maria Stats - THE DROWNING GIRLS - On The Fringe 3%

Alika Spencer - DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 3%

Susan Dalian - HAMLET - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

Jeffrey Lo - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Allie Bailey - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Limelight by SVCT 2%

Angie Higgins - NORA: A DOLL'S HOUSE - CITY LIGHTS THEATER COMPANY 2%

Aldo Billingslea - TAKES ALL KINDS - The Marsh San Francisco 2%

ShawnJ West - WE ARE CONTINUOUS - New Conservatory Theatre Center 2%

Scott Lynch - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHT-TIME - South Valley Civic Theater 2%

Kimberly Ridegway - UNPACKING IN P'TOWN - New Conservatory Theatre Center 2%

Don Reed - THE DMV - The Marsh Berkeley 2%

Linda Pauline - FESTIVAL 10 - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%

Katie O'Bryon Champlin - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Palo Alto Players 2%

Leslie Martinson - BASKERVILLE - Hillbarn Theatre 2%

Jason Berner - STUPID F***ING BIRD - Masquers Playhouse 2%

Stuart Bousel - CYMBELINE - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 2%

Trevor Hoffman - SHIPWRECKED! - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Winnie Chan - THE CHINESE LADY - The Pear Theatre 2%

Michael Wilson - YOU CAN'T TAKE IT WITH YOU - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%



Best Ensemble

IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 13%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 8%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Altarena Playhouse 6%

DREAM HOU$E - Cinnabar Theater 6%

RENT - Hilllbarn Theatre 5%

HUMAN ERROR - Town Hall Theatre Company 4%

SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 3%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - On The Fringe 3%

OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Hillbarn Theatre 3%

CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Upstage Theater 2%

ONCE - Hillbarn Theatre 2%

WILLIE WONKA - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

CHICAGO - Plethos Productions 2%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

SISTER ACT - Woodminster 2%

CHOIR BOY - Shotgun Players 2%

STUPID F***ING BIRD - Masquers Playhouse 2%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 2%

MACBETH - Jacobethan Theatre Workshop 1%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - B.A.D. Musical Theatre 1%

JERRY SPRINGER: THE OPERA - San Jose Playhouse 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Palo Alto Players 1%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 1%

ANASTASIA - TMC Arts 1%



Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical

Richard Fong - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 14%

Christian Mejia - RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 10%

Camille La'akea Wong - CHICAGO - Plethos Productions 6%

Camille La'akea Wong - SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Plethos Productions 6%

Noah Hewitt - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 6%

Pamila Gray - RENT - Hillbarn Theatre 5%

Danielle Marie Ferguson - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Altarena Playhouse 4%

Carrie Mullen - KINKY BOOTS - 6th Street Playhouse 3%

Pamila Gray - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Hilllbarn Theatre 3%

James Schott - AMERICAN PSYCHO - B.A.D. Musical Theatre 3%

Marcella Barbeau - HAMLET - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

Xavier Pierce - AUGUST WILSON'S HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 2%

Maria Stats - THE DROWNING GIRLS - On The Fringe 2%

Mike Morris - SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%

SOPHIA CRAVEN - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - OASIS 2%

Mike Morris - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

Pamila Gray - ONCE - Hillbarn Theatre 2%

Sophia Craven - TICK TICK...BOOM - New Conservatory Theatre Center 2%

Derek Duarte - THE 39 STEPS - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Chadd Mcmillan - EXORCISTIC - Club Fugazi 2%

Connor Watson - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Solano Community Players 2%

Mike Morris - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

Evan Lopes - TWELFTH NIGHT - SPARC Theater 2%

Michael Oesch - EVITA - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Tom Kvech - BLITHE SPIRIT - Benicia theatre group 2%



Best Music Direction & Orchestra Performance

Mickey McGushin - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 14%

Daniel Alley - CHOIR BOY - Shotgun Players 8%

Ben Prince - RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 8%

Diana Lee - RENT - Hillbarn Theatre 7%

Brett Strader - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 6%

Kevin Dong - SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 5%

Amie Jan - ONCE - Hillbarn Theatre 5%

Amie Jan and Joseph Murphy - ONCE - Hillbarn Theatre 5%

Jad Bernardo - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Hillbarn Theatre 4%

Xathanael Todd - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - On The Fringe 4%

Ben Prince - TICK, TICK...BOOM - New Conservatory Theatre Center 3%

Kevin Dong - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pittsburg Theatre Company 3%

Vivian Bayubay McLaughlin - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Solano Community Players 3%

Dave Dobrusky - GUYS & DOLLS - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Dave Dobrusky - EVITA - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Brett Strader - THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Debra Lambert - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hillbarn Theatre and Conservatory 2%

William Liberatore - BEING ALIVE: A SONDHEIM CELEBRATION - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 2%

William Liberatore - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 2%

Ruiran Xun - THE LITTLE MERMAID - Sunnyvale Community Players 2%

Ruiran Xun - A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC - South Bay Musical Theatre 2%

Matt Smart - THE GALA, A SENTIMENTAL JOURNEY - Transcendence Theatre Co 2%

Armando Fox - PAL JOEY - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Debra La Puma - MEERKATS - Palo Alto Children's Theatre 1%

Tony Gonzales - EXORCISTCI - Club Fugazi 1%



Best Musical

IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 14%

RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 10%

LEGALLY BLONDE - Ray of Light Theatre 5%

RENT - Hillbarn Theatre and Conservatory 5%

RENT - Berkeley Playhouse Theater 5%

OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 4%

SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 3%

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater 3%

KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Altarena Playhouse 3%

SCHOOL OF ROCK - CMT San Jose 3%

THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 3%

EVERYBODYS TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Ray of Light Theatre 3%

SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Hillbarn Theatre 2%

CHICAGO - Plethos Productions 2%

THE LAST FIVE YEARS - Cinnabar Theater 2%

ALICE BY HEART - Bay Area Stage Theatre 2%

ONCE - Hillbarn Theatre 2%

WILLIE WONKA - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

SISTER ACT - Woodminster 2%

EVIL DEAD - The Raven 2%

FUN HOME - On The Fringe 1%

THE MUSIC MAN - Palo Alto Players 1%

AMERICAN PSYCHO - B.A.D. Musical Theatre 1%

CHOIR BOY - Shotgun players 1%

CABARET - Center REP 1%



Best Performer In A Musical

Sofia Rosas - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 8%

Romelo Urbi - EVERYBODY'S TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Ray of Light Theatre 6%

Majesty Scott - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ray of Light Theatre 5%

Jon Gary Harris - RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 4%

Eddie Flores - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 4%

Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green - CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater 3%

Grace Margaret Craig - RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 3%

Brandon Leland - RENT - Hillbarn Theatre 3%

Brandon Savage - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Hillbarn Theatre 3%

Trevor Miller - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 3%

Tamara Arad - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Upstage Theater 2%

Adam Green - WILLIE WONKA - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

Adrienne Muerer - THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE - On The Fringe 2%

Zachary Hasbany - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Michael Navarro - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 2%

Makayla Rhine - WILLIE WONKA - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

Nathanael Fleming - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Phillip Leyva - SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%

Tommy Lassiter - RENT - Berkeley Playhouse Theater 2%

Tanika Baptiste - SISTER ACT - Woodminster 2%

Kaylee Miltersen - ONCE - Hillbarn Theatre 1%

Melissa WolfKlain - GUYS & DOLLS - San Francisco Playhouse 1%

Matt Hill - CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY - CMT San Jose 1%

Lori Rivera - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 1%

Dedrick Weathersby - RENT - Hillbarn Theatre 1%



Best Performer In A Play

Bethany Regan - DREAM HOU$E - Cinnabar 7%

Alison Gamlen - CLYBOURNE PARK - Masquers Playhouse 7%

Benny Garcia - HAMLET - Contra Costa Civic Theater 4%

B.D. Wong - BIG DATA - American Conservatory Theater 4%

Kyle Strenfel - CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - South valley civic theatre 4%

Will Block - THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

Miles Meckling - CHOIR BOY - Shotgun Players 3%

Phil Wong - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Melody Payne - HUMAN ERROR - Town Hall Theatre Company 3%

Paige Whitney - THE DROWNING GIRLS - On The Fringe 3%

Charles Pasternak - HAMLET - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 2%

Charlotte Munson - AS YOU LIKE IT - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 2%

William Schmidt - CHOIR BOY - Shotgun players 2%

Anna Oglesby-Smith - STUPID F***ING BIRD - Masquers Playhouse 2%

Jamison Vaughn - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Nathan Cummings - SHIPWRECKED! - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Brandon Silberstein - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Palo Alto Players 2%

George Psarras - BASKERVILLE - Hillbarn Theatre 2%

Angela Squire - MISERY - Cloverdale Performing Arts Center 2%

Kyle Goldman - HUMAN ERROR - Town Hall Theatre Company 1%

Raven Douglas - HAMLET - Contra Costa Civic Theater 1%

Elana Swartz - CYMBELINE - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 1%

Chris Raymond - ART - On The Fringe 1%

Elena Wright - TWELFTH NIGHT - SPARC Theater 1%

Kevin Burns - THE SUNSHINE BOYS - Pittsburg Theatre Company 1%



Best Play

DREAM HOU$E - Cinnabar Theater 8%

HUMAN ERROR - Town Hall Theatre Company 5%

THE DMV - The Marsh Berkeley 5%

THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - San Francisco Playhouse 5%

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Palo Alto Players 4%

HAMLET - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 4%

CHOIR BOY - Shotgun Players 4%

THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - South Valley Civic Theater 3%

SHE KILLS MONSTERS - Plethos Productions 3%

THE IMPORTANCE OF BEING EARNEST - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

STUPID F***ING BIRD - Masquers Playhouse 3%

MACBETH - Jacobethan Theatre Workshop 3%

THE DROWNING GIRLS - On The Fringe 3%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Conservatory Theater 3%

WE ARE CONTINUOUS - New Conservatory Theatre Center 2%

MRS. CHRISTIE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 2%

MY HOME ON THE MOON - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

OUR TOWN - Ross Valley Players 2%

MISERY - Cloverdale Performing arts Center 2%

A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

THE LEHMAN TRILOGY - American Conservatory Theater 2%

DOUBT - Altarena Playhouse 2%

FESTIVAL 10 - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%

THE ALLURE OF THUG LIFE - The Marsh Berkeley 2%

BASKERVILLE - Hillbarn Theatre 2%



Best Production of an Opera

LA BOHEME - Cinnabar Theater 33%

THE MAGIC FLUTE - Opera San Jose 17%

DIE FLEDERMAUS - Santa Cruz Opera Project 17%

THE BARBER OF SEVILLE - Opera San Jose 10%

DON GIOVANNI - Merola Opera Program 10%

RIGOLETTO - Opera San Jose 9%

FLORENCIA EN EL AMAZONAS - Opera San Jose 5%



Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical

Scott Boynton - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 16%

Aissa Simbulan - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 8%

Matt Owens - RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 7%

Matt Owens - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ray of Light Theatre 5%

Steve Muterspaugh - RENT - Hillbarn Theatre 5%

Dianna Schepers - SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 5%

Cody Tellis Rutledge - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - San Francisco Playhouse 4%

Tara Kelly Ryan - EVIL DEAD - The Raven 4%

Andrew Cummings - A COMEDY OF TENORS - Limelight by SVCT 3%

Tom Curtin - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Altarena Playhouse 3%

Maria Stats - THE DROWNING GIRLS - On The Fringe 3%

Kevin Davies - MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS - Palo Alto Players 3%

Brian Hough and Beate Bruhl - BLITHE SPIRIT - Benicia Theatre Company 3%

Trevor Braskamp - SHIPWRECKED! - Cinnabar Theater 3%

Matt Owens - EVERYBOY TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Ray of Light Theatre 3%

Dianna Schepers - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

Elinor Almagor - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Ron Gasparinetti - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - CITY LIGHTS THEATER COMPANY 2%

Christopher Fitzer - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Michael Wilson - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Pittsburg Theatre Company 2%

Malcolm Rodgers - TWELFTH NIGHT - SPARC Theater 2%

Nina Ball - AUGUST WILSON'S HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 2%

Matt Owens - RUTHLESS - New Conservatory Theatre Center 1%

Christopher Fitzer - MRS. CHRISTIE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 1%

Andrew Cummings - ON GOLDEN POND - Limelight by SVCT 1%



Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical

Brittany Law - DREAM HOU$E - Cinnabar Theater 15%

Kalon Thibodeaux - RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 12%

Chuck Phalen & Sydney Stull - SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 8%

Jeff Mockus - RENT - Hillbarn Theatre 8%

Dan Holland - THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG - San Francisco Playhouse 6%

Daniel Debono - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Altarena Playhouse 6%

Michael Kelly - HUMAN ERROR - Town Hall Theatre Company 5%

Luke Shepherd - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 5%

Zachary Hasbany - SHIPWRECKED! - Cinnabar Theater 4%

Jeff Mockus - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Hillbarn Theatre 4%

Jeff Mockus - ONCE - Hillbarn Theatre 3%

Rasean Davonté Johnson - AUGUST WILSON'S HOW I LEARNED WHAT I LEARNED - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 3%

Wes Shippee - SUMMERTIME - Transcendence Theatre Co 2%

Grant Huberty - TWELFTH NIGHT - SPARC Theater 2%

Bahar Royaee - REORIENT FESTIVAL - Golden Thread Productions 2%

Dan Holland - THE 39 STEPS - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

James Ard - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

James Ard - MRS. CHRISTIE - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 2%

George Psarras - KEN LUDWIG’S THE GAME’S AFOOT; OR HOLMES FOR THE HOLIDAYS - CITY LIGHTS THEATER COMPANY 2%

Mark Zuckerman - DANCING IN THE STREETS - Transcendence Theatre Co 2%

Howard Ho - MY HOME ON THE MOON - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Howard Ho - TIGER STYLE! - TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 1%

Nils Erickson - DON'T STOP US NOW - Transcendence Theatre Co 1%

Jeff Mockus - BASKERVILLE - Hillbarn Theatre 1%

Matt Stines - YAGA - Marin Theatre 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Musical

Melissa Martinez - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 7%

Brissa Ibarra - IN THE HEIGHTS - Cabrillo Stage 7%

Anne Elizabeth Clark - EVERYBODYS TALKING ABOUT JAMIE - Ray of Light Theatre 7%

Anne Norland - RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 4%

Brian Doolittle - SPAMALOT - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 4%

Kaylyn Dowd - RIDE THE CYCLONE - New Conservatory Theatre Center 3%

Sydney Cook - CATCH ME IF YOU CAN - Upstage Theater 3%

Molly Donahue - HEATHERS - Renegade Theater Company 3%

Alycia Adame - THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - CITY LIGHTS THEATER COMPANY 3%

Solona Husband - RENT - Hillbarn Theatre 3%

Araceli Grace - THE SOUND OF MUSIC - Hillbarn Theatre and Conservatory 2%

Mickey Johnson - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ray of Light Theatre 2%

Roeen Nooran - LEGALLY BLONDE - Ray of Light Theatre 2%

Natalie Tichenor - SPRING AWAKENING - Masquers Playhouse 2%

Dedrick Weathersby - RENT - Hillbarn Theatre & Conservatory 2%

Krista Wigle - SISTER ACT - Woodminster 2%

Melissa WolfKlain - SOMETHING ROTTEN! - Hillbarn Theatre 2%

Jill Wagoner - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Noah Evans - OKLAHOMA! - Cinnabar Theater 2%

Chanel Tilghman - EVITA - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Wesley Barker - CHOIR BOY - Shotgun Players 2%

Chloë Angst - RICHARD O'BRIEN'S THE ROCKY HORROR SHOW - City Lights Theater Company 2%

Paul Henry - ONCE - Hillbarn Theatre 2%

Beth Greene - EVIL DEAD - The Raven 2%

Atessa McAleenan-Morrell - YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN - Pittsburg Theatre Company 1%



Best Supporting Performer In A Play

John Charles Quimpo - HUMAN ERROR - Town Hall Theatre Company 12%

Rowen Weeramantry - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Altarena Playhouse 6%

Alliana Lili Yang - A CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Conservatory Theater 5%

Allison Gamlen - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Altarena Playhouse 4%

Wesley Barker - PLAYERS - Shotgun 4%

Allie Pratt - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 4%

Trevor Braskamp - SHIPWRECKED! - Cinnabar Theater 4%

Alex Schepers - A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE - Pittsburg Theatre Company 3%

Paige Lindsey White - HAMLET - Santa Cruz Shakespeare 3%

David Scott - THE CURIOUS INCIDENT OF THE DOG IN THE NIGHTTIME - South Valley Civic Theater 3%

Juni Hernandez - STUPID F***ING BIRD - Masquers Playhouse 3%

Kellie Donnelly - SHIPWRECKED! - Cinnabar Theater 3%

William Thomas Hodgson - THE GLASS MENAGERIE - San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Ted Zoldan - BASKERVILLE - Hillbarn Theatre 3%

Skyelar Clouse - CYMBELINE - Berkeley Shakespeare Company 2%

Renee Rogoff - THE 39 STEPS - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Shiv Harris - STUPID F***ING BIRD - Masquers Playhouse 2%

Amber Hill - FESTIVAL 10 - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%

Molly James Stats - THE DROWNING GIRLS - On The Fringe 2%

Zack Bender - ART - On The Fringe 2%

David Ghilardi - FESTIVAL 10 - Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 2%

Drew Jones - DR. JEKYLL & MR. HYDE - Silicon Valley Shakespeare 2%

Caroline Schneider - KIMBERLY AKIMBO - Altarena Playhouse 2%

Will Dao - MY HOME ON THE MOON - San Francisco Playhouse 2%

Greg Ayers - THE 39 STEPS - San Francisco Playhouse 1%



Best Theatre For Young Audiences Production

CARRIE: THE MUSICAL - American Conservatory Theater 28%

WILLIE WONKA - Pittsburg Theatre Company 23%

A CHRISTMAS CAROL - American Conservatory Theater 19%

ALICE IN WONDERLAND - Plethos Productions 18%

MEERKATS - Palo Alto Children's Theatre 12%



Favorite Local Theatre

Cabrillo Stage 10%

Cinnabar Theater 9%

Berkeley Playhouse Theater 7%

New Conservatory Theatre Center 6%

Hillbarn Theatre and Conservatory 6%

Santa Cruz Shakespeare 4%

Town Hall Theatre Company 3%

Ray of Light Theatre 3%

On The Fringe 3%

Palo Alto Players 3%

San Francisco Playhouse 3%

Pittsburg Theatre Company 3%

Shotgun Players 3%

Ghostlight Theatre Ensemble 3%

American Conservatory Theater 2%

Children's Musical Theater San Jose 2%

Plethos Productions 2%

Altarena Playhouse 2%

OASIS 2%

Transcendence Theatre Co 2%

Santa Cruz Opera Project 1%

Silicon Valley Shakespeare 1%

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley 1%

Music to My Ears Sebastopol 1%

Masquers playhouse 1%



Comments